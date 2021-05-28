 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Former astronaut pleads guilty to killing two sisters in car crash   (news.sky.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A guy who has gone sky-high comes crashing down?
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size

They had it coming.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whet's with astronauts being little codependent dicks?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, his employment history as an astronaut (that ended in 2006) had a complete bearing on the case of driving while impaired and vehicular manslaughter.  Fu*k me, he's a drugged up drunk, not a fu*king astronaut, put his ass in jail.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedZoneTuba: [i1.wp.com image 740x557]
They had it coming.


HAND CHECK
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
There really is a Simpsons reference for everything.
 
G-doggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 years?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he wearing a diaper when he did it?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

G-doggy: 4 years?


Consider the who, the where and the victims and you will understand why 4 years.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: G-doggy: 4 years?

Consider the who, the where and the victims and you will understand why 4 years.


May or may not be a death sentence at his age. If he violates probation it surely will be, and that will be justice.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Royal Crescent Mob Two Sisters
Youtube J7i2gcIoVx0
 
suze [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Perfect example of white privilege + fame = Favorable sentence.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
See the power of white male privilege.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh no, don't say it's true
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Was he wearing a diaper when he did it?


Austra - I Love You More Than You Love Yourself (Official Video)
Youtube AE9ePc0OTjs
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: RedZoneTuba: [i1.wp.com image 740x557]
They had it coming.

HAND CHECK


Spock is trying to use logic to determine who is giving him a handy.
 
Luse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

suze: Perfect example of white privilege + fame = Favorable sentence.


Stop the race baiting. Fame alone does just that. See OJ Simpson if you need a reference.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: driving while impaired


Allegedly. His blood draw was 0.00, but that was after it was delayed while they got a warrant.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Watch your asteroid in prison, pal.
 
brilett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
30 Rock: Liz yells at the moon with Buzz Aldrin
Youtube adz4rbKSsDI

Isn't yelling at the moon enough?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: I'm no expert but...: G-doggy: 4 years?

Consider the who, the where and the victims and you will understand why 4 years.

May or may not be a death sentence at his age. If he violates probation it surely will be, and that will be justice.


He's 64, not 94. People in the space program generally were/are in pretty good shape. He'll probably live far into his 80's if not longer.
 
minorshan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Luse: suze: Perfect example of white privilege + fame = Favorable sentence.

Stop the race baiting. Fame alone does just that. See OJ Simpson if you need a reference.


Fame+wealth makes (almost) anybody a white guy.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

minorshan: Luse: suze: Perfect example of white privilege + fame = Favorable sentence.

Stop the race baiting. Fame alone does just that. See OJ Simpson if you need a reference.

Fame+wealth+Newsweek cover designers makes (almost) anybody a white guy.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The 64-year-old was initially indicted on reckless murder charges but instead pleaded guilty to two manslaughter and two assault charges.

Now I'm confused.  The manslaughter part makes sense.  That's your standard issue charge for a fatal car crash, especially when booze is involved.  But how does assault come into play?  How do you assault someone after they're dead?

Or did he assault them first, and if so, how did he do it from inside a moving vehicle?  And if he assaulted them, wouldn't that make the accident not an accident, thus ramping the manslaughter up to murder?

Can a lawyer please explain this one to me?
 
