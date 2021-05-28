 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Well, it's not a Slatesplanation but NPR has discovered that there's this video game called "Mass Effect" that has a what seems to be a pretty cool spaceship in it. Has anyone tried this one, I'm thinking about seeing if it might be on sale on Steam   (npr.org) divider line
33
    More: Interesting, A Story, Big Bad, Mass Effect, Alan Shepard, personal ride of Commander Shepard, video games, big story, powerful Space Cop  
•       •       •

444 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2021 at 1:50 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm TFer Garza, and this is my favorite video game.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a stealth ship that always seem to be detected by the things they're fighting.

Femshep > maleshep (Jennifer Hales best performance ever)

Soldier infiltrator < any other class < adept (shooting is boring, use your powers)

Nobody plays renegade. After you beat it paragon, play renegade. (It's fun to hang up on the council after they call you after every mission) Shepard with a chip on their shoulder is more realistic to the story. Too many people play Jesus paragon Shepard. Real Shepard would be angry nobody believes them-discounts them.

The game is very easy on normal, play it on the harder difficulties unless this is literally your first shooter you ever played.

You control your squadmates powers too. Use them with yours to combo with deviating results.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Currently at ME3 (Quarian/Geth war) and loving it. Feels good to be back at the helm.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GregoryD: It's a stealth ship that always seem to be detected by the things they're fighting.

Femshep > maleshep (Jennifer Hales best performance ever)

Soldier infiltrator < any other class < adept (shooting is boring, use your powers)

Nobody plays renegade. After you beat it paragon, play renegade. (It's fun to hang up on the council after they call you after every mission) Shepard with a chip on their shoulder is more realistic to the story. Too many people play Jesus paragon Shepard. Real Shepard would be angry nobody believes them-discounts them.

The game is very easy on normal, play it on the harder difficulties unless this is literally your first shooter you ever played.

You control your squadmates powers too. Use them with yours to combo with deviating results.


Deviating results, you say?

I thought I had to download the nexus mod for that
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We'll bang okay?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Andromeda was terrible.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
RTFA? Had to be me. Someone else might get it wrong.

/I am the very model of a scientist Salarian....
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Another fun thing about the Mass Effect series is that it's off-the-charts horny
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GregoryD: Nobody plays renegade.


I did.

Renegade was great for the first two games.  Shepherd was a badass who didn't take shiat from anyone and did what she had to do to complete the mission.


Then ME3 happened and "mission oriented badass" became borderline sociopathic murderer.
 
RadicalEd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just started 3 this morning. Really enjoy playing them back to back - was always the plan, but then hearing about the LE was a reason to wait. Second play-through will be the Renegade play-through.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I never really played it when it first came out (a lot going on at that time). I played about a couple hours and quit. I recently picked up the LE and love it. As far as remasters go, it is quite good. Bioware seemed to really take care in getting it done well.  Still in ME1, and the recycled environments are getting old (reminds me of Bioware's DA2, the weakest in the series).

I just finished the mission where I had to make choice between two of my characters. Has been a fun ride thus far.

It reminds in some ways of The Expanse (or more accurately, The Expanse reminds me of it I guess). This is a good thing; the politics matches up pretty well against what I read in those books.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GregoryD: It's a stealth ship that always seem to be detected by the things they're fighting.

Femshep > maleshep (Jennifer Hales best performance ever)

Soldier infiltrator < any other class < adept (shooting is boring, use your powers)

Nobody plays renegade. After you beat it paragon, play renegade. (It's fun to hang up on the council after they call you after every mission) Shepard with a chip on their shoulder is more realistic to the story. Too many people play Jesus paragon Shepard. Real Shepard would be angry nobody believes them-discounts them.

The game is very easy on normal, play it on the harder difficulties unless this is literally your first shooter you ever played.

You control your squadmates powers too. Use them with yours to combo with deviating results.


My favorite playthrough was when I figured out how to hack my 360 game of ME2 to give myself full paragon/renegade points. That way I was never worried about having to pick paragon for choices otherwise it would lock me out of future ones I wanted to make. I could be Jesus to my friends, and Satan to my enemies and still have every option.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Andromeda was terrible.


The actual shooty bits were the best in the series.

