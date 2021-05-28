 Skip to content
 
(Daily Express)   People shocked to learn homework for middle schoolers in 1944 was difficult (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
56
    More: Vintage, Scotland, United Kingdom, Homework, Scottish people, History of Scotland, Scottish history, picture of the paper, Good Morning Britain today  
•       •       •

UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5. Name three Scotsman living in the nineteenth century who achieved distinction in exploration or scientific discovery.

Owen McLean - Discovered sheep and human hybrids are indeed not possible (1837).
Dugald Stewart - Discovered the exact amount of cask strength whisky needed to send the average Scottish male into a berserker rage with little to no interaction (1819).
Ewen McMillan - Invented a distillery that could be set up in 1 minute 32 seconds and tore down in 25 seconds called the "Fook Gauger" system (1824).
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, modern middle schoolers are far more busy with video games, social media, and television than their counterparts were with mere comic books and radio programs.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Three historically relevant Scots?

1. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

2. The Poet Ewan McTeagle

3. Groundskeeper Willie

Other than that, these should all be global questions about significant global movements from the "Cold War until Now."

Provincialism is done.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So middle schoolers 90 years ago learned about what to them was recent history of the previous century.

They probably still do.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
More than showing that exams in 1944 were harder, it illustrates the difference between what was taught then versus today.  If you had attended class in 1944 you may not have found it as difficult as the assignment seems today.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There was a time I knew basic math. After taking the test why would you bother remembering that crap? Of course that test years later would seem impossible.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
90 years ago you were lucky to be in school at 13 in many places. The students still there were probably already sorted out as the smarter ones in such places.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I imagine those WWII air-raids added some difficulty to it as well.
 
brilett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

And the often overlooked True Scotsman.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A third commented: "Young people today would not recognise the majority of these names or events."

Proving just how useless that knowledge is.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Three historically relevant Scots:

Scot Joplin
Scot Pilgrim
Michael Scot
 
undernova
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh look, another "things were better back when" chunk of wasted effort and bandwidth. These are my favorite.

That said, there's ALWAYS room for a greater awareness and understanding of history.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, but I bet none of them knew when D-Day was.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
zbtop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Destructor: To be fair, modern middle schoolers are far more busy with video games, social media, and television than their counterparts were with mere comic books and radio programs.


I suspect that having a lot more to learn and absorb than random facts about a scatterred and random array of unconnected events, many of which aren't particularly relevant beyond trivia points, has more to do with it.

The test in the article basically looks like a history meganerd trying way too hard to look smart on parent teacher conference day rather than teaching a coherent view of history.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Former history teacher here. The test is only hard because the curriculum you were taught was probably completely different to the one these kids were. History curricula are the ones most likely to change over an 80 year period. There's only so much time to teach the entire history of the world. Some topics just need to be left out, and the ore time goes by, the more important topics there are that absolutely must be taught. Think of how much more extremely pertinent information there is for kids today to know than for kids in 1944.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you switch from teaching to teaching the test.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shouldn't it be 11½?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Note the Scottish focus of the exam paper, it shows off brilliantly that history teaching can provide a bedrock for students to understand their country and their place in time."

.
JINGOISM!!!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A third commented: "Young people today would not recognise the majority of these names or events."

And children in 1944 wouldn't know that Hitler died in 1945.
 
danvon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh, this shiat again. Another opportunity for previous generations to dump on later ones about how stupid they are, how easy it is for them, and how tough they had it when the earlier generations were kids.

Give it a rest. This crap has been going since time immemorial.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Learn it no, but they're taught it.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: "Note the Scottish focus of the exam paper, it shows off brilliantly that history teaching can provide a bedrock for students to understand their country and their place in time."

.
JINGOISM!!!


I was going to say, toxic nationalism is not just the purview of the United States it seems.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My dad had an 8th-grade education (from the 1930s), and he helped me with my high-school homework until I graduated. And I wasn't taking low-level coursed, I was college prep/National Honor Society. And his penmanship was textbook perfect.

