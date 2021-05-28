 Skip to content
(CNN)   If, for you, the worst thing about the pandemic was that there were no more free samples at Costco, I've got some good news   (cnn.com) divider line
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NATURE IS HEALING!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free samples?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i feel like we've heard about this every month for the past few months
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The cattle missed their regular feeding.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I joke about licking doorknobs because I'm immune, but I just don't know about free samples yet, for myself.

While I feel safer around here in the Seattle area than I do when I visit other areas, just based on public mask usage, I still don't think I'll be eating the free samples at Costco for a while.
 
valkyrie40205
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I find that the free samples in the store always taste better than when I buy some then make at home.
 
JesseL
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For me, it was mostly the people dying or being permanently crippled that was the worst.

But yeah, the lack of Costco samples sucked too.

/debbie downer
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We're not advanced enough as a society to deserve free samples at Costco.

Blocking the aisle with your extended family while you "get a free lunch" is the mark of animals, not civilized human beings.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Samples have been back at our local Costco for at least six months. They have a little sign saying they were for "take out," but few, if any people actually enforced that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Finally our long national nightmare is over.

I liked the free samples when it wasn't busy, but already avoided them like the plague when it looked like a Golden Corral just brought out fresh shrimp
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Woohoo! Fat fark Friday is back! I needed to move into the next size of mumus anyways...
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: We're not advanced enough as a society to deserve free samples at Costco.

Blocking the aisle with your extended family while you "get a free lunch" is the mark of animals, not civilized human beings.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: Finally our long national nightmare is over.

I liked the free samples when it wasn't busy, but already avoided them like the plague when it looked like a Golden Corral just brought out fresh shrimp


Viva Mars Vegas!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
