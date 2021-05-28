 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Police in Birmingham England thought their surveillance had spotted a grow house hidden in an industrial park. When they raided it, they found out if was a Bitcoin mine that realized that mining is much more profitable if you steal your electricity   (bbc.com) divider line
    News  
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, points for creativity, but still a boneheaded move.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What can you actually make with a rig like that? From cost of parts to daily profit?

I need a rundown on this to see if I need to jack into the local power supply.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stealing your power (or getting it for free) is one of the only ways to actually turn a profit mining.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark this crypto bullshiat
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to mine when I lived in base housing because my power was free. There were dudes in the dorms who would run serious power to their mining that the Wing King had to put out an order banning mining in the dorms.

BitCoin mining is tapped out now. Everyone knows the real money is in CumRocket.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since installing solar panels there are enough wires and boxes on the outside of my house to allow me to bypass the meter without obvious signs if I felt evil. I saw the inside of the transformer box by the street so I know which wires to disconnect there to cut power, or I could work on live wires and trust my luck.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will never understand this cryptocurrency  bullshiat. "Look at my receipt for having wasted energy! It's worth a lot because it might be worth more someday!"

It's beanie babies if you bought them on a credit card that went to your electric bill. And since when is "it's unstable" been a positive for currency?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Stealing your power (or getting it for free) is one of the only ways to actually turn a profit mining.


Not after you get taken to court its not
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The force said the cryptocurrency "mine" had effectively stolen thousands of pounds of electricity."

Electricity has weight? I guess my knowledge of physics is antiquated.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If every bitcoin mining operation was raided by the FBI and these guys were sentenced for like 10 years, cryptos would die off real quick for everyones benefit.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like farmers stealing water, except they produce something useful.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: I will never understand this cryptocurrency  bullshiat. "Look at my receipt for having wasted energy! It's worth a lot because it might be worth more someday!"

It's beanie babies if you bought them on a credit card that went to your electric bill. And since when is "it's unstable" been a positive for currency?


With the beanie babies you can make pants
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: If every bitcoin mining operation was raided by the FBI and these guys were sentenced for like 10 years, cryptos would die off real quick for everyones benefit.


Butbutbut it's the future!!
 
Eravior
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: I used to mine when I lived in base housing because my power was free. There were dudes in the dorms who would run serious power to their mining that the Wing King had to put out an order banning mining in the dorms.

BitCoin mining is tapped out now. Everyone knows the real money is in CumRocket.


I thought it was Dogecoin. It's gone from somewhere around $0.002 to $0.38.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Detectives said they were tipped off about lots of people visiting the unit throughout the day"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Detectives said they were tipped off about lots of people visiting the unit throughout the day"

[Fark user image 425x275]


Doesn't matter what country, it's police justifying a drug raid.  The 'tip' is bullshiat.  Power company reported the suspicious power draw, or thermographic imaging spotted the heat bloom and they made up the rest.
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "The force said the cryptocurrency "mine" had effectively stolen thousands of pounds of electricity."

Electricity has weight? I guess my knowledge of physics is antiquated.


A Coulomb of charge is 1.6x1019 electrons.  I don't have any numbers, but for the sake of a Fermi estimate, let's say it takes about 106 Coulombs of electrons to mine one bitcoin.

On electron weighs 9.1x10-28 grams.

One pound is about 454 grams.

That's a LOT of electrons!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And now the perps are going to have the Birmingham Blues.

:-P
 
HalEmmerich
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Stealing your power (or getting it for free) is one of the only ways to actually turn a profit mining.


Apparently you'd make your money back and start making profit within 2 months with most RTX 30 series cards mining Ethereum, though that may have changed recently. The margins are certainly a lot better if your power is free though.

That's of course assuming you could find a 30 series anywhere...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "The force said the cryptocurrency "mine" had effectively stolen thousands of pounds of electricity."

Electricity has weight? I guess my knowledge of physics is antiquated.


That's heavy, Doc...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Stealing your power (or getting it for free) is one of the only ways to actually turn a profit mining.


