 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Gay cops aren't welcome in New York's Pride Parade. Somber cops still allowed   (msn.com) divider line
144
    More: Murica, Stonewall riots, Police, Police brutality, Board of directors, Pride parade, start of Pride month, New York's Pride march, Transgender  
•       •       •

663 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2021 at 12:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



144 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gay cops, patrolling a major river in Egypt.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing cops they're not even gay and are just trying to join to start shiat and try to make it turn violent.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d2h1pu99sxkfvn.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When NYC cops talk about pounding ass, they are talking about subduing civilians.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Knowing cops they're not even gay and are just trying to join to start shiat and try to make it turn violent.


Exactly.

There's never been a gay cop.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."


After decades of cops raiding gay bars and arresting people for the crime of being LGBT in public, those cops want everything to just be forgiven like that?  If my neighbor poisons every dog or cat I own, I won't invite that neighbor over for a cookout if that neighbor buys his own dog or cat.
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same reason Russia isn't allowed in NATO.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just not right.  The Pride Parade has always come across as an open, welcoming, and accepting event.  The gay community fought for years to be essentially who they are, and really should know better than to exclude a group because of their occupation.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the board overruled the decision of the members? Isn't that a firing?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."


NY Cops regularly arrest transgender women, outside of and at pride, for existing while trans - I mean "prostitution" - under laws that exclusively target them. Even in my state, if I'm caught with a condom in my purse, it can get me arrested for prostitution as it's evidence I planned to engage in it. Frequently these are black and hispanic transgender women and gay men targeted.

All cops are bastards - especially the ones that still harass queers at and outside.

They want to come? They can take off the uniform and come as every day people. Not as a body that continues to oppress and discriminate against queers - especially those of color
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are never gonna get police reform if the only community that doesn't shun it's members for becoming police, are the white religious bigots.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."


Take a serious look at where Pride Parades originated and try to figure it out.

media.wnyc.orgView Full Size
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LGBTQIA(EC)
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."

After decades of cops raiding gay bars and arresting people for the crime of being LGBT in public, those cops want everything to just be forgiven like that?  If my neighbor poisons every dog or cat I own, I won't invite that neighbor over for a cookout if that neighbor buys his own dog or cat.


That's like saying white people shouldn't be allowed to march in an MLK Day parade.  And your neighbor example sucks.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."


Most years there are LGBT police officers who march in the parade in uniform. After cops teargassed pride last year, it was decided that as long as those LGBT cops uphold the thin blue line bullshiat, they don't get a warm embrace from the rest of the queer community.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be cops.  Problem solved.

Seriously, who would want to be a murder cop pig?  Just abolish the police.  Especially in NYC.  But everywhere also.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: You are never gonna get police reform if the only community that doesn't shun it's members for becoming police, are the white religious bigots.


Maybe the cops should stop being murderous farking fascists first.

Typical right wing bullshiat. "You hurt our feelings so we have no choice but to murder you all"
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."


Such CONCERN.  Maybe you should go read up on WHY June is Pride month, and where it comes from.  Maybe once you learn what the first pride consisted of, you'll understand.

But no, you don't want to learn.  You're just trying to randomly start shiat to make yourself feel better.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: NM Volunteer: Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."

After decades of cops raiding gay bars and arresting people for the crime of being LGBT in public, those cops want everything to just be forgiven like that?  If my neighbor poisons every dog or cat I own, I won't invite that neighbor over for a cookout if that neighbor buys his own dog or cat.

That's like saying white people shouldn't be allowed to march in an MLK Day parade.  And your neighbor example sucks.


Pride isn't about straight people and those who oppress the groups represented by it.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: NM Volunteer: Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."

After decades of cops raiding gay bars and arresting people for the crime of being LGBT in public, those cops want everything to just be forgiven like that?  If my neighbor poisons every dog or cat I own, I won't invite that neighbor over for a cookout if that neighbor buys his own dog or cat.

That's like saying white people shouldn't be allowed to march in an MLK Day parade.  And your neighbor example sucks.


NO.

It's like the Klan saying "We're not racist anymore!" and wanting to join an MLK Day parade, wearing their hoods.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: NM Volunteer: Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."

After decades of cops raiding gay bars and arresting people for the crime of being LGBT in public, those cops want everything to just be forgiven like that?  If my neighbor poisons every dog or cat I own, I won't invite that neighbor over for a cookout if that neighbor buys his own dog or cat.

That's like saying white people shouldn't be allowed to march in an MLK Day parade.  And your neighbor example sucks.


Cool story bro, pig ain't an ethnicity,
.
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."


It's B. Next question?
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: All cops are bastards - especially the ones that still harass queers at and outside.


Fark user imageView Full Size


yeah just look at that bastard. They shoulda got him, right?
 
