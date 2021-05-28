 Skip to content
 
(Irish Post US)   Parts of Ireland have been issued with a potato blight warning. This is not a repeat of 1845 - 1852 because the Brits won't be exporting the rest of the food to the UK   (irishpost.com) divider line
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Those poor blighters.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's an improvement

/Adam Smith style capitalism + Social Darwinism was bad. We have toxic politics today but it's not a new problem.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need more greens in their diet.  I gained 10 lbs in 2 months just due to my starch intake going through the roof.
 
mainsail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the diet in Ireland is no longer overly dependent upon the potato, this is an inconvenience, not a danger.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parts of Ireland have been issued with a potato blight warning. This is not a repeat of 1845 - 1852 because the Brits won't be exporting the rest of the food to the UK Old Blighty

FTFS
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ow, me spuds!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: Since the diet in Ireland is no longer overly dependent upon the potato, this is an inconvenience, not a danger.


Yeah, the whole Irish/potato thing is pretty passe.  However, if they ever have disease that negatively impacts commercial production of pink hearts, orange stars, yellow moons, green clovers, blue diamonds, purple horseshoes and red balloons, it could be devastating.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a tater tot nightmare.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hilled my LaRatte potatoes today. Article gave me the heebie jeebies.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does this mean we get to eat babies?

Delicious delicious babies!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mr. Flibble says that the king of the potato people is very, very upset at this news...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe they should switch from potatoes to durian.

Irish People Try Durian Fruit Candy For The First Time
Youtube jm9pYFrvLrM
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bughunter: Maybe they should switch from potatoes to durian.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jm9pYFrv​LrM]


Even freeze dried,
Durian is a smell and a taste that you will never forget...
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FECK OFF CUP
Youtube ZR0QfipIbk4
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mainsail: Since the diet in Ireland is no longer overly dependent upon the potato, this is an inconvenience, not a danger.


Well, and they also have money and can freely import from the EU.

It might suck for the individual farmer though, unless there's some sort of insurance?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: bughunter: Maybe they should switch from potatoes to durian.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jm9pYFrv​LrM]

Even freeze dried,
Durian is a smell and a taste that you will never forget...


Durian doesn't taste like anything, because all you smell is poop. Like putting Vicks vaporub under your nose, and eating anything, all you taste is the smell.

At least Limburger cheese tastes like goat cheese. And rotting butthole.
 