The graphics were cheap (most of the graphical issues were because they used a stock AI engine to match the character movements to the dialog and it was crap)

The writing was shiat and there's no excuse for that.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anyone else notice how form fitting the pants are for femshep now in ME1
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I also love that if you lose your save data between games, the sequels offer to let you specify certain major decisions to keep continuity.

And that for PC someone made a save game editor so you can specify the (relatively) minor decisions too.  Gets really handy for when you want to try a sequel with changes to a few things without having to play the prior one all the way through again.

/Like that guy in #1 who wants your autograph
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good lord that article is terrible.  It's like you asked your friend to describe Mass Effect to you, but forgot they were an English major and now they won't shut the hell up.

Also, Thane and Mordin are the best.  Which is what made ME3 such a gut punch.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: I never really played it when it first came out (a lot going on at that time). I played about a couple hours and quit. I recently picked up the LE and love it. As far as remasters go, it is quite good. Bioware seemed to really take care in getting it done well.  Still in ME1, and the recycled environments are getting old (reminds me of Bioware's DA2, the weakest in the series).

I just finished the mission where I had to make choice between two of my characters. Has been a fun ride thus far.

It reminds in some ways of The Expanse (or more accurately, The Expanse reminds me of it I guess). This is a good thing; the politics matches up pretty well against what I read in those books.


There are a ton of similarities. Husks look almost exactly like the monsters in Expanse. And Avasarala in the Expanse voices Admiral Shala'Raan of the Quarians!
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GregoryD: It's a stealth ship that always seem to be detected by the things they're fighting.

Femshep > maleshep (Jennifer Hales best performance ever)

Soldier infiltrator < any other class < adept (shooting is boring, use your powers)

Nobody plays renegade. After you beat it paragon, play renegade. (It's fun to hang up on the council after they call you after every mission) Shepard with a chip on their shoulder is more realistic to the story. Too many people play Jesus paragon Shepard. Real Shepard would be angry nobody believes them-discounts them.

The game is very easy on normal, play it on the harder difficulties unless this is literally your first shooter you ever played.

You control your squadmates powers too. Use them with yours to combo with deviating results.


I'm guilty of going the paragon route, but its always funny when he punches the reporter.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does this remaster include all DLC?
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Currently at ME3 (Quarian/Geth war) and loving it. Feels good to be back at the helm.


The shore leave DLC for ME3 was god damn hilarious. Intentionally so. It's comic relief. If don't have it yet, get it.
 
starsrift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ah, yes, I saw a video about this on the Youtubes. It appears to be a game of singular quality.

Mass Effect 1 is EXACTLY how i remember it
Youtube -U_c3vY2ODw
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: Good lord that article is terrible.  It's like you asked your friend to describe Mass Effect to you, but forgot they were an English major and now they won't shut the hell up.

Also, Thane and Mordin are the best.  Which is what made ME3 such a gut punch.


Mordin and Legion for me. I knew Thane was toast since ME2 and his disease. Legion made me so sad. He was an awesome character.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Missed out on it the first go-round, was playing other stuff. So picked up the legendary ed. I'm at the beginning of ME2 so far. Very enjoyable game.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GregoryD: It's a stealth ship that always seem to be detected by the things they're fighting.

Femshep > maleshep (Jennifer Hales best performance ever)

Soldier infiltrator < any other class < adept (shooting is boring, use your powers)

Nobody plays renegade. After you beat it paragon, play renegade. (It's fun to hang up on the council after they call you after every mission) Shepard with a chip on their shoulder is more realistic to the story. Too many people play Jesus paragon Shepard. Real Shepard would be angry nobody believes them-discounts them.

The game is very easy on normal, play it on the harder difficulties unless this is literally your first shooter you ever played.

You control your squadmates powers too. Use them with yours to combo with deviating results.


I have found that it is indeed easy on normal. But that is the way it should be, to be honest. We need to normalize that playing a game shouldn't be require a lot of experience. I want more people experiencing these games not fewer.

It's not like I need it: I've been playing shooters back to the original Doom (even played multiplayer on IPX), so am quite used to shooters. (side note: original Half Life Surface Tension is the best single player shooter level ever made, change my mind)
 
gnosis301
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Anyone else notice how form fitting the pants are for femshep now in ME1


Oh no.  Anyway...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nullandvoid744: scottydoesntknow: Currently at ME3 (Quarian/Geth war) and loving it. Feels good to be back at the helm.

The shore leave DLC for ME3 was god damn hilarious. Intentionally so. It's comic relief. If don't have it yet, get it.


