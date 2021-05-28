 Skip to content
West Virginia's vaccine lottery is for the dogs
    shot  
3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader
3 hours ago  
The dog would be a far better governor than trumpkin Jim.
 
NewportBarGuy
3 hours ago  
I find it very comforting that a billionaire is the Governor of the poorest state in the union. (Ok, one of the poorest.)
 
Miss5280
3 hours ago  
I call my parents' neighbor's dogs "baby dog" when I see them because they're small and I don't know their names. I didn't realize that was an option as a real dog name.
 
Great_Milenko
1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I find it very comforting that a billionaire is the Governor of the poorest state in the union. (Ok, one of the poorest.)


The history of West Virginia is the history of Stockholm syndrome.
 
Great_Milenko
1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The dog would be a far better governor than trumpkin Jim.


He's better than a lot of trumpers. At least he hasn't compared the vaccine to Zyklon  B yet.
 
Marcos P
1 hour ago  
Lol bulldogs
 
jaytkay
1 hour ago  
She's a chonker.
 
Harry Freakstorm
1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I find it very comforting that a billionaire is the Governor of the poorest state in the union. (Ok, one of the poorest.)


Maybe he's seeing if West Virginia is worthy of his billions.  Sit up straight Cletus.  Put on your shoes, Norma-Jean-Norma.  Clean that coal dust off of yer plates.  The Governor is flying over in his blimp.  Maybe he'll drop some of them Sacajaweas on us.  Brush the Walking Bird and make him pre-sent-tate-able.
 
Ivo Shandor
1 hour ago  
Meanwhile the rest of the world is still playing the "can I get a vaccine before COVID gets me first?" lottery.
 
GreenWith
1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I find it very comforting that a billionaire is the Governor of the poorest state in the union. (Ok, one of the poorest.)


Actually, Big Jim lost the status of Billionaire earlier this year for the massive amount of debt he owes and is avoiding paying.
 
theteacher
55 minutes ago  
/r/petsthatlooklikeowners
 
mongbiohazard
29 minutes ago  
His pathetic, cringey begging might not have been necessary if those assholes had simply come out together to all nip Trump's intentional spreading of FUD about COVID-19 from the farking start.

You farkwads made this mess. I'm not impressed with your half-hearted efforts to kinda, sorta, maybe just clean up a tiny corner of the shiat mountain you dumped on the rest of society.
 
jmr61
22 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The dog would be a far better governor than trumpkin Jim.


He's dumber than that dog I guarantee it.

Joined the rest of the republican idiot governors to cut off federal unemployment dollars effective in June. WV is poor as shiat but he's going to deny state residents the receipt of something like $200 million in cash assistance.

And we're stuck with the prick for 3+ more years. Unless his fat ass keels over from a stroke or a heart attack. He has to weigh 400+. And can barely walk.
 
OldJames
16 minutes ago  
NY asked me to release my covid vaccination record to them because they aren't allowed to get it themselves because of privacy laws. I saw through that scam right away. Denied. I'm already an faceless stat that got the vaccine, that is way more info that they need. The government is the last entity I want having access to my medical records.
 
NewportBarGuy
8 minutes ago  

GreenWith: NewportBarGuy: I find it very comforting that a billionaire is the Governor of the poorest state in the union. (Ok, one of the poorest.)

Actually, Big Jim lost the status of Billionaire earlier this year for the massive amount of debt he owes and is avoiding paying.


showandtellonline.com.auView Full Size
 
