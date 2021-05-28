 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Quick FYI: If you're advertising for a chaplain position at a county jail, you don't get to turn away any non-Christians who apply. Otherwise, you know, there could be lawsuits   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
30
    More: Obvious, Christianity, Islam, Prison, behalf of Edrees Bridges, Prison Ministry of America, Religion, Prince George's County, Maryland, Maryland  
•       •       •

897 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2021 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Religious conservatives: "But this is a Christian nation!"

Narrator: The USA is in fact NOT a Christian nation.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, they didn't even try to be subtle
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, that whole First Amendment thing is quite new isn't it?  You can understand people not being up to snuff with the details...
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Open and shut case it sounds like, but on to better things..

He has a master's degree in divinity

And I have a master's degree is slothfulness, but you don't see me putting it on my job applications
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, are there OTHER kinds of "chaplains"? I've not heard of many, you know, Shinto chaplains or monks of Huitzilopochteli plying their trade lately...
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically my parents until a few years ago (they're in their 80's now) volunteered and did a bible-study at this same jail and actually were friends with this guy.   This being PG County it wouldn't shock me if the form in question just hasn't been updated since colonial times.   I used to have an office that was a disused Jury room in the Old part of the Courthouse that was just up the road from this jail, and my desk had a wobble because of uneven legs, so  my judge just told me to grab one of the books they were storing in that room to shim it.

The first one I grabbed I happened to open out of curiosity...it was the complete court docket, hand written in a gorgeous antique script, from the year 1868
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a bit awkward. I mean, if you're genuinely looking for a chaplain, how could religious freedom justly apply?

That might actually be one of the few use cases where "discrimination" by religion is a function of the job itself, rather than true discrimination...
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Ironically my parents until a few years ago (they're in their 80's now) volunteered and did a bible-study at this same jail and actually were friends with this guy.   This being PG County it wouldn't shock me if the form in question just hasn't been updated since colonial times.   I used to have an office that was a disused Jury room in the Old part of the Courthouse that was just up the road from this jail, and my desk had a wobble because of uneven legs, so  my judge just told me to grab one of the books they were storing in that room to shim it.

The first one I grabbed I happened to open out of curiosity...it was the complete court docket, hand written in a gorgeous antique script, from the year 1868


'Under the leg, he placed the docket.
Then, of the desk, he could not rock it.'
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Religious conservatives: "But this is a Christian nation!"

Narrator: The USA is in fact NOT a Christian nation.


While I'd love to agree in Theory,
We may need to collectively tell that to the large percentage of congress who apparently believes we're living in Gilead.....
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: But, are there OTHER kinds of "chaplains"? I've not heard of many, you know, Shinto chaplains or monks of Huitzilopochteli plying their trade lately...


Yes, there are Jewish, Pagan, Muslim, and I'm sure other clergy serving as chaplains in the US armed forces.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: But, are there OTHER kinds of "chaplains"? I've not heard of many, you know, Shinto chaplains or monks of Huitzilopochteli plying their trade lately...


Actually, that's the point with chaplains, they're supposed to be non-denominational, a religious voice if you need guidance, but not beholden to any specific faith. When I was in the ICU after chemo went horribly wrong, I actually had one of my best religious conversations ever with the chaplain. I'm agnostic, but the guy wanted to stop by and make sure I was doing OK. We talked for somewhere between half an hour and 2 days(Between Covid, the 4 years of the Trump administration, and the fact that you don't always pay attention to the clock in a hospital room, time was all over the place for me for awhile), about religion itself, about my personal views on it, even about my relatively blasé approach to having cancer (Life is far from done farking with me, so I knew I was in no danger of dying or anything), and he was able to switch from one track to another very well...

But they are supposed to be religious without pushing one specific religion over the other.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We should follow the science.  Have part of the application be a demonstration of proof that their god or gods are real.  Hell, if they have 4 gods, and only demonstrate that 3 are scientifically real, give them the 4th as a freebie.

If they cannot demonstrate with science, that their gods or gawds or gods are real, send them packing.

Problem solved.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That might actually be one of the few use cases where "discrimination" by religion is a function of the job itself, rather than true discrimination...


It's a literal practice what they preach scenario.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Before I read the article:
"Well if they had a vacancy for the christain denomination chaplain, it kind of makes sense that they'd only hire a christain.  Just like in the military or hospitals they have multiple denominations and the christain chaplain position is open that's the position that's open."

After I read article:
"Oooooooooooooh, they don't even have chaplains of other faiths BUT christain."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Gyrfalcon: But, are there OTHER kinds of "chaplains"? I've not heard of many, you know, Shinto chaplains or monks of Huitzilopochteli plying their trade lately...

