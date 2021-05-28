 Skip to content
(The Art Newspaper)   What do you get for the Pope who has everything? Why not a marble skull?   (theartnewspaper.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Marble?
Well, that explains the upset policeman....
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lifelike? Shouldn't it be deathlike?
Young Frankenstein - Igor Got no Body
Youtube 9nt0pP8dYVI
 
DirtyOM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Crystal skull?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That was actually a pretty interesting article. Thanks, Submitter.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cyberpopemobile
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, a regular skull would just be weird.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DirtyOM: A Crystal skull?


Even the Pope can't absolve that one.
 
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


What marvel skull may look like
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
cdn.hearthstonetopdecks.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
10 minutes after I got there...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Because why make something beautiful when you can make a decaying skull with missing teeth and a fleshless nose?
 
darkmythology
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This x-men prequel is gonna be pretty weird.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn. Some vandal drew a fake moustache and beard on the Pope. But yes, the skull if very real looking, unlike the Pope.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Damn. Some vandal drew a fake moustache and beard on the Pope.


Not a repeat from 455?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
