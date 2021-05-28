 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Swedes celebrate Fridays with Fredagsmys, which sometimes involves making tacos with bananas and cucumbers   (bbc.com) divider line
    Mexican cuisine, Taco, Sweden, Tortilla, Finland, Swedish people, Mexican-inspired tacos, Swedes  
posted to Main » on 28 May 2021 at 10:53 AM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not clicking any links alluding to making tacos with bananas and cucumbers
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I'm not clicking any links alluding to making tacos with bananas and cucumbers


But you'll miss out on all the beautiful Swedish women making such delights...
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Marketing horseshiat.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Read that as Fridaygasms at first and was a little excited.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eh, it's no tunnbrödsrulle.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Happy Fridaygasm!
 
neongoats
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't usually do this kind of thing.. but the woman pictured at the top of the article.. rrrawr. I'd eat her tacos, ifyouknowwhatImeanandIthinkyoudo.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
America's version: https://www.youtube.com/watc​h?v=kfVsfO​SbJY0
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Swedes celebrate Fridays with Fredagsmys, which sometimes involves making tacos with bananas and cucumbers


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just threw up in my mouth a little bit. Thanks Subby Biden.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I see tacos, my cucumber turns to banana and then tofu.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Around here we'd be just as offended by a taco with ground beef, lettuce, and yellow cheese.  That's just a different level of weird.

/Carne asada, shredded lettuce, cotija: the Sonoran way
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Around here we'd be just as offended by a taco with ground beef, lettuce, and yellow cheese.  That's just a different level of weird.

/Carne asada, shredded lettuce, cotija: the Sonoran way


Argh..not shredded lettuce, shredded cabbage.  Must have been too stunned by Swedes and tacos.
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is that Justine Bateman?
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Makes me think the Finns may be right about those damn Swedes.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: I just threw up in my mouth a little bit. Thanks Subby Biden.


Thanks, Carl XVI Gustaf
 
neongoats
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Around here we'd be just as offended by a taco with ground beef, lettuce, and yellow cheese.  That's just a different level of weird.

/Carne asada, shredded lettuce, cotija: the Sonoran way


So meat, lettuce and cheese in a shell mostly made of masa flour is next level weird when compared to meat lettuce and cheese in a shell mostly made of masa flour?

Prefer the seasoning, meat or style of one over the other, sure, but even white people tacos are pretty damn similar to fancy ass tacos.
 
