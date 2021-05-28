 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Road Rager)   A lot of Americans are worried that they forgot how to drive during the pandemic. According to subby's commute for the past decade, almost none knew how in the first place   (swnsdigital.com) divider line
34
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

212 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2021 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh. Fascinating. With this surge of terrible drivers about to retake the roads, maybe what I need to do is protect myself. You know what might help with that? A dash cam. Yes, with a dash cam I could monitor what's going on around me and have proof if anything happens that the other driver caused it. And I even heard about this brand somewhere, it's supposed to be one of the best ones, really top of the line. The world's leading brand, in fact. But so affordable! They're called NextBase Dash Cams. That's NextBase dash cams, award-winning dash cams for all your dash cam needs. NextBase.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Huh. Fascinating. With this surge of terrible drivers about to retake the roads, maybe what I need to do is protect myself. You know what might help with that? A dash cam. Yes, with a dash cam I could monitor what's going on around me and have proof if anything happens that the other driver caused it. And I even heard about this brand somewhere, it's supposed to be one of the best ones, really top of the line. The world's leading brand, in fact. But so affordable! They're called NextBase Dash Cams. That's NextBase dash cams, award-winning dash cams for all your dash cam needs. NextBase.


Pfft. We all have smart phones. Just start recording and hold it to the windows, panning back and forth as you drive.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Nextbase Dash Cams

Uh huh.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drive fast and tailgate!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't drive for the first four months.

When I finally got back to my car, someone had broken in, rearranged everything, stolen nothing, and left the glovebox open so the light thereof could drain my battery.

I mean, come on, if you're going to go through that much trouble, at least take the loose change in the center console.

Anyway, once I got a new battery, I still remembered how to drive. I mean, those were speed bumps, right?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be business as usual around here:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Feel_the_velvet: FTA: Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Nextbase Dash Cams

Uh huh.


They're called OnePoll because they poll one person, who happens to be the person who hires them.
"Thank you for choosing OnePoll for your marketing research, Mr skateboard manufacturer.  What do you think is the best product for commuters?"
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You really should have a dash cam. Viofo makes some great ones.  Either way you want one with a capacitor and GPS is a big bonus because it keeps the clock up to date. I have them in both cars, and no I'm not affiliated with them.

That said, who are they asking?  New Yorkers?  And how are they asking them?

Yes, I am driving less because I'm still mostly working from home. I'd like to get skid pad driver's training.  Is that how they are counting people?

Otherwise driving is kind of like riding a bicycle. Once you figure it out, you've figured it out.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's why flying cars will never be a thing. Most people can barely handle two dimensions.

It's not like it's that difficult. Slow, fast, left, right. Stop, go, signal intent.

Throw up and down in there and sweet shiat you'll be cleaning up debris for decades.


And self-driving cars? Please, spare me. Moving about in two dimensions is something a farking mouse can do. Birds, too. Cockroaches. The fact that literally thousands of weird nerds haven't already solved this problem makes me think it'll never happen.

Just put the phone down. Or take the bus.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Last spring I got in the habit of going out for a drive once a week, just from one end of town to the other early on Sunday morning. Then I'd loop back on the interstate, then head home. Back then, I used to let my mind wander while I drove down the (mostly) empty roads. What I found is that I still have that tendency even now, when traffic is back up to normal levels. A couple (not so) close calls when I was too busy sightseeing - "Oh that's neat, they're building a--- BRAKE BRAKE!"
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did an advertisement just get greened as an article?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I navigated some rush hour traffic in downstate NY area the other day for the first time in months. I personally felt rusty but everything happening around me was pretty much as I remembered, loosely controlled chaos.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just got back from 2 months where they drive on the wrong side of the road.  Now that I am back from reverseworld, everything seems out of place.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Did an advertisement just get greened as an article?


You new around here? That is one of Drew's main business points.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Huh. Fascinating. With this surge of terrible drivers about to retake the roads, maybe what I need to do is protect myself. You know what might help with that? A dash cam. Yes, with a dash cam I could monitor what's going on around me and have proof if anything happens that the other driver caused it. And I even heard about this brand somewhere, it's supposed to be one of the best ones, really top of the line. The world's leading brand, in fact. But so affordable! They're called NextBase Dash Cams. That's NextBase dash cams, award-winning dash cams for all your dash cam needs. NextBase.


What was the name of that camera again?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Teddy Brosevelt: Did an advertisement just get greened as an article?

You new around here? That is one of Drew's main business points.


tbh i figured he made the bulk of his money from the mod team trolling on sockpuppet accounts driving up site traffic and thus, ad revenue
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I use extra caution when I drive anywhere - especially on those narrow aisles at the farmers market.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: You really should have a dash cam. Viofo makes some great ones.  Either way you want one with a capacitor and GPS is a big bonus because it keeps the clock up to date. I have them in both cars, and no I'm not affiliated with them.

That said, who are they asking?  New Yorkers?  And how are they asking them?

Yes, I am driving less because I'm still mostly working from home. I'd like to get skid pad driver's training.  Is that how they are counting people?

Otherwise driving is kind of like riding a bicycle. Once you figure it out, you've figured it out.


