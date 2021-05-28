 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Australia: Where everything is trying to kill you. England: Hold my tea (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ooooh...a spider that could injure you?

America and Australia are aghast at the risks you take making a cuppa. Truly. Aghast.

Meanwhile, I'm dealing with the spreading copperheads that nested under the barn this winter. Not so much for the local bunnies, but because we've got kids on the property, and they love snakes.
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have house centipedes, a common pest in these parts. They eat spiders. I leave them alone, it's a mutually beneficial arrangement.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe the spider just wants a hug.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
a swollen hand?
I mean going to a hospital sucks, so I would want to avoid that, but it's not Australia levels of dangerous..
It's not deadly, it's just a real bad time.

australia though has so many critters that I know people who are literally afraid of going there.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wikipedia:

S. nobilis has medically significant venom, where in England, it has a reputation as one of the few local spider species that is capable of inflicting a painful bite to humans,[3] with most bites resulting in symptoms similar to a bee or wasp sting.[4]

The symptoms of a bite are typically similar to a bee or wasp sting.[10] The bite of this spider, along with others in the genus Steatoda, can produce a set of symptoms known as steatodism. Symptoms of bites include intense pain radiating from the bite site, along with feverishness or general malaise.[27] Some of the other symptoms observed in humans after envenomation includes prolonged, moderate to intense pain, swelling and erythema.[26] Other symptoms can include piloerection, diaphoresis, facial flushing, feverishness, vasodilation of capillaries localized near the site of the bite.

In December 2020, a study was published by NUI Galway which determined that the noble false widow transmits bacteria which are antibiotic resistant. It carries this bacteria on its chelicerae and the surface of its body. Some of the 12 pathogenic bacterial species isolated include S. epidermis, K. intermedia, and P. putida. This showed that the bacteria were from the spider directly, instead of from opportunistic bacteria that were already present on the skin of bitten humans.[28]
 
Elzar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here I thought my Giant European Hornets were a nasty problem...

/buzzing sounds like a turboprop
 