Theodosia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: That's just not right.  The Pride Parade has always come across as an open, welcoming, and accepting event.  The gay community fought for years to be essentially who they are, and really should know better than to exclude a group because of their occupation.


Cops can attend. They just can't wear their uniforms.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abbarach: Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."

Such CONCERN.  Maybe you should go read up on WHY June is Pride month, and where it comes from.  Maybe once you learn what the first pride consisted of, you'll understand.

But no, you don't want to learn.  You're just trying to randomly start shiat to make yourself feel better.


All the corporatization and family friendly whitewashing of pride makes it easy to forget the first NY pride was a riot throwing bricks at police for raiding gay bars and harassing day queens.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christian Bale: hardinparamedic: All cops are bastards - especially the ones that still harass queers at and outside.

[Fark user image image 220x229]

yeah just look at that bastard. They shoulda got him, right?


The fact he still works side by side by the same people who let them in means he's a bastard.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christian Bale: hardinparamedic: All cops are bastards - especially the ones that still harass queers at and outside.

[Fark user image 220x229]

yeah just look at that bastard. They shoulda got him, right?


Your token example doesn't eliminate the fact that all cops participate in a system and culture that is innately oppressive of workers and the lower socioeconomic classes, while overtly protecting the upper class and rich who are guilty of the same examples.

It's almost like it's irrelevant what individual you choose as a token in this.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."

Take a serious look at where Pride Parades originated and try to figure it out.

[media.wnyc.org image 800x611]


FTFA: The leadership had just announced that officers could no longer take part in the march, including a contingent of L.G.B.T.Q. officers that has marched in uniform since 1996.

So they just found about about things like the picture you posted?  Seems like they were cool with cops marching for almost 25 years.  The only thing that changed is the rhetoric.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: So they just found about about things like the picture you posted?  Seems like they were cool with cops marching for almost 25 years.  The only thing that changed is the rhetoric.


They gassed pride last year.

Go fark yourself with this idea.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's not like that there are enough liberal cops in the first place to want to attend a pride parade.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: JesseL: Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."

Take a serious look at where Pride Parades originated and try to figure it out.

[media.wnyc.org image 800x611]

FTFA: The leadership had just announced that officers could no longer take part in the march, including a contingent of L.G.B.T.Q. officers that has marched in uniform since 1996.

So they just found about about things like the picture you posted?  Seems like they were cool with cops marching for almost 25 years.  The only thing that changed is the rhetoric.


Because they tear gassed pride last year.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Jeebus Saves: NM Volunteer: Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."

After decades of cops raiding gay bars and arresting people for the crime of being LGBT in public, those cops want everything to just be forgiven like that?  If my neighbor poisons every dog or cat I own, I won't invite that neighbor over for a cookout if that neighbor buys his own dog or cat.

That's like saying white people shouldn't be allowed to march in an MLK Day parade.  And your neighbor example sucks.

NO.

It's like the Klan saying "We're not racist anymore!" and wanting to join an MLK Day parade, wearing their hoods.


Actually, it's like allowing gay KKK members to march for 25 years, and then suddenly they're not welcome.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how all the people in the thread that would never attend a pride parade in the first place seem super concerned at how pride doesn't want to let people in who literally unleashed riot police on them and gasses them in the last two years.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: abbarach: Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."

Such CONCERN.  Maybe you should go read up on WHY June is Pride month, and where it comes from.  Maybe once you learn what the first pride consisted of, you'll understand.

But no, you don't want to learn.  You're just trying to randomly start shiat to make yourself feel better.

All the corporatization and family friendly whitewashing of pride makes it easy to forget the first NY pride was a riot throwing bricks at police for raiding gay bars and harassing day queens.


Not just harassing, but outright extortion and blackmail.  "Oh, we found you in a gay bar, it SURE WOULD BE A SHAME if we arrested you and it got listed in the papers...*wink*"
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: NM Volunteer: Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."

After decades of cops raiding gay bars and arresting people for the crime of being LGBT in public, those cops want everything to just be forgiven like that?  If my neighbor poisons every dog or cat I own, I won't invite that neighbor over for a cookout if that neighbor buys his own dog or cat.

That's like saying white people shouldn't be allowed to march in an MLK Day parade.  And your neighbor example sucks.


I must have forgotten that part where people where born cops and had no choice whatsoever in their decision to be a tool of violence against marginalized people.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: [Fark user image 425x425]


Spider-man was just experimenting that one time at a parade.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: JesseL: Jeebus Saves: NM Volunteer: Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."

After decades of cops raiding gay bars and arresting people for the crime of being LGBT in public, those cops want everything to just be forgiven like that?  If my neighbor poisons every dog or cat I own, I won't invite that neighbor over for a cookout if that neighbor buys his own dog or cat.