Mining will always be a losing endeavor unless you have the willpower to hold the coins you generate until they increase in value. So not really that much different than other speculative investments in that regard.
 
drxym
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Every country in the world needs to outlaw cryptocurrencies that rely on "mining" (i.e. horrifically compute expensive operations) to be viable.
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Since installing solar panels there are enough wires and boxes on the outside of my house to allow me to bypass the meter without obvious signs if I felt evil. I saw the inside of the transformer box by the street so I know which wires to disconnect there to cut power, or I could work on live wires and trust my luck.


Those wires inside the "transformer box" that you know to cut are live, too...

Unless you're working downcircuit from a switch YOU control, don't fk with it.

Especially inside transformers.  When the sign says "high voltage" it's not joking.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: BigNumber12: "Detectives said they were tipped off about lots of people visiting the unit throughout the day"

[Fark user image 425x275]

Doesn't matter what country, it's police justifying a drug raid.  The 'tip' is bullshiat.  Power company reported the suspicious power draw, or thermographic imaging spotted the heat bloom and they made up the rest.


Yeah, that would track. Noticing the power draw seems a hell of a lot more likely than tons of people visiting what's effectively an automated data center.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: fark this crypto bullshiat


What, we don't like being able to turn coal into unstable currency?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Uh oh, looks like more "teh crypto is sucking the planet dry" BS posts.

Oh and I suspect not paying for electricity would be profitable for pretty much any industry.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drxym: Every country in the world needs to outlaw cryptocurrencies that rely on "mining" (i.e. horrifically compute expensive operations) to be viable.


I think Malaysia came out with a coin that's linked to a reserve of gold. Dunno what happened to it.
Blockchain friend was telling me about it a long time back.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Since installing solar panels there are enough wires and boxes on the outside of my house to allow me to bypass the meter without obvious signs if I felt evil. I saw the inside of the transformer box by the street so I know which wires to disconnect there to cut power, or I could work on live wires and trust my luck.


Rip in peace.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh look!  It's Fark's daily hit piece on bitcoin!  I'm getting kind of sick of this sort of thing and probably won't re-up my TF subscription.    It's particularly hypocritical since Fark accepts the BAT crypto for tips.

Modmins, why not greenlight a positive Crypto story for a change?  Here's a list of them that have happened during the last few days:

Nigerian central bank revokes crypto ban
Paypal allowing withdrawal of crypto
Billionaire Carl Icahn eyeing $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin
Sheetz convenience store becomes the first store chain to accept crypto
Nashville couple suing IRS over staking gains being taxable
Dubai's first cryptocurrency rises over 1000% since its debut
Colorado wants to be the first state to accept Crypto
Large investors bought $3 Billion during the pullback
Texas creates legal clarity for Bitcoin
SEC starts scrutiny of Skybridge and Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF bids
Goldman Sachs declares Crypto a new type of asset class


As for guys stealing power, well that happens outside crypto too, and they usually get caught.
 
freidog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "The force said the cryptocurrency "mine" had effectively stolen thousands of pounds of electricity."

Electricity has weight? I guess my knowledge of physics is antiquated.


Well, e = mc^2

e = (1000kg) * (300,000km/s ^2)
Cop Math isn't just for the street price of drugs you see.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bughunter: WastrelWay: "The force said the cryptocurrency "mine" had effectively stolen thousands of pounds of electricity."

Electricity has weight? I guess my knowledge of physics is antiquated.

A Coulomb of charge is 1.6x1019 electrons.  I don't have any numbers, but for the sake of a Fermi estimate, let's say it takes about 106 Coulombs of electrons to mine one bitcoin.

On electron weighs 9.1x10-28 grams.

One pound is about 454 grams.

That's a LOT of electrons!


Depends entirely how you look at it. Or don't.

"Detectives said they were tipped off about lots of people visiting the unit throughout the day"

Uh, WTF are they doing, having tea and crumpets?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Yeah, that would track. Noticing the power draw seems a hell of a lot more likely than tons of people visiting what's effectively an automated data center.


It was also probably a lot of techbros coming over to check out the new server farm.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: I will never understand this cryptocurrency  bullshiat. "Look at my receipt for having wasted energy! It's worth a lot because it might be worth more someday!"

