(Twitter)   If you break into an old couple's house. Make sure the guy isn't a former Marine, boxer, and hand to hand combat instructor. Beatdown-arity ensues   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Fail, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark around and find out in handy picture form.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was even more impressive when it originally happened in 2009
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why all burglars should be heavily armed, farkin old people,
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: It was even more impressive when it originally happened in 2009


With the orange hategoblin deplatformed they're scraping the barrel to find fafo news items.

He isn't a burglar - he's just a tourist!
 
nothingyet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to get an ancient story past the goalpost subby!
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a photo of two people with no story or details. You can make up any story you like.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Fox News seen furiously masturbating*
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahem, subby.  Make sure the 'homeowner' isn't a former marine.  Let's not be sexist here.  Sure, in this case it was a man, but if you're headline is meant as a word of caution, it shouldn't discriminate.

/Dated a girl who's single mother was a champion kickboxer
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It's just a photo of two people with no story or details. You can make up any story you like.


It was a lovers' quarrel
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you break into a house, carry a gun and shoot the guy.

You know, like a real cop would!
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for the majority of us who aren't boxers this is why the second amendment exists. I suspect howerver that many who cheer this homeowner would consider this a tragedy if he had used a gun
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's trying to troll you. Don't reply!
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this isn't supposed to be a news site, but I don't think this even passes the bar of 'not news".
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Also keep off his lawn
 
GreenWith
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
These stories always feel directly from the "Grandma's FWD'd Emails of Amazement"
 
kasmel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: And for the majority of us who aren't boxers this is why the second amendment exists. I suspect howerver that many who cheer this homeowner would consider this a tragedy if he had used a gun


Only if he'd shot dude in the back while chasing him down the street after dude ran away.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well there's my "feel good" story of the day
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Clint Eastwood seen furiously scribbling notes while hitting the speed dial button for his production company.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: And for the majority of us who aren't boxers this is why the second amendment exists. I suspect howerver that many who cheer this homeowner would consider this a tragedy if he had used a gun


Yeah killing someone is pretty tragic, that's a normal reaction.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: And for the majority of us who aren't boxers this is why the second amendment exists. I suspect howerver that many who cheer this homeowner would consider this a tragedy if he had used a gun


Here is the thing, circumstances matter.  If this guy kept beating on the robbers even after he passed out and killed him, he would have committed a murder.

The robber was threatening with a knife, so the homeowner was within his rights to use deadly force while being threatened, but once that threat is removed, that right disappears.
 
OldJames
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Warlordtrooper: And for the majority of us who aren't boxers this is why the second amendment exists. I suspect howerver that many who cheer this homeowner would consider this a tragedy if he had used a gun

Yeah killing someone is pretty tragic, that's a normal reaction.


The majority of people that are shot don't die. Getting killed is the least likely outcome of being shot between the choices of getting killed and surviving.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It's just a photo of two people with no story or details. You can make up any story you like.


Once a small-time criminal, Dennis Balinski turned his life around. Today his thriving charity for troubled youths celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Warlordtrooper: And for the majority of us who aren't boxers this is why the second amendment exists. I suspect howerver that many who cheer this homeowner would consider this a tragedy if he had used a gun

Here is the thing, circumstances matter.  If this guy kept beating on the robbers even after he passed out and killed him, he would have committed a murder.

The robber was threatening with a knife, so the homeowner was within his rights to use deadly force while being threatened, but once that threat is removed, that right disappears.


You're right, it does matter.  If Knifey McKniferson is threatening you with a deadly weapon, (ie., a knife), you're justified in using deadly force against them in every single state in the union.

Some might attach certain conditions, like a duty to retreat, but I don't think any state still requires a duty to retreat in one's own home.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media-exp1.licdn.comView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: That's why all burglars should be heavily armed, farkin old people,


I'm  only medium armed, 38 cal. loaded with hollow points, so feel free to stop over anytime after 11pm.  I'll  leave the dead bolt open so you can pop the knob lock with a credit card  ok?
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know Kung-Fu

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Tman144
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It's just a photo of two people with no story or details. You can make up any story you like.


When you are 24 and break into an Great Old One's house and threaten him and his cultists with a knife and didn't know Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pocket_aces [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks like the Marine was right handed.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tman144: HotWingConspiracy: It's just a photo of two people with no story or details. You can make up any story you like.

When you are 24 and break into an Great Old One's house and threaten him and his cultists with a knife and didn't know Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn.

[Fark user image image 850x478][Fark user image image 850x474]


Looks like somebody slammed a door while he was getting baked.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like the perp fell and slipped on a bar of fist.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: And for the majority of us who aren't boxers this is why the second amendment exists. I suspect howerver that many who cheer this homeowner would consider this a tragedy if he had used a gun


Um, no.

You break into someone else home with the intention of harming them and/or stealing their shiat, you deserve to get shot.

Stories like this warm my soul.


...Even if it did happen 12 years ago
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder if either of them want karate.
 
