(The Scottish Sun)   Google Maps image shows rude message mowed into lawn by neighbor who apparently doesn't get along with his next door neighbor   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
10
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Has the neighbor been notified yet? Because their reaction should be the followup.
 
Dnaltrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's pretty good, the Mad Mood Mower couldn't know when  the sat image would update so they had to maintain that level of anger for some time.

Redid my roof in grey/black WW I Dazzle camo, Google took the new shot with only 1/4 of the tiles done and most of the roof tarped. Looks amazing... ish.  They have the worst timing.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder how long it took that Sun stringer to cut the grass like that.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's the kind of motivation and childishness I like to see.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elitehacker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dnaltrop: That's pretty good, the Mad Mood Mower couldn't know when  the sat image would update so they had to maintain that level of anger for some time.

Redid my roof in grey/black WW I Dazzle camo, Google took the new shot with only 1/4 of the tiles done and most of the roof tarped. Looks amazing... ish.  They have the worst timing.


That sounds awesome but you can't just throw that out there and not provide a picture.
 
Dnaltrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

elitehacker: Dnaltrop: That's pretty good, the Mad Mood Mower couldn't know when  the sat image would update so they had to maintain that level of anger for some time.

Redid my roof in grey/black WW I Dazzle camo, Google took the new shot with only 1/4 of the tiles done and most of the roof tarped. Looks amazing... ish.  They have the worst timing.

That sounds awesome but you can't just throw that out there and not provide a picture.



Fark user imageView Full Size


The other 3 sections suck at this part of the timelapse, Doing your own home repair has some fun attached.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dnaltrop: elitehacker: Dnaltrop: That's pretty good, the Mad Mood Mower couldn't know when  the sat image would update so they had to maintain that level of anger for some time.

Redid my roof in grey/black WW I Dazzle camo, Google took the new shot with only 1/4 of the tiles done and most of the roof tarped. Looks amazing... ish.  They have the worst timing.

That sounds awesome but you can't just throw that out there and not provide a picture.


[Fark user image image 278x280]

The other 3 sections suck at this part of the timelapse, Doing your own home repair has some fun attached.


Holy shiat, it's Bigfoot!
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I believe that neighbor is BEHIND the biatch and not next door to her, subby.
 
