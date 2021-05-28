 Skip to content
(BBC)   Golden rules for any surgical operation: 1. make sure you have the correct patient, 2. make sure you're performing the correct operation, 3. endeavour not to drop the patient on the floor, leading to her death. That should probably be #1, actually   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pro tip: if you are American try not to schedule any surgeries or hospitalizations until after July and august.

You'll avoid the PGY1 and RY1 newbies who are just getting into practice
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Pro tip: if you are American try not to schedule any surgeries or hospitalizations until after July and august.

You'll avoid the PGY1 and RY1 newbies who are just getting into practice


Protip:  RTFA.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey, at least it was free healthcare. Good luck suing the NHS.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Found a picture of her surgeon:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The operation was a success but she suffered a gravity related complication
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Her surgeon was Dr. Broadus

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mindlock
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Somebody probably slipped on a "the."  I've noticed British hospitals don't use them and I imagine that they've got a bunch of them laying around making it really easy to slip on one.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Pro tip: if you are American try not to schedule any surgeries or hospitalizations until after July and august.

You'll avoid the PGY1 and RY1 newbies who are just getting into practice


One can not make up this level of stupid.  Oh, this is Fark.  My bad.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 425x553]


Reminds me of a testicular torsion repair I sat in on once.

Once.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gar1013: Hey, at least it was free healthcare. Good luck suing the NHS.


On the plus side, they didn't send the family a stupid huge bill.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: gar1013: Hey, at least it was free healthcare. Good luck suing the NHS.

On the plus side, they didn't send the family a stupid huge bill.


No, they just taxed their heavily and made sure that everything was more expensive due to excessive VAT.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gar1013: iheartscotch: gar1013: Hey, at least it was free healthcare. Good luck suing the NHS.

On the plus side, they didn't send the family a stupid huge bill.

No, they just taxed their heavily and made sure that everything was more expensive due to excessive VAT.


You mean....their 1% pays their fair share of taxes? *GASP* THE HORROR.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gar1013: iheartscotch: gar1013: Hey, at least it was free healthcare. Good luck suing the NHS.

On the plus side, they didn't send the family a stupid huge bill.

No, they just taxed their heavily and made sure that everything was more expensive due to excessive VAT.


I bet she had to wait 14 months to hit the ground too.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My grandma was born in Cumbria, although at the time it was still Cumberland.  Sounds like leaving before she needed any operations was the smartest thing she could have done.

/I'm not sure they could do much to her if she went back, since she's been dead for 18 years and is currently a wind-blown dusting of ashes somewhere in northern Alberta
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe another rule should be to have someone stay in the room.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bet they didn't know the hippa rules...
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is a standard OR table

kenmedsurgical.comView Full Size


This is a fracture table often used for hip fractures (as well as other lower extremity fractures requiring intraoperative traction)

heartlandmedical.comView Full Size

This allows traction to be applied to the limb with the fracture, along with appropriate rotation and angulation to align and stabilize the fracture. The other lower extremity is positioned to be out of the way of the C-arm fluroscope used to visualize the fracture.

meditek.caView Full Size

researchgate.netView Full Size


Note the stabilizing post in the crotch (the perineal post). If this is not correctly secured, you can see how disaster might ensue intraoperatively.

There's usually a flat board that can be slid into place at the caudal end of the fracture table to create a flat surface to support the legs while they're not in the traction arms

cdn.dotmed.comView Full Size


Since the drop reportedly happened *after* completion of the surgery, I'd guess:

1) The leg board was not properly inserted/secured, and gave way during patient transfer from the fracture table to the transport bed

2) Either the fracture table's or transport bed's brakes were not engaged during patient transfer, and they failed to MIND THE GAP
 