Actually, that's the point with chaplains, they're supposed to be non-denominational, a religious voice if you need guidance, but not beholden to any specific faith. When I was in the ICU after chemo went horribly wrong, I actually had one of my best religious conversations ever with the chaplain. I'm agnostic, but the guy wanted to stop by and make sure I was doing OK. We talked for somewhere between half an hour and 2 days(Between Covid, the 4 years of the Trump administration, and the fact that you don't always pay attention to the clock in a hospital room, time was all over the place for me for awhile), about religion itself, about my personal views on it, even about my relatively blasé approach to having cancer (Life is far from done farking with me, so I knew I was in no danger of dying or anything), and he was able to switch from one track to another very well...

But they are supposed to be religious without pushing one specific religion over the other.


Good counterpoint. And well said
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A jail needs a chaplain because?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That is a bit awkward. I mean, if you're genuinely looking for a chaplain, how could religious freedom justly apply?

That might actually be one of the few use cases where "discrimination" by religion is a function of the job itself, rather than true discrimination...


People have different religions and chaplains can be of any religion. The military has been doing this just fine for decades. When my step-mother was in the service, she had a pagan chaplain.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: A jail needs a chaplain because?


Because it has inmates? See, inmates are people. And in the United States, people are allowed to practice their faith. All people. Not just citizens, and not just people who are free.

And since, as was stated above, the chaplain is non-denominational, it's much more efficient than having separate religious leaders for every possible religion represented inside the jail.

So tell us why you hate the Constitution...
 
meanmutton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: A jail needs a chaplain because?


Because people have religious beliefs and helping people exercise their religious beliefs helps with recidivism, behavior, and avoids that whole human rights violation thing.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

meanmutton: kpaxoid: A jail needs a chaplain because?

Because people have religious beliefs and helping people exercise their religious beliefs helps with recidivism, behavior, and avoids that whole human rights violation thing.


"We care about what-what now?" asked a good percentage of the population.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

meanmutton: kpaxoid: A jail needs a chaplain because?

Because people have religious beliefs and helping people exercise their religious beliefs helps with recidivism, behavior, and avoids that whole human rights violation thing.


Yes, I saw that in the movies more than once, but I've never seen any actual data.  If they had religious beliefs before doing the crime, then shouldn't that have stopped them before doing the crime?  Or is the argument that people with religious beliefs acquired after doing crimes don't do crimes again?  "I crimed because I didn't have any religious beliefs" just doesn't make sense to me.
 
padraig
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That is a bit awkward. I mean, if you're genuinely looking for a chaplain, how could religious freedom justly apply?

That might actually be one of the few use cases where "discrimination" by religion is a function of the job itself, rather than true discrimination...


Chaplain is supposed to be ecumenical positions. Nothing in the title says "Christian".

Also, there are plenty of Muslims in prisons, especially among African-American convicts.
 
dave0821
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That is a bit awkward. I mean, if you're genuinely looking for a chaplain, how could religious freedom justly apply?

That might actually be one of the few use cases where "discrimination" by religion is a function of the job itself, rather than true discrimination...


1 : a clergyman in charge of a chapel. 2 : a clergyman officially attached to a branch of the military, to an institution, or to a family or court. 3 : a person chosen to conduct religious exercises (as at a meeting of a club or society)
Hmmmmm doesn't say anything about christian there at all
Weird
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

robodog: Gyrfalcon: But, are there OTHER kinds of "chaplains"? I've not heard of many, you know, Shinto chaplains or monks of Huitzilopochteli plying their trade lately...

Yes, there are Jewish, Pagan, Muslim, and I'm sure other clergy serving as chaplains in the US armed forces.


You won't see it often, but there are specific insignia for them as well

Fark user imageView Full Size



There are also something like 90 possible symbols you can get on your gravestone according to the VA.  The picture is far too big to post, but the article has the list.  It includes just about everything- Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Shinto, Native American, Pagan, Sikh, Sufi, Humanist, Atheist, Druid, etc
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Native American


Which nation?  It's not like we sat down one day and decided on the Underground Buffalo Man with eyes of fire to represent everyone.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: A jail needs a chaplain because?


Among its other functions. prisons and jails were constructed to help with the rehabilitation of inmates (thus penitentiaries).  Unfortunately, many jurisdictions have given that up, as spending money on rehabilitation was seen as being somehow "soft on crime".
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Wow, they didn't even try to be subtle


Except that there doesn't appear to be any documentation of this requirement.

If there's a piece of paper, produce it.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Before I read the article:
"Well if they had a vacancy for the christain denomination chaplain, it kind of makes sense that they'd only hire a christain.  Just like in the military or hospitals they have multiple denominations and the christain chaplain position is open that's the position that's open."

After I read article:
"Oooooooooooooh, they don't even have chaplains of other faiths BUT christain."


You didn't read the article or you dun goofed.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A Chaplin for a large facility Should be multi-denominational.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.