Yes, I know if you read my post history, you'll be asking "what happened to you?". But that's another topic for another day.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

We don't know how many are not red. The other half could also be red. We know only that at least 6 roses are red.
 
nyclon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why on earth would they be teaching about the Battle of Carham? That was obscure in the eleventh century!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

And it was given as a test to pubils from Scotland.

When I, as a Dane, were tested I was given questions about Denmark, amongst others.

I am sure, as Express points out, that history scholars from other nations might not know what the central place in my town is named.

That does not make it a hard question though.
 
nytmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I dunno, your penmanship looks about the same as everyone else's here.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gosh, this exam covering material I didn't spend the past year learning is hard.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

In Scotland?

Maybe there were a few from Norway. At Ingvernees, uhm.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Books about the Dumbing Down of America are as countless as the stars at night (about 2,600 of them per hemisphere).

But the catch to that is that nobody in America can read them.

Mark Twain said:

The man who does not read good books,

is no better off that the man who can not.


So about 95% of the population, therefore.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How would the students from 1944 do on a Computer Science exam?
 
mudesi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because writing short paragraphs about things I memorized recently because I knew they were going to be on the upcoming test is SO HARD.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

History is one of the most important subjects we should be familiar with.

Dimwits however think "hur these people are already ded why come we need learn them?!"

Explains a lot actually.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Express is shocked to learn ... tout court (period).

Fortunately this can not happen because Express readers and employees never learn anything, like the Bourbons, and never forget, again, like the Bourbons.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

And most of the dumb little bastards would probably be dead within a minute playing World of Warcraft.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

you forgot:
Great Scott!
Scott towels
And

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I remember looking through my father's 1926 algebra text book when I was taking algebra in 1965 and being amazed at how simplistic it really was and he was going to an elite prep school in CN.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

My dad was a hard drinking high school dropout / street-tough from the early '50s who owed his ability to earn a living purely to his innate intelligence and his immense mechanical skills.

His penmanship was also perfect.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

It would be awesome if there existed some kind of quote or saying that drove that point home.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I don't like the way he dots his Is. I don't trust him.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a good thing the exam offers a choice because I know nothing of the Treaty of Wedmore, have barely an inkling of the Darien Scheme, and could only guess that the Battle of Carham occured somewhere near Carham, the same way the Battle of Hastings occured miles away from Hastings.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thank God for Wikipedia:

The Treaty of Wedmore is a 9th-century accord between Alfred the Great of Wessex and the Viking king Guthrum the Old. The only contemporary reference to this treaty, is that of a Welsh monk Asser in his biography of Alfred, (known as Vita Ælfredi regis Angul Saxonum or Life of Alfred).

9th century? Guthrum the Old? A single monk mentioned it at the time?

There are reasons to drop things from the cirriculum, dammit, and this looks like item Number One on the list of things to drop.
 
zbtop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

History is important. In this instance however, asking middle schoolers to talk about disconnected events decades or hundreds of years apart (some of which are utterly pointless to anyone not delving into these events at much higher level than middle school) as part of the same test question isn't really teaching history or testing someone's understanding. It's basically just grading them on their trivia memorization.
 
havocmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And middle schoolers from 100 years ago wouldn't know how to write a paragraph about 9/11, social media's impact on culture or the cold war. It's almost like the things that were important 100 years ago may be not as important today.
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Okay... but was it considered hard for them too? What kinds of answers did they give? What grades did they get? How many students even took this?

We're missing basic information here.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Where's the rest of the test?  Is that part of the test?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I know a whole lot of people who would have trouble just following the instructions on the number of topics to write about.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd have a tough time with some of those questions, because my knowledge base of British history is not the greatest.  That's a British middle school exam, at any rate.  Let's see an American middle school exam from 1944.
 
