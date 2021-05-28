 Skip to content
(AP News)   Spain: You know, there's a lot of racist people out there. We have to do something to fight that. How about a line of skin-tone colored stamps to remind people that diversity is beautiful? Oh, and let's make the white ones most valuable   (apnews.com) divider line
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Subby, the problem should be that the stamps are of different values - not that the particular shade you dislike has been priced higher.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't believe there is a face nor a palm big enough for this one.   The sad thing is....there were meetings about this, meetings with multiple people who all had to sign off, and not ONE said....."Hold up!"  or the Spanish equivalent I guess.

/In the US the black stamp would be worth 3/5 of the white one, so we got that going for us.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
😂
 
Drubell
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sometimes I have to double check whether or not an article is submitted by The Onion
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ESTUPIDO!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They should have given that Moor thought.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gar1013: Subby, the problem should be that the stamps are of different values - not that the particular shade you dislike has been priced higher.


See Subby, you're the real racist for pointing out someone else's racism!
 
