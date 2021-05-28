 Skip to content
 
(The Scottish Sun)   Street name undergoes sex change, leaves residents doing catch-up for the new gal on the block   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
34
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Up in Underhill Vermont, you can live in the Pleasant Valley.
On the Pleasant Valley Road.
or on the Upper Pleasant Valley Road
or the Lower Pleasant Valley Road
Or the Valley Road
or the Upper Valley Road or Lower Valley Road
In the same valley.

Thankfully, I lived on the Metcalf pond Road, aka, Pond road, aka Taylor road

Because stubbornness runs deep in the Green Mountains.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ratchanee Batley was so bamboozled"

Don't drive when you are bamboozled.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Alex road would be gender neutral
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Up in Underhill Vermont, you can live in the Pleasant Valley.
On the Pleasant Valley Road.
or on the Upper Pleasant Valley Road
or the Lower Pleasant Valley Road
Or the Valley Road
or the Upper Valley Road or Lower Valley Road
In the same valley.

Thankfully, I lived on the Metcalf pond Road, aka, Pond road, aka Taylor road

Because stubbornness runs deep in the Green Mountains.


In NC the popular street names go like this

Green
Level
Hope
School

so there's green level hope school road
or hope green level road
level green school road
and so on and so on....
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Up in Underhill Vermont, you can live in the Pleasant Valley.
On the Pleasant Valley Road.
or on the Upper Pleasant Valley Road
or the Lower Pleasant Valley Road
Or the Valley Road
or the Upper Valley Road or Lower Valley Road
In the same valley.

Thankfully, I lived on the Metcalf pond Road, aka, Pond road, aka Taylor road

Because stubbornness runs deep in the Green Mountains.


In queens you have 69th ave, 69th road, 69th place, 69th St, 69th drive.  They aren't all near each other.

And, my favorite is the non contiguous avenues.  So you'll have 77th avenue and it will end.  But then continue a half mile away, multiple times.

There supposed to be some sort of formula to drives being near avenues and rods being near streets but who has time for that?

It's like they gave a bunch of cats coffee and crayons and told them to design the streets.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: vudukungfu: Up in Underhill Vermont, you can live in the Pleasant Valley.
On the Pleasant Valley Road.
or on the Upper Pleasant Valley Road
or the Lower Pleasant Valley Road
Or the Valley Road
or the Upper Valley Road or Lower Valley Road
In the same valley.

Thankfully, I lived on the Metcalf pond Road, aka, Pond road, aka Taylor road

Because stubbornness runs deep in the Green Mountains.

In queens you have 69th ave, 69th road, 69th place, 69th St, 69th drive.  They aren't all near each other.

And, my favorite is the non contiguous avenues.  So you'll have 77th avenue and it will end.  But then continue a half mile away, multiple times.

There supposed to be some sort of formula to drives being near avenues and rods being near streets but who has time for that?

It's like they gave a bunch of cats coffee and crayons and told them to design the streets.


If forgot. 69th lane too.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't assume streets' genders.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: "Ratchanee Batley was so bamboozled"

Don't drive when you are bamboozled.


What if you're gobsmacked? Flabbergasted? Thunderstruck?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: In queens you have 69th ave, 69th road, 69th place, 69th St, 69th drive.


Nice...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the street likes to dress up on weekends?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that matters is what bathroom the street is using. I want my kids to be safe.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gender change. Streets don't have sex.
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: grokca: "Ratchanee Batley was so bamboozled"

Don't drive when you are bamboozled.

What if you're gobsmacked? Flabbergasted? Thunderstruck?


Well, at least one of those, I know there's no turning back.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alexander the Great has conquered another civilization again. Genghis Khan is spinning in his grave.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: Gender change. Streets don't have sex.


I know at least one that did. A few years ago I saw a guy...filling a pothole.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Up in Underhill Vermont, you can live in the Pleasant Valley.
On the Pleasant Valley Road.
or on the Upper Pleasant Valley Road
or the Lower Pleasant Valley Road
Or the Valley Road
or the Upper Valley Road or Lower Valley Road
In the same valley.

Thankfully, I lived on the Metcalf pond Road, aka, Pond road, aka Taylor road

Because stubbornness runs deep in the Green Mountains.


You forgot to mention Underhill Vermont is in the Upper Valley region of the Connecticut River.
You can read about it in The Valley News:
https://www.vnews.com
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Gender change. Streets don't have sex.


joke but this is how the stuff you order online never gets delivered. I don't care if the street I live on is called pussy mcvagina drive or dick mcpenis boulevard. just keep it consistent so my cat food and litter show up from amazon.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Gender change. Streets don't have sex.


Unlike your mom!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In this case they should rename the streets in honor of someone who's not a colossal attention seeking moron.

"What Should Austin and El Paso Do With the Streets Named "Bruce Jenner Lane"?"

https://www.texasmonthly.com/the-dail​y​-post/what-should-austin-and-el-paso-d​o-with-the-streets-named-bruce-jenner-​lane/
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a two-way street.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brilett: What Should Austin and El Paso Do With the Streets Named "Bruce Jenner Lane"?"


Well for starters they definitely shouldn't let Caitlin Jenner drive on them (or any other street).

static.billboard.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mt St Heliot
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does the street have a website or social media accounts?
Maybe it just wants to drive traffic.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: NobleHam: Gender change. Streets don't have sex.

I know at least one that did. A few years ago I saw a guy...filling a pothole.


Hey! You're into that stuff too?
I recently watched a road slowly merge into another road.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Billie Jean Martin Luther King BLVD has a nice ring to it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Prof. Frink: NobleHam: Gender change. Streets don't have sex.

I know at least one that did. A few years ago I saw a guy...filling a pothole.

Hey! You're into that stuff too?
I recently watched a road slowly merge into another road.


I mean he actually had his dick in it.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My street and my girlfriend have the same signage.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: My street and my girlfriend have the same signage.

[Fark user image 425x425]


Strange, she had this one up last time I was over:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: My street and my girlfriend have the same signage.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Alexandrx St?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why do both signs look old? Why are the pictures from different locations?
 
