(CNN)   Now that everyone is cool with overcrowded spaces and recycled air again, airlines hope to cram in even more human sardines by stacking seats and using the overhead bins   (cnn.com) divider line
60
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before Takeoff, Please make sure the passenger's rear in front of you is in the upright and locked position...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These double-decker airplane cabin concepts could be the future of flying

I was trying to GIS the funny concept image where people are stacked everywhere from prior discussions of this perennial bullshiat but found this instead:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I found it crazy, funny, and absurd not because of the pig or his cellphone or even the seat placement-- instead because of the legroom.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even Ryanair...

/probably not even Ryanair
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So half the seats will have no legroom at all, and half will require you to shoehorn yourself into a narrow space that requires you to be motionless in a prone position for the entire flight.

Same design frm as the guys who came up with this back in the day:

Fark user imageView Full Size


No thank you.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those lower seats are going to suck when you are behind someone with gas.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Those lower seats are going to suck when you are behind someone with gas.


I was going to wax poetic about airport food and a pressurized cabin, but yeah; this.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Before Takeoff, Please make sure the passenger's rear in front of you is in the upright and locked position...


Prepare for crop dusting right at mouth level for the poor bastards below.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Those lower seats are going to suck when you are behind someone with gas.


My first thought as well. If I can book upper row seats, I'm eating beans for breakfast!!
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
nationalize air travel
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Somaticasual: Before Takeoff, Please make sure the passenger's rear in front of you is in the upright and locked position...

Prepare for crop dusting right at mouth level for the poor bastards below.


Some might pay more for that...

/who am I kidding, the airlines will charge more, regardless
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Those lower seats are going to suck when you are behind someone with gas.


Delta: We Love To Fart In Your Nose
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Airliners should have been allowed to all go bankrupt. Fark these sons of biatches
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: Harry Wagstaff: Those lower seats are going to suck when you are behind someone with gas.

I was going to wax poetic about airport food and a pressurized cabin, but yeah; this.


I was going to say: on an airplane, EVERYONE has gas.  There is no aircraft in service that does not become a free-for-all fart festival within five minutes of takeoff.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
lolmao500:

Think of the shareholders!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: misanthropic1: Harry Wagstaff: Those lower seats are going to suck when you are behind someone with gas.

I was going to wax poetic about airport food and a pressurized cabin, but yeah; this.

I was going to say: on an airplane, EVERYONE has gas.  There is no aircraft in service that does not become a free-for-all fart festival within five minutes of takeoff.


Farting into the seat cushion isn't a privilege, it's a right.

Plus, you know, when the cabin pressure drops, there's a larger pressure differential between you and the outside air....you don't really get a vote.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: misanthropic1: Harry Wagstaff: Those lower seats are going to suck when you are behind someone with gas.

I was going to wax poetic about airport food and a pressurized cabin, but yeah; this.

I was going to say: on an airplane, EVERYONE has gas.  There is no aircraft in service that does not become a free-for-all fart festival within five minutes of takeoff.


Jet Blue, but that's only because the passengers are too busy snorting cocaine.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Someone is going to taste farts the whole flight. Sunday flights out of Vegas after a weekend of booze and buffets is going to destroy someone's face.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They should just give up all pretense, and shelve passengers in morgue-style drawers.

At least there'd be privacy.
 
Bungles
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Airplanes filled with children and adults doped up on sleeping medication and bloody Marys... no way a 3 foot sudden drop next to your seat isn't going to cause multiple accidents a flight or anything...
 
Eravior
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So half the seats will have no legroom at all, and half will require you to shoehorn yourself into a narrow space that requires you to be motionless in a prone position for the entire flight.

Same design frm as the guys who came up with this back in the day:

[Fark user image 425x296]

No thank you.


That was my second thought. This was my first:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Stick us in a tube and then knock us out with gas.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee - Edinburgh n Beyond 2007 - Are you a Sardine
Youtube BnLt6nJPty8
 
Bungles
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: They should just give up all pretense, and shelve passengers in morgue-style drawers.

At least there'd be privacy.


