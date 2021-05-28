 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Here's part of America's gun control problem: "Kitchen Table Sellers"   (usatoday.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They can have my kitchen table when they pry it from my coffee-stained hands.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Table control is just another step closer to taking our kitchen knives.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Instead of "From farm to table" it's "From table to exit wound".
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
when I see someone at a yard sale selling a 1940's Grandma kitchen table set i lose my mind. don't know why. I just love that styling, the wide trim, the funky top pattern, the bent round chrome legs. they're awesome.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Spooky language.

These sellers are just as licensed as any gun shop have the same paperwork requirements, and face closer ATF scrutiny.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There is no problem.  The media is the problem.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No ether anti-gun people are coming for our kitchen tables?

This is why no one trusts them.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No I am pretty sure this is the problem

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We should make kitchen table sales illegal.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Its not illegal to sell a tool you legally purchased and own.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But if you ban kitchen table sales, the gun sales will just happen on credenzas. So there's no point in passing legislation about it.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: Table control is just another step closer to taking our kitchen knives.


Table Control is the name of my Enya inspired Reggaeton group.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Back in the 1970s and 1980s my dad was a licensed gun dealer of the "kitchen table" variety, but he only ever sold to friends and coworkers and almost never sold to friends of friends. He just wanted to not have to rely on the local overpriced gun store that was the only option in town, and was run by assholes. But even in the 1980s the State and Federal Government were adding restrictions to the point where my Dad felt the hassle was no longer worth it and eventually ended up letting his license lapse. And he still has all of his records to this day, sitting in a safe in his attic.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I mean, if you read the article it basically says home FFL's suck at paperwork, not that they are indiscriminate dealers of death. That dude in Texas they cite sold to a dude who sold to the scumbag and they essentially blame him for not being a mind reader. As someone who was a home FFL 30ish years ago and gave it up because the admin was onerous even then, most of this stuff is paperwork errors, misspellings, transpositions, etc. I'm sure there are criminal FFLs out there but to say "most violations are from home FFLs" then "home FFLs make up the majority of licensees" and "ATF is stricter on home FFLs becaue they don't mount an aggressive defense" seems to say everything there is to be said. Home FFLs make more errors because there are more of them and ATF audits them more aggressively.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hyperbole: There is no problem.  The media is the problem.


agreed
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought the Kitchen Kleaning Klan was behind the gun control problem.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Its not illegal to sell a tool you legally purchased and own.


I agree, but we still don't allow all things to just be sold willy nilly. For example, you can sell a car, but you still have to go through a process to do so change the title and registration.

Guns should also be registered and tracked like cars.
 
