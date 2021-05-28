 Skip to content
 
(RTE Ireland)   If you claim to have diverted a plane due to "a bomb threat" it's probably a good idea to send the warning email before you divert the plane   (rte.ie) divider line
31
    More: Followup, Air traffic control, Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus, Belarusian air traffic control, alleged bomb threat, Minsk, Gaza Strip, Ryanair pilot  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It was all totally believable up util now...
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I HERD IT WUZ HAMAS!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn those timelines!
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Que my favorite Russian apologist in
3
2
1
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not "before arresting a journalist" it was before "arresting and executing a journalist"
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story has almost everything.  All I need for my бинго card is plutonium.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obama's Time Machine TM has been stolen and repurposed?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget the myths the media created about the Палац Рэспублікі.  The truth is, these aren't very яркія хлопцы, and things got out of hand.

ffbsccn.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snarfangel: [Fark user image 390x228]


img.picturequotes.comView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: Que my favorite Russian apologist in
3
2
1


¿Que?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, why not?

It worked and they got away with it.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: Que my favorite Russian apologist in
3
2
1


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Luse: Que my favorite Russian apologist in
3
2
1

¿Que?


He's slow today, I think I kicked him in the nards too hard in another thread. Don't worry, I'll let you know when he gets here, but I won't have to, he's pretty obvious.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: Bondith: Luse: Que my favorite Russian apologist in
3
2
1

¿Que?

He's slow today, I think I kicked him in the nards too hard in another thread. Don't worry, I'll let you know when he gets here, but I won't have to, he's pretty obvious.


The word you want is cue, not que.  Queue might make semantic sense as well, but definitely not que.  It's not even pronounced the same as the other two.

/kick his nards back to Vladivostok when he gets here
//Russians aren't know for punctuality
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: Bondith: Luse: Que my favorite Russian apologist in
3
2
1

¿Que?

He's slow today, I think I kicked him in the nards too hard in another thread. Don't worry, I'll let you know when he gets here, but I won't have to, he's pretty obvious.


FYI they're teasing you for misspelling the word cue.  Or possibly queue, though that wouldn't have been the correct word to use in this context.

/ "Que" is Spanish for "what"
 
Priapetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh, it was sent from a server in a different time zone, which the liberal media of course didn't correct for.

/yes, UTC, that's the joke.gif
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Luse: Bondith: Luse: Que my favorite Russian apologist in
3
2
1

¿Que?

He's slow today, I think I kicked him in the nards too hard in another thread. Don't worry, I'll let you know when he gets here, but I won't have to, he's pretty obvious.

The word you want is cue, not que.  Queue might make semantic sense as well, but definitely not que.  It's not even pronounced the same as the other two.

/kick his nards back to Vladivostok when he gets here
//Russians aren't know for punctuality


Neondistraction: Luse: Bondith: Luse: Que my favorite Russian apologist in
3
2
1

¿Que?

He's slow today, I think I kicked him in the nards too hard in another thread. Don't worry, I'll let you know when he gets here, but I won't have to, he's pretty obvious.

FYI they're teasing you for misspelling the word cue.  Or possibly queue, though that wouldn't have been the correct word to use in this context.

/ "Que" is Spanish for "what"


I realize my mistake but I'm not sorry. If I hadn't made it I would not have seen that adorable cat gif.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....the journalist is still arrested in a fascist country. It's not like they are suddenly going to release him because they flubbed the excuse to bring the plane down.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: I realize my mistake but I'm not sorry. If I hadn't made it I would not have seen that adorable cat gif.


We all got to see the cat gif.  I'd call that a win all round.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....the journalist is still arrested in a fascist country. It's not like they are suddenly going to release him because they flubbed the excuse to bring the plane down.


I missed the part where the plane landed in the U.S.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Luse: I realize my mistake but I'm not sorry. If I hadn't made it I would not have seen that adorable cat gif.

We all got to see the cat gif.  I'd call that a win all round.


Aaaaand...CAT.gif

Fark user imageView Full Size


Crap, that's Gritney...I'll be right back
 
ukexpat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Luse: Que my favorite Russian apologist in
3
2
1


Que?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Luse: Que my favorite Russian apologist in
3
2
1

Que?


Quay.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: iheartscotch: I mean....the journalist is still arrested in a fascist country. It's not like they are suddenly going to release him because they flubbed the excuse to bring the plane down.

I missed the part where the plane landed in the U.S.


You're a bit early on that one. We're not quite fascist yet. Donald Ivanovich didn't get the job done. The best part is that the Russians did all that and never learned that his dad's name was Fred. So, really, it should be Donald Fredrikovich. They didn't even bother to learn that they were calling him the wrong name. That's got to sting.

/ right, Tovarisch?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Sean VasDeferens: iheartscotch: I mean....the journalist is still arrested in a fascist country. It's not like they are suddenly going to release him because they flubbed the excuse to bring the plane down.

I missed the part where the plane landed in the U.S.

You're a bit early on that one. We're not quite fascist yet. Donald Ivanovich didn't get the job done. The best part is that the Russians did all that and never learned that his dad's name was Fred. So, really, it should be Donald Fredrikovich. They didn't even bother to learn that they were calling him the wrong name. That's got to sting.

/ right, Tovarisch?


Want to know how I know you were born after the Obama administration?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: iheartscotch: Sean VasDeferens: iheartscotch: I mean....the journalist is still arrested in a fascist country. It's not like they are suddenly going to release him because they flubbed the excuse to bring the plane down.

I missed the part where the plane landed in the U.S.

You're a bit early on that one. We're not quite fascist yet. Donald Ivanovich didn't get the job done. The best part is that the Russians did all that and never learned that his dad's name was Fred. So, really, it should be Donald Fredrikovich. They didn't even bother to learn that they were calling him the wrong name. That's got to sting.

/ right, Tovarisch?

Want to know how I know you were born after the Obama administration?


Because time is entirely subjective?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Sean VasDeferens: iheartscotch: I mean....the journalist is still arrested in a fascist country. It's not like they are suddenly going to release him because they flubbed the excuse to bring the plane down.

I missed the part where the plane landed in the U.S.

You're a bit early on that one. We're not quite fascist yet. Donald Ivanovich didn't get the job done. The best part is that the Russians did all that and never learned that his dad's name was Fred. So, really, it should be Donald Fredrikovich. They didn't even bother to learn that they were calling him the wrong name. That's got to sting.

/ right, Tovarisch?


The US is solidly fascist, just not quite as bad as it could be. Just because the coup failed doesn't mean the problem is solved.

Imagine that Hindenburg rejected Hitler as chancellor and burning the Reichstag failed to justify emergency powers, but all the other Nazis are still in power and no one is bothering to hold them accountable under the pretense of civility...
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....the journalist is still arrested in a fascist country. It's not like they are suddenly going to release him because they flubbed the excuse to bring the plane down.


What if Uncle Vlad tells him "You're making me look bad"?
 