I've no issue with that, I love the bed cabins in Fifth Element.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That stacking nonsense presents a number of problems, but those cabins in the last few pictures look comfortable. I'll gladly take a cabin that lets me wall off the rest of the crowd.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There are two very real limits to how many meatbags you can stuff on a plane.

1) The evacuation time limit. The more people you have on, the more doors you have to have on the plane. Retrofitting doors is hard. There's only so many people you can add.

2) Meatbags are basically bags filled with water. Fill a five gallon bucket with water and see how heavy it gets. There's a maximum takeoff weight, you have to balance the weight of the fuel, cargo and meatbags. Too many meatbags, and you either offload cargo or fuel. Not enough fuel and you have to stop along that way.

So everytime I see this "they're going to pack them in like sardines" I remember the meatbag rules.

\ And I can afford to fly in F so enjoy it back there meatbags.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So half the seats will have no legroom at all, and half will require you to shoehorn yourself into a narrow space that requires you to be motionless in a prone position for the entire flight.

Same design frm as the guys who came up with this back in the day:

[Fark user image image 425x296]

No thank you.


The lawsuits over DVTs would bankrupt them.

Time for the Fed to come in and mandate a reasonable legroom length.  OTOH, it doesn't help that the average passenger probably weighs 50% more than a passenger of the 1950s.

Requiring business attire couldn't hurt either.

AND NO FARKING EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS!!!
 
I sound fat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"This plan was in the works pre COVID, but the designer thinks it works well post COVID"

The designer is high.  and MIGHT be biased.

/ i cant hold in farts for 5 hours, sorry, lower level folk
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It would be more efficient to disassemble the passengers into parts, store them in various containers, then reassemble upon landing.

There's a chance, you might find your head reattached to a buff body with piercing in places you never thought of.  Of course if there's a left over in the head bin, they may just throw that in a trash and change the passenger count.
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So we're just going to run this same story every year so we can complain about it all over again.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA

"and keeping the experience relatively enjoyable barely tolerable for fliers."
 
litespeed74
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Those lower seats are going to suck when you are behind someone with gas.


This is the first thing I thought of as well.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Eravior: Benevolent Misanthrope: So half the seats will have no legroom at all, and half will require you to shoehorn yourself into a narrow space that requires you to be motionless in a prone position for the entire flight.

Same design frm as the guys who came up with this back in the day:

[Fark user image 425x296]

No thank you.

That was my second thought. This was my first:

[Fark user image image 850x354]

Stick us in a tube and then knock us out with gas.


You need to assume your individual position.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: There are two very real limits to how many meatbags you can stuff on a plane.

1) The evacuation time limit. The more people you have on, the more doors you have to have on the plane. Retrofitting doors is hard. There's only so many people you can add.

2) Meatbags are basically bags filled with water. Fill a five gallon bucket with water and see how heavy it gets. There's a maximum takeoff weight, you have to balance the weight of the fuel, cargo and meatbags. Too many meatbags, and you either offload cargo or fuel. Not enough fuel and you have to stop along that way.

So everytime I see this "they're going to pack them in like sardines" I remember the meatbag rules.

\ And I can afford to fly in F so enjoy it back there meatbags.


Came here to say basically this, but you beat me to it, meatbag.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm not interested in flying with a stranger's butt in my face.  But, I'm VERY interested in this airline for ghosts...
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't think I could get up into the top seat or get up from the bottom one.

/think of the grandmas
 
moto-geek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Harry Wagstaff: Those lower seats are going to suck when you are behind someone with gas.

My first thought as well. If I can book upper row seats, I'm eating beans for breakfast!!


Rookie - I don't need beans!
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As a tall man (6 foot 5) who used to fly quite regularly:

Go.

Fark.

Yourself.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good luck meeting evacuation standards.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eravior: Benevolent Misanthrope: So half the seats will have no legroom at all, and half will require you to shoehorn yourself into a narrow space that requires you to be motionless in a prone position for the entire flight.

Same design frm as the guys who came up with this back in the day:

[Fark user image 425x296]

No thank you.

That was my second thought. This was my first:

[Fark user image 850x354]

Stick us in a tube and then knock us out with gas.


You know what - I'd prefer that. Flying sucks, even in business or first class. Knock me out and wake me up with I get there.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can you get everyone in these seating arrangements off the plane in 90 seconds using only half the emergency exits?

