(Otago Daily Times)   There's turning yourself in to the police and then there's renting a helicopter to pick you up from your mountain hideaway and feasting on champagne and oysters on your way to turning yourself in   (odt.co.nz) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...wanted on charges of wounding with reckless disregard, possession of a knife, three counts of harmful digital communications and failing to appear in court.

This dude sounds like Rick Sanchez.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Somewhere in the middle we have this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"After being on the run for five weeks, a wanted man paid for a helicopter to fly him out of the bush so he could hand himself in.The bizarre scene unfolded late yesterday afternoon when a masked James Matthew Bryant (32) appeared at the Dunedin Central Police Station"


Let's be honest. He knew they'd eventually send Aragorn after him, and he would've been found in about half a day.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He was charged with two counts of not knowing the difference between "expensive" and "good."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size


"Now, take me to jail."
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where did he find oysters in the rocky terrain of the mountains?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nytmare: Where did he find oysters in the rocky terrain of the mountains?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not sure what shell game this neckbeard played but damn dude, you're quite a p--y in reality.
 
eldoobie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"three counts of harmful digital communications"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was hoping it was one of those Sackler family members.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The local news media reported that Mr. Bryant's alleged crimes involved a violent argument between roommates that ended in cuts to a person's head. Mr. Bryant faces up to five years if convicted of the charges. Mr. Taylor said by phone on Friday that he had been motivated to do right by the victims of Mr. Bryant's crimes, who he said had been "quite terrified," and who had spent a week away from home following the incident.

Throw the book at him.
 
