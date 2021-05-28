 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pix11)   Why do cicadas explode? 10 fun facts about the species. Wait, back up just a bit   (pix11.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Magicicada, Cicada, current brood of cicadas, Fungus, annual cicadas, Insect, periodical cicadas, Cicadas  
•       •       •

799 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2021 at 12:00 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I figured it had to be some fungi.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cicadas could get "sex crazy" and lose their genitals and abdomen

What is their fark login?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to tie fishing line around their legs (not an easy task) and fly them around.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You spend 17 years underground and go up in to sunlight.  Little Morlocks, they are.
 
brilett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It was the style at the time.
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For those too young to remember.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Exploding Cicadas is just the band name I've been looking for!
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was about 7 when I witnessed this very same Brood X in Maryland. We spent an entire weekend pulling their wings out. Their wild red eyes just buzzing at 23 thousand decibels.

You know those giant Home Depot contractor buckets? Filled to the brim with the nymph husks.

My first exposure to the Cicada Killer hornet too.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They explode because my brother and I were dual wielding badminton rackets and would "serve" cicadas as our dad shook the tree.

This time around I'm the dad and my 7 year old thinks this sounds like great fun.

/had to throw that shirt away though
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It happens sometimes. Cicadas just explode. Natural causes.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We watered the plants - they died anyway. Sometimes these things happen.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Unknown to most people bugs are extremely unstable and volatile.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.