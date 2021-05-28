 Skip to content
(Metro)   New Covid safety measures have bars in the UK worrying they'll sell 21,000,000 less pints of beer going forward   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
they even used 'fewer' in their headline, subby
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: they even used 'fewer' in their headline, subby


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just get Chumbawumba to remix Tubthumping and the problem will correct itself.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So a slightly slow Thursday night, then?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now imagine if Bojo went with full HERD IMMUNITY WITHOUT ANY VACCINE YOLO like he wanted to do?

The UK would be like India right now.

In other news, the indian covid variant is again up 105% in the last week in the UK. At least it went down from like 150% 2 weeks ago.
 
Cheron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Brittians pulled together during the blitz they can do it again during covid. Do your part have an extra pint for Britannia
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: they even used 'fewer' in their headline, subby


Dr.Fey: Dead for Tax Reasons: they even used 'fewer' in their headline, subby

[img.buzzfeed.com image 600x201]


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fewer_v​e​rsus_less#Historical_usage
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cheron: Brittians pulled together during the blitz they can do it again during covid. Do your part have an extra pint for Britannia


Cool it off a bit and ship it across the pond, give a stupid name like "hair of the dog"  or "my brother's beer"  or maybe a double entadra like "put this in you glASS"  and it will sell like hotcakes over here.
 
goodncold
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is that 21,000,000 fewer pints a day? That seems about right.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's gonna take forever to sing that particular version of the song.
 