That's like saying white people shouldn't be allowed to march in an MLK Day parade.  And your neighbor example sucks.

NO.

It's like the Klan saying "We're not racist anymore!" and wanting to join an MLK Day parade, wearing their hoods.

Actually, it's like allowing gay KKK members to march for 25 years, and then suddenly they're not welcome.


So any error that's existed long enough can no longer be corrected? O_o

THE WHOLE FARKING POINT IS TO CORRECT LONGSTANDING PROBLEMS.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: So they just found about about things like the picture you posted?


There are not enough crayons or hand puppets to get you to understand that they tear gassed the pride parade last year.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theodosia: Jeebus Saves: That's just not right.  The Pride Parade has always come across as an open, welcoming, and accepting event.  The gay community fought for years to be essentially who they are, and really should know better than to exclude a group because of their occupation.

Cops can attend. They just can't wear their uniforms.


Dress codes are racist
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: JesseL: Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."

Take a serious look at where Pride Parades originated and try to figure it out.

[media.wnyc.org image 800x611]

FTFA: The leadership had just announced that officers could no longer take part in the march, including a contingent of L.G.B.T.Q. officers that has marched in uniform since 1996.

So they just found about about things like the picture you posted?  Seems like they were cool with cops marching for almost 25 years.  The only thing that changed is the rhetoric.


I mean, that and the fact that the cops roited last year and attacked them with teargas and other weapons.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: JesseL: Jeebus Saves: NM Volunteer: Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."

After decades of cops raiding gay bars and arresting people for the crime of being LGBT in public, those cops want everything to just be forgiven like that?  If my neighbor poisons every dog or cat I own, I won't invite that neighbor over for a cookout if that neighbor buys his own dog or cat.

That's like saying white people shouldn't be allowed to march in an MLK Day parade.  And your neighbor example sucks.

NO.

It's like the Klan saying "We're not racist anymore!" and wanting to join an MLK Day parade, wearing their hoods.

Actually, it's like allowing gay KKK members to march for 25 years, and then suddenly they're not welcome.


...suddenly after the KKK lynched someone in a protest the previous year. Yes, that would be the comparison.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Dress codes are racist


I must have forgot that "cop" was an ethnic group with a unique geographic origin.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: JesseL: Jeebus Saves: NM Volunteer: Destructor: Well this is brilliant.

Pick your adventure:

So, what's the master plan here LGBTQ+ community? Shame gay cops into concealing their sexuality. Get them to bury it down deep. Because that works really great, especially with cops...

Or is it just that all cops are bad, and therefore, must be shunned and/or defunded?

Or is it that all this talk of inclusiveness crap?

Or is it "D: All of the above."

After decades of cops raiding gay bars and arresting people for the crime of being LGBT in public, those cops want everything to just be forgiven like that?  If my neighbor poisons every dog or cat I own, I won't invite that neighbor over for a cookout if that neighbor buys his own dog or cat.

That's like saying white people shouldn't be allowed to march in an MLK Day parade.  And your neighbor example sucks.

NO.

It's like the Klan saying "We're not racist anymore!" and wanting to join an MLK Day parade, wearing their hoods.

Actually, it's like allowing gay KKK members to march for 25 years, and then suddenly they're not welcome.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Anyone else read that as "Sober cops still allowed"?

Seems close to the old adage:  "What's the difference between a straight Marine and  a gay Marine?  Three beers."
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Theodosia: Jeebus Saves: That's just not right.  The Pride Parade has always come across as an open, welcoming, and accepting event.  The gay community fought for years to be essentially who they are, and really should know better than to exclude a group because of their occupation.

Cops can attend. They just can't wear their uniforms.

Dress codes are racist


That moment when people trying to allow pigs at pride accidentally contradict their friends who are whining about kink gear at pride...
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is why.

https://gothamist.com/news/nypd-offic​e​rs-arrest-and-pepper-spray-queer-liber​ation-march-protesters
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

abbarach: Eightballjacket: Theodosia: Jeebus Saves: That's just not right.  The Pride Parade has always come across as an open, welcoming, and accepting event.  The gay community fought for years to be essentially who they are, and really should know better than to exclude a group because of their occupation.

Cops can attend. They just can't wear their uniforms.

Dress codes are racist

That moment when people trying to allow pigs at pride accidentally contradict their friends who are whining about kink gear at pride...


Trying to whitewash pride so that straight couples can bring their little kids and pretend to be super liberal and woke af is annoying.

Especially the zoomer baby queers who buy into morality politic nonsense and openly tell groups that are the reason they're able to have pride in the first place that they need to put on khakis and a polo.
 
Displayed 50 of 144 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.