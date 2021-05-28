 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   New York City's "billionaire's row" will be home to a homeless shelter   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich homeless people need a place to sleep, too.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Servants' quarters?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where is trump tower on that map?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich people who helped contribute to problem don't want to have to look at the consequences of the problem. Film at 11.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fire safety objections", aka: "We don't want 'Those People' in our neighborhood."
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We had to spend all summer at our fourth home in the Hamptons.  It was horrible!"
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad to hear that the Trump/Kushner family will not have to move far.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whose bright idea was this?
Fix the place up, turn it over to AirBnB, use THAT money to provide accommodation, health services, treatment and education to the homeless.

/standing charities, how do they work
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half of those units are owned by foreign oligarchs who are just using the properties to launder money and don't plan on setting foot there, so what's the big deal?
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Democrats... raising taxes on AND lowering the property value of rich people all at the same time.

// which is fine. Homeless people need help too. Just pointing out the irony.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder how much an ounce of billionaire's roe would cost?  Do we have enough billionaires to support sustainable harvesting practices?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tfresh: raising taxes on AND lowering the property value of rich people all at the same time.


I'm sure they'll survive.
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If middle-class people can't afford to live in an area, what is the point of encouraging homeless people to gather in that space?  I get the appeal of sticking it to the rich but the money ($50,000 per projected resident per the article) would be better spent elsewhere.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
GD paywall sh*t again.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Cache me outside:

https://webcache.googleusercontent.co​m​/search?q=cache:RsFZoodkNnYJ:https://w​ww.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-962742​7/NYCs-Billionaires-Row-gets-new-neigh​bors-Homeless-shelter-given-green-ligh​t-lawsuit-dismissed.html+&cd=1&hl=en&c​t=clnk&gl=ca
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Smirking Man-Goblin Seen Posing Next to Former Bass Guitarist for "The Police"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: If middle-class people can't afford to live in an area, what is the point of encouraging homeless people to gather in that space?  I get the appeal of sticking it to the rich but the money ($50,000 per projected resident per the article) would be better spent elsewhere.


Go away, Sting.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Moose out front: tfresh: raising taxes on AND lowering the property value of rich people all at the same time.

I'm sure they'll survive.


Or move.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Whose bright idea was this?
Fix the place up, turn it over to AirBnB, use THAT money to provide accommodation, health services, treatment and education to the homeless.

/standing charities, how do they work


That's a way to turn a larger pile of money to help people in to a smaller pile of money to help people, while exacerbating the problem.

Airbnb increases rental prices, decreases available inventory, and etc.. It has negative impacts on both the residential housing market and the hotel sector.

/works for a huge property owner/manager as an analyst
//literally is working right now on a project of ours with Airbnb
///Why yes, I don't like working for the bad guys, but I also like paying my mortgage
////Hope to remedy that situation this year
 
nyseattitude
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Future headline: "Park Savoy Hotel On Billionaire's Row Destroyed By Fire"
 
