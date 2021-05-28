 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Police stop hammertime   (wcax.com) divider line
    Lebanon Police Department, David Monmaney, Lebanon man, LEBANON, Lebanon Mall Wednesday afternoon  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arrested again?

I guess he was too legit to quit.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gray-wcax-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


Wow Daniel Stern has gone downhill.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I Can't Watch This
Youtube BHDGVoheNVg

/DNRTFA
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thanks for including what he was arrested for last week and would have gotten away with if it wasn't for those meddling kids.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Carpentry cosplay.  Maybe the kids will finally learn to stop dressing up as nails.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/BHDGVohe​NVg]
/DNRTFA


There wasn't much to miss.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dude looks totally sane and reasonable...
 
olrasputin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The only  thing stopping a bad guy with a hammer is a good guy with a hammer.  But no.  I can't legally own a nail gun cause the Second Amendment never said nothing about having a powered hammer capable of firing up to 30 nails a minute.  Well, liberals think about that next time you hire me to put a new roof on your McMansion and I charge you $40 and hour and have to use a single nailing hammer.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dammit Maxwell
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
cdn.mcstatic.comView Full Size


Repeat Oh-fender.  Not a pretty name, is it H.I.?
 
rfenster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
