(Marketwatch)   The Bill and Melinda Gates divorce saga is now focusing on their charity foundation. As usual, it's the poor who will suffer   (marketwatch.com) divider line
    Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, Melinda Gates Foundation  
Loucifer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So they're going to appoint a Gates-Keeper?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Here's an idea. Maybe have better government social safety nets and a robust public welfare, and then maybe the poor won't have to rely on charitable foundations so much.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Loucifer: So they're going to appoint a Gates-Keeper?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Here's an idea. Maybe have better government social safety nets and a robust public welfare, and then maybe the poor won't have to rely on charitable foundations so much.


But if we do that then rich people won't have enough money to sleep on.  What about their sciatica?
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Weatherkiss: Here's an idea. Maybe have better government social safety nets and a robust public welfare, and then maybe the poor won't have to rely on charitable foundations so much.

But if we do that then rich people won't have enough money to sleep on.  What about their sciatica?


Also, if we do that, we may actually take a closer look at how we treat the rich as our saviors, rather than our slave masters.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The foundation will be switching to a Charity-as-a-Service model (CaaS), say goodbye to your Perpetual license for charity
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just take it all away from them. They've enjoyed enough. They can each have a reasonable allowance and the rest will be used to help the poor.
 
Watubi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Funny how the under-40 crowd idolized this guy and gave no farks about how this guy strong-armed an entire industry and ruined people's livelihoods for a buck.  And, let's not forget, convicted for those transgressions.  But, gettin' a little strange?  NOW they want to cancel him
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Loucifer: So they're going to appoint a Gates-Keeper?


BOO!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Watubi: Funny how the under-40 crowd idolized this guy


Yeah, you can't have a conversation with kids these days without them going off on a tangent about how much they love Bill Gates.

That's a thing. You sure got their number.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Loucifer: So they're going to appoint a Gates-Keeper?


Nah, we are going to praise the destruction of the Patriarchy and it's legacy of marriage. Thank you for your leadership Mr President.
media.gettyimages.comView Full Size

We are living in great times.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Weatherkiss: Here's an idea. Maybe have better government social safety nets and a robust public welfare, and then maybe the poor won't have to rely on charitable foundations so much.

But if we do that then rich people won't have enough money to sleep on.  What about their sciatica?


I don't know about all of that but I'm pretty sure that spelling probably needs a bit more attention in the school system. Oh shiat. I mean you get a shiny paper star shaped piece of paper with some contact glue applied to the back for you essential participation in an important discussion. Make that two of them so you can grant this great honor upon someone that lead you to this post of words that have what is most important in the world these days, feelings.

Hopefully one day I will be rebooted into a world that will judge people only on their correct feeling and not the useless skill of spelling.

With Clinton I pray and in Joe I find salvation from the oppression of work and accountability.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA, it sounds like they're doing everything they can to NOT have the foundation explode the way the marriage did, including giving more people decision-making power.

Weatherkiss: Here's an idea. Maybe have better government social safety nets and a robust public welfare, and then maybe the poor won't have to rely on charitable foundations so much.


I'd go a step further. Automate all of the menial labor, implement UBI, and do away with wage slavery and poverty permanently. The tech is already being made for this.

That said though, yes, no one should be starving or homeless with modern levels of tech and abundance.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Watubi: Funny how the under-40 crowd idolized this guy and gave no farks about how this guy strong-armed an entire industry and ruined people's livelihoods for a buck.  And, let's not forget, convicted for those transgressions.  But, gettin' a little strange?  NOW they want to cancel him


I'll take shiat that never happened for a 1000 Alex.
 
