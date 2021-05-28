 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   The reason roadside lobster rolls now cost $34 each? Because your dumb pandemic ass is buying up all the supply so that you can cook shiatty versions at home that never end up looking anything like the ones in those Delish videos on Facebook   (npr.org) divider line
    Dumbass, Oyster, Seafood, American lobster, Shellfish, lobster roll, price of the New England classic, live oysters, seafood markets  
posted to Main » on 28 May 2021 at 8:50 AM



theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was because we are paying lobstermen to sit home and collect unemployment.

/s
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ate Lobster so much last year at Pandemic prices I don't want to see another sea cockroach for at least a few years.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one in the picture has mayo. That's just a waste of lobster.
PROPER lobster rolls have drawn butter.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The one in the picture has mayo. That's just a waste of lobster.
PROPER lobster rolls have drawn butter.


My favorite is a combo of both... Sounds disgusting, but it's awesome.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Any moron can cook lobster or steak.  It's why I won't pay for either at a restaurant.  I'm any moron.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought it was because I lived in rural Utah
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seafood salad on a hot dog bun. Yum.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In Maine this month, roadside lobster rolls were going for as much as $34 each.

I would have to be pretty hungry to plop out $34 for a sammich.  Unless it was served between the buns of Tina Fey.  Then it would be worth it and worth violating my court order.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We have a Cousin's truck that roams the city down here (Houston) and it $15 for a couple of ounces of lobster on a piece of bread.  It's good but $15 for two bites is a bit steep.
 
ongbok
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Seafood salad on a hot dog bun. Yum.


Exactly.

Like paying for a tuna sandwich
 
mike_d85
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The last lobster dinner I had at a restaurant I won in a claw machine for $1.  After that I've only made lobster at home except MAYBE I had a lobster roll when I lived in Boston just for the sake of having one, but I don't remember so maybe I just made one myself.
 
kindms
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
just go to brown's lobster pound in NH

plus its BYOB you can drag a cooler in
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kindms: just go to brown's lobster pound in NH

plus its BYOB you can drag a cooler in


Adds Browns to bucket list
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Any moron can cook lobster or steak.


Well yeah. If you practice enough. I remember not being able to cook anything, then worked a summer job at like 16 years old at a restaurant and I became real good at doing steaks.

So yeah, if a 16 years old who dont know fark about cooking can cook great steaks, anyone can do it.
 
ongbok
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ongbok: ArcadianRefugee: Seafood salad on a hot dog bun. Yum.

Exactly.

Like paying for a tuna sandwich


You know, if I wasn't violently allergic to seafood, I would probably open up my own lobster roll shack or cart here in Chicago and clean up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Traveled for decades to the East coast for business.
Wasn't until a trip to Maine about 10 years ago that I tried my first lobster roll.
I kicked myself for not getting into them sooner.

/ Not really a thing in CA, although there are some restaurants that serve them.
// We like steak and potatoes.
/// And sushi. Delicious slimy raw fish.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kindms: just go to brown's lobster pound in NH

plus its BYOB you can drag a cooler in


I prefer Marky's but I like the way you think.
 
Edward Rooney Dean of Students
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I like crab better anyway.

/lobsters are just overgrown/overpriced crawfish
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is that like boiled peanuts stands are down in the South?

You'd think at some price point they'd stop making them because nobody would buy them.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Is that like boiled peanuts stands are down in the South?

You'd think at some price point they'd stop making them because nobody would buy them.


A dollar? Every gas station here sells those disgusting things for $1 for a big cup.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The CT version with drawn butter > MA version smothered in mayo.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Awe, poor baby.

Everyone stop enjoying things so Subby"s broke ass can afford a luxury or two.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lobster is gross.  I just wanted to stop by and let you know that.  Nice thread you got here...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ongbok: ArcadianRefugee: Seafood salad on a hot dog bun. Yum.

Exactly.

Like paying for a tuna sandwich


This guy steals tuna sandwiches.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was never a fan of lobster. It just seemed like a good excuse to ingest melted butter.
It's not that I think it's bad; I just don't think it's worth the price.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"SEAFOOD: INSECTS OF THE OCEAN" - Jim Gaffigan Stand up (Obsessed)
Youtube 1y6KW_Tup4M
 