It's beanie babies if you bought them on a credit card that went to your electric bill. And since when is "it's unstable" been a positive for currency?


Except you have an actual physical product that you can keep around because you liked them.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Since installing solar panels there are enough wires and boxes on the outside of my house to allow me to bypass the meter without obvious signs if I felt evil. I saw the inside of the transformer box by the street so I know which wires to disconnect there to cut power, or I could work on live wires and trust my luck.


If you're dumping solar power into your house grid why would you care to bypass the meter? If you want to turn sunlight into crypto what does the power company care?
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "The force said the cryptocurrency "mine" had effectively stolen thousands of pounds of electricity."

Electricity has weight? I guess my knowledge of physics is antiquated.


Energy has had mass since like 1905. You are way out of date.
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If every bitcoin mining operation was raided by the FBI and these guys were sentenced for like 10 years, cryptos would die off real quick for everyones benefit.


It's toast by the end of the decade.
 
Juc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
bunch of bitcoin ASICs?
well I guess if you get the electricity free it doesn't matter if you're on the bleeding edge or not, but that stuff has been such a weird technological race that I find it pretty funny.
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Don't Troll Me Bro!: I will never understand this cryptocurrency  bullshiat. "Look at my receipt for having wasted energy! It's worth a lot because it might be worth more someday!"

It's beanie babies if you bought them on a credit card that went to your electric bill. And since when is "it's unstable" been a positive for currency?

With the beanie babies you can make pants
[Fark user image image 425x425][Fark user image image 425x425]


Hawk from Cobra Kai has really gone downhill.
 
Juc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

valenumr: Energy has had mass since like 1905. You are way out of date.


energy has always had mass.
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

xanadian: WastrelWay: "The force said the cryptocurrency "mine" had effectively stolen thousands of pounds of electricity."

Electricity has weight? I guess my knowledge of physics is antiquated.

That's heavy, Doc...


Is there something wrong with gravity in your timeline?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Oh look!  It's Fark's daily hit piece on bitcoin!  I'm getting kind of sick of this sort of thing and probably won't re-up my TF subscription.    It's particularly hypocritical since Fark accepts the BAT crypto for tips.

Modmins, why not greenlight a positive Crypto story for a change?  Here's a list of them that have happened during the last few days:

Nigerian central bank revokes crypto ban
Paypal allowing withdrawal of crypto
Billionaire Carl Icahn eyeing $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin
Sheetz convenience store becomes the first store chain to accept crypto
Nashville couple suing IRS over staking gains being taxable
Dubai's first cryptocurrency rises over 1000% since its debut
Colorado wants to be the first state to accept Crypto
Large investors bought $3 Billion during the pullback
Texas creates legal clarity for Bitcoin
SEC starts scrutiny of Skybridge and Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF bids
Goldman Sachs declares Crypto a new type of asset class


As for guys stealing power, well that happens outside crypto too, and they usually get caught.


Hi Elon - Grimes asked me to tell you it's time for little X-AE-SR71-WTF's diaper change.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: What can you actually make with a rig like that? From cost of parts to daily profit?

I need a rundown on this to see if I need to jack into the local power supply.


A farm like this needs access to better electricity than that of your standard household breaker box. If those are all Antminer S9 2016 like depicted in the one picture [Going to assume so for ease of the rest this] Then the source was able to yield around ~$270/day at current value. On ~$50K of equipment [Assuming a price of $500 for each S9, could have been higher or lower depending on when they were acquired] that has now been seized - not to mention power supplies and other hardware. If they were paying for electricity their cost to profit would be -$50/day at the moment. Before the recent dip they would have been yielding roughly $600/day with no electricity expenditures. There are much better ASICs out there these days [profitable - much more expensive but impossible to get your hands on].
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Juc: valenumr: Energy has had mass since like 1905. You are way out of date.

energy has always had mass.


Fair enough, but we've at least been aware for over 100 years.
 
valenumr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
BTW, where is LinuxYes? He seems to have bowed out after the tank.
 