Most people would think that.  However, the first rain/snow/night drive of the year always seems to weird people out.  If you don't feel comfortable driving, if you're an anxious driver, if you know you're not a good driver...sell your farkin car and use a taxi, Uber or whatever to get around.  OR, take a few courses, practice before you HAVE to go out.  You know, try to not be dumb?!?

It's been great here with "non essential" travelers not being on the road.  People use the left lane to pass then move back over, less sheep driving in my blind spot matching speed.  It's not all rainbows, flowers and unicorn farts though.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Pocket Ninja: Huh. Fascinating. With this surge of terrible drivers about to retake the roads, maybe what I need to do is protect myself. You know what might help with that? A dash cam. Yes, with a dash cam I could monitor what's going on around me and have proof if anything happens that the other driver caused it. And I even heard about this brand somewhere, it's supposed to be one of the best ones, really top of the line. The world's leading brand, in fact. But so affordable! They're called NextBase Dash Cams. That's NextBase dash cams, award-winning dash cams for all your dash cam needs. NextBase.

Pfft. We all have smart phones. Just start recording and hold it to the windows, panning back and forth as you drive.


it is this type of entrepreneurial spirit and ingenuity that make this country great.  I will join in.  I will start developing an app that immediate posts your speed to social media to see who can get the top scores!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Did an advertisement just get greened as an article?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
CSB

I noticed in my complex a lot of people seemed to stop driving.  We don't have assigned parking spots, but some cars just never moved.  I would go around and post fake flyers to see how long it would take before the flyer was removed or the car moved.  It was the pandemic, I was bored.

One night a car was left open.  Not being a thief and just a bored prankster.  I just rearranged some items in the car and left the glove box open so I could see the light from my apartment window at night.  Damn lightbulb died before the car ever moved.

/CSB
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I just had to verify my vehicle's mileage to AAA, for my auto insurance.  From May 2020 to May 2021, I put just a bit less than 200 miles on my car ... roughly 4% of my annual average.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Drive fast and tailgate!


Ah, a fellow CA driver I see.

Roads clear? Do 80mph. Bumper to bumper traffic? Everyone do 80mph.


/don't live in CA anymore but still have the PTSD
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: sdd2000: Teddy Brosevelt: Did an advertisement just get greened as an article?

You new around here? That is one of Drew's main business points.

tbh i figured he made the bulk of his money from the mod team trolling on sockpuppet accounts driving up site traffic and thus, ad revenue


Oh god, give him a break. It's been almost 24 hours since the last gun thread. The half dozen weirdo gun nuts need some rest.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Had to be in the office for my one day per month meeting today. My home is now an hour away on a good day. Rush hour traffic? Add another half hour to 45 minutes. So for days like this, i leave the night before and crash at my parents condo.  Being a telecommuter living in bumfark does not miss traffic.

That said, the drive yesterday was late evening and rainy. 4 cars last night didn't have lights on. At least 3 of them were either coming up behind me or going down an off ramp next to me. Quick double break flash and suddenly those cars lights came on.

This morning? I watch someone do a  4 lane dive right in front of me. They barely made it on to the offramp they were aiming for.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The snowbirds have returned to the North now. Regular errands are now fraught with geezers going 10 under or in the case of yesterday, driving the wrong way on a highway. It's amazing, the driving gets WORSE when all the snow finally goes away and it heats up a little.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait a tick. I never learned how to drive. And I don't have a driver's licence.

This isn't my beautiful car. This isn't my beautiful wife.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: CSB

I noticed in my complex a lot of people seemed to stop driving.  We don't have assigned parking spots, but some cars just never moved.  I would go around and post fake flyers to see how long it would take before the flyer was removed or the car moved.  It was the pandemic, I was bored.

One night a car was left open.  Not being a thief and just a bored prankster.  I just rearranged some items in the car and left the glove box open so I could see the light from my apartment window at night.  Damn lightbulb died before the car ever moved.

/CSB


Okay, you got me. You get a Funny. Don't spend it all in one place.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Traffic got back to "normal" here (OKC) last year, around, eh, June or July. Can't remember exactly. Until that happened, driving here was ALMOST pleasant.

But people drove mostly like shiat then, just like now.

Most Americans are terrible drivers and either don't care or are in denial about how shiatty they really are at driving. I guess it could be both, too.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My wife stopped driving to work when she went full remote, but she didn't stop driving.  There were still things she needed to get done.  And though I've worked from home for almost seven years now, I still made the trek to the grocery store every weekend.  Did people really park for their cars for a year and are just now driving again?
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Did an advertisement just get greened as an article?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ah, this is an advertisement masquerading as something else.  Never mind.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can tell my edge is a bit dulled. Last weekend was my first time on a track in over a year, and my son's first time in almost 2. It took a few sessions to feel comfortable and stop roasting the front end at turn-in, especially on that decreasing radius hell turn. Doing the occasional autocross is better'n nothing, but it's not the same. However, no spins, and only one four-off between us (him, for once).

Switching between a low power/high grip car and one with the opposite characteristics was also more challenging than I remember.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.