(The Sun)   Driver hits six-year-old boy with car while high on cocaine and cannabis "I didn't care if he was dead or alive" (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I didn't care if he was dead or alive"

The drugs must have spun him right round.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
sounds like the driver has some serious issues.  one of which is drugs. the other is being a total psychopath
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size


But seriously I hope the best for that kid's recovery.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If the kid is 6 and all coked up you should hit his/her parents with a car, not the kid.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why would you mix cocaine and cannabis? You want to get high, but not too high?
 
Chris Crude
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: If the kid is 6 and all coked up you should hit his/her parents with a car, not the kid.


I thought the 6 year old had the car, not the cocaine. Subby headline makes me confused.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Why would you mix cocaine and cannabis? You want to get high, but not too high?


it can be quite enjoyable.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mercedes? I expect a coked up sociopath to be in a BMW
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

question_dj: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Why would you mix cocaine and cannabis? You want to get high, but not too high?

it can be quite enjoyable.


that being said, I'm pretty certain that to hit a child with a car and have no remorse, this guy likely would have done that without being high. he's just using being high to distract from being a psychopath.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's not a quote from the person who ran into the child.
 
Callous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

truthandjustice: That's not a quote from the person who ran into the child.


^^^THIS

The boy's father said it about the driver.  The driver did not say it.
 
buntz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Noah's dad told the defendant he had turned his back on him and Noah after the horror smash, not caring whether his son was dead or alive."

I had to re-read this sentence 6 times and I'm still not positive I get it
 
Drearyx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
11 year old girl was hit and passed in front of me a couple years ago. Right in front of my house. That was in a 25 zone.

F. =(
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Why would you mix cocaine and cannabis? You want to get high, but not too high?


Friends of mine used to sprinkle coke on their weed in a joint. I never tried it, something about smoking cocaine seems like a slippery slope for me.
 
rfenster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At the court hearing the judge was heard to admonish the defendant:   "Casey Jones you better watch your speed"
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