Citadel is in my Top 5 DLCs of all time and my "official" ending to the series. That was fanservice done exactly right.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: Good lord that article is terrible.  It's like you asked your friend to describe Mass Effect to you, but forgot they were an English major and now they won't shut the hell up.

Also, Thane and Mordin are the best.  Which is what made ME3 such a gut punch.


While playing ME:2 last night, I got Mordin to sing his song.

Right in the feels
 
Denjiro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

epyonyx: Does this remaster include all DLC?


Yes, it includes everything except for multiplayer.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Hawk the Hawk: Good lord that article is terrible.  It's like you asked your friend to describe Mass Effect to you, but forgot they were an English major and now they won't shut the hell up.

Also, Thane and Mordin are the best.  Which is what made ME3 such a gut punch.

Mordin and Legion for me. I knew Thane was toast since ME2 and his disease. Legion made me so sad. He was an awesome character.


Oof yeah, Legion is a close third, with Wrex not far behind.  The writers really knew how to close character arcs in meaningful ways.

Except for Shepherd, of course.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Marcos P: Andromeda was terrible.

The actual shooty bits were the best in the series.

The graphics were cheap (most of the graphical issues were because they used a stock AI engine to match the character movements to the dialog and it was crap)

The writing was shiat and there's no excuse for that.


I don't get the hate for Andromeda really. I mean, the story was kind of lame but the gameplay was fun. There wasn't an ME I did not enjoy. The only thing I thought was just done terribly was the end to ME3. It is on par with Game of Thrones finale or Lost finale for worst endings. 3 color coded endings based on what should have been cumulative choices spanning over 3 vast RPG games? Really? Would liked to have much more nuance and closure to the trilogy.

Andromeda occurring roughly at same "time" but in a distance part of the galaxy was a good idea to create a parallel universe, they just sort of failed at recreating the allure and ran with more or less the same script. Andromeda should have allowed you to side with a multitude of factions or only the human race to set the stage for an evolution of a planetary system based on your choices. Alliances and enemies fighting over resources, sovereignty and space. It didn't necessarily need a Big Bad like the Reapers, just a lot more sandboxy and larger universe. The idea of building and establishing outposts, trade, etc. in this instance works. Something the last Fallout game (not 76) failed to achieve with their wonky settlements.

Do that and put in a functional spaceship combat system you can spin an entire game off with Tie Fighter-esque or FFTactics style turn-based strategy style.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: RTFA? Had to be me. Someone else might get it wrong.

/I am the very model of a scientist Salarian....


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gratch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wrapped up ME1 last week, and am hoping to finish up ME2 this weekend.  Just completed the last of the companion missions this morning, with a frustrating failure on only one (Thane's).  Stupid PS4 controller wouldn't recognize the button input in the section when I had to update Thane (during the section where you followed the target on the catwalks), and the mission failed.

Not having played either since the original release, I was somewhat amazed at the quantum leap in quality between the two games.  Even with the "Legendary" updates, ME2 is just light years better in nearly every respect.  Characters, dialog, animations, camera angles, stories, worldbuilding...it's all so vastly improved.  The only thing I preferred about the first game was not having to find ammo.  I also thought that ME1 had a much tighter main narrative with boring side quests, while ME2 is the exact opposite.  The main story is kinda meh, but the sidequests and character missions are phenomenal.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gratch: Wrapped up ME1 last week, and am hoping to finish up ME2 this weekend.  Just completed the last of the companion missions this morning, with a frustrating failure on only one (Thane's).  Stupid PS4 controller wouldn't recognize the button input in the section when I had to update Thane (during the section where you followed the target on the catwalks), and the mission failed.

Not having played either since the original release, I was somewhat amazed at the quantum leap in quality between the two games.  Even with the "Legendary" updates, ME2 is just light years better in nearly every respect.  Characters, dialog, animations, camera angles, stories, worldbuilding...it's all so vastly improved.  The only thing I preferred about the first game was not having to find ammo.  I also thought that ME1 had a much tighter main narrative with boring side quests, while ME2 is the exact opposite.  The main story is kinda meh, but the sidequests and character missions are phenomenal.


Loot and character progression could be improved greatly in Mass Effect across the board. I too enjoyed ME1 not having ammo. Not sure if the overheat was the best system to handle it, but ammo is just a nuisance.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.