No?

Well then, good luck with your concept design that will never be implemented.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: There are two very real limits to how many meatbags you can stuff on a plane.

1) The evacuation time limit. The more people you have on, the more doors you have to have on the plane. Retrofitting doors is hard. There's only so many people you can add.

2) Meatbags are basically bags filled with water. Fill a five gallon bucket with water and see how heavy it gets. There's a maximum takeoff weight, you have to balance the weight of the fuel, cargo and meatbags. Too many meatbags, and you either offload cargo or fuel. Not enough fuel and you have to stop along that way.

So everytime I see this "they're going to pack them in like sardines" I remember the meatbag rules.

\ And I can afford to fly in F so enjoy it back there meatbags.

Came here to say basically this, but you beat me to it, meatbag.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would be demanding a Top seat so I can pass wind on all the Bottoms. BDSM Airways, the flatulent version.
 
valenumr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bungles: Airplanes filled with children and adults doped up on sleeping medication and bloody Marys... no way a 3 foot sudden drop next to your seat isn't going to cause multiple accidents a flight or anything...


As others mentioned the farts, that doesn't appear to be a problem. Each row looks compartmentalized. But this is a problem, also an accessibility issue. Otherwise, this is one of the least bad sardine can designs I've seen in these perennial articles.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I flew to Seattle this past week and I paid for the premium economy with extra room (extra leg room and the middle seat unoccupied), and the seats were still too small. In my normal sitting position with my hands in my lap my elbows extended over the arms of the chairs. If there had been someone in the middle seat I would have had to sit with my arms crossed over my chest in order to be completely in my own seat. I am not an overly wider person but I am not sure how I would have been able to do that for a 4-hour flight. So there is no way in Hades I am going to say, "It cannot get any worse than it already is" because I know that the airlines would simply say, "Here, hold my beer."
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: There are two very real limits to how many meatbags you can stuff on a plane.

1) The evacuation time limit. The more people you have on, the more doors you have to have on the plane. Retrofitting doors is hard. There's only so many people you can add.


And I'll add that the time limit rule is routinely skirted by using ground and cabin crew for the evacuation drills, people who know exactly where and how to exit the plane in an orderly manner.

Just once I'd like to see the FAA take 150 or so people off the street, sit them all in a 737, and see what the evac time is REALLY like.
 
valenumr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bungles: Chthonic Echoes: They should just give up all pretense, and shelve passengers in morgue-style drawers.

At least there'd be privacy.

I've no issue with that, I love the bed cabins in Fifth Element.


Does each one come with a personalized lilu?
 
Luse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bungles: Airplanes filled with children and adults doped up on sleeping medication and bloody Marys... no way a 3 foot sudden drop next to your seat isn't going to cause multiple accidents a flight or anything...


That was my thought. We already have people that can't fit into the regular seats without spilling their flab into half of yours, now we're going to have them climbing ladders?
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: nationalize air travel


... and end up like this!

airlive.netView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So half the seats will have no legroom at all, and half will require you to shoehorn yourself into a narrow space that requires you to be motionless in a prone position for the entire flight.

Same design frm as the guys who came up with this back in the day:

[Fark user image 425x296]

No thank you.


So it's basically what we've got now?  You're shoehorned into an increasingly narrow space that requires you to basically remain motionless in a sitting position the entire flight.

Also, yeah, totally like slave ships.  Idiot.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So half the seats will have no legroom at all, and half will require you to shoehorn yourself into a narrow space that requires you to be motionless in a prone position for the entire flight.

Same design frm as the guys who came up with this back in the day:

[Fark user image 425x296]

No thank you.


Those capsules look similar to coffin hotels, which are surprisingly roomy and comfy. Honestly I'd rather lie down for a couple hours without shoes or seeing other people than deal with those godawful seats. Then again, airlines being what they are, I'm sure they'll find a way to make a private bubble unlivable.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
traveller.com.auView Full Size


Yes, some company actually designed this, built a prototype section, and tried to market it. And, about 10 years ago Ryanair actually proposed vertical seating for some of its short haul flights.

traveller.com.auView Full Size
 
