 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Covid victims and their families might be able to sue China   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

205 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2021 at 11:05 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Covid victims have a far better case against republicans and fatboy for gross negilen
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As interesting as this is it's a hollow act. China won't pay but someone is going to have to pay the lawyers!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh bullsh*t. We all saw Trump deny deny deny deny WHILE Bob Woodward sat on an interview where he admitted, admitted, admitted, admitted.

Even if China wanted to destroy the world with a horrific biological weapon, Trump refused to act to actually help Americans.

Take some responsibility, Congressassholes, and assign it where it belongs. Utter failure from the top on down.

But this is the Daily Fail, so it could also just be stirring up bullsh*t because it is the Daily Fail.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do they have their own army they can use to collect?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sure China will get right on that.  Don't bother with the lawsuits.  The comp check's probably already written.  Made out to "A. F*cking Moron"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How about those who had to take two.... TWO painful shots and sit for 15 agonizing minutes not knowing if they would be dead or not dead?  How about those victims? Of whom I am one.  A survivor is what I call myself when I think of it.  Through tears.
 
dave0821
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One that would allow victims' families to sue China and other countries 'that have intentionally misled the international community on the outbreak'
first I don't see china even caring what some backwoods republican judge thinks and whatever penalty he applies
Second I'm pretty sure america during the whole start of the pandemic has misled the the international community more than any other country
Might just be me though
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They'll be better off suing the United States, especially the 1.2 Million people who have long-term symptoms after hospitalization.  They'll be able to prove they suffered losses financially and in quality of life.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: I'm sure China will get right on that.  Don't bother with the lawsuits.  The comp check's probably already written.  Made out to "A. F*cking Moron"


"Sweet!"

-Alan F. Moron
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Deep Pockets Rule.

Based on an equal but opposite theory of conspiratorial behavior, everyone in the world can sue the US for the US military developing COVID and placing it in Wuhan to frame the Chinese obstructing state bioterrorism.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
5 posts in and already a remarkable display of mental illness.

It appears that trump derangement syndrome is incurable.
 
baorao
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We've seen how well that has worked with 9/11 victims suing Saudi Arabia.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Nation of babies cries itself into a tantrum"

Film at 11
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: How about those who had to take two.... TWO painful shots and sit for 15 agonizing minutes not knowing if they would be dead or not dead?  How about those victims? Of whom I am one.  A survivor is what I call myself when I think of it.  Through tears.


That's Caitlyn Jenner levels of brave.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.