 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Nine people stun police after getting out of real small clown car when pulled over for routine traffic stop   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, The Sun, Newspaper, The Times, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, News Group Newspapers, Trademark  
•       •       •

587 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2021 at 9:01 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Velká Škoda?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Duggars seen taking notes nearby.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gotta get the goods there somehow!
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Your mom laughs at the small number of men in there.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Grognard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is my go-to Skoda vehicle; it deals with traffic jams rather handily!

weaponsofwar.euView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
haha poor people, amirite?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's it, let the righteous butt-hurt flow!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Headso: haha poor people, amirite?


Get out of my head. The article made a big deal out of the struggles of being poor.

"Look at that worn tire on that family filled small car!"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder what the poor people are driving?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder why there is a Skoda North of Sicily.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And you thought it was bad luck to get behind three priests in a Skoda.
 
petec
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
meh, i remember as a kid in the 70s routinely packing 7-8 (only 2 adults) of us in pappy's vw bug to go to the beach

and the 172 my dad flew back in those days only had two lap belts in the back seat, he would just use the two outer straps, stretched across all three of us kids
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jeremy Clarkson is appalled.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Complete the Trifecta of Wonder.

Tell us what you wonder about a Skoda, a clown car, or just things in general, or in Yorkshire:  I wonder  ....
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I had once five people in Fiat 126, but nine in Octavia that's impressive.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 204x247]


A reminder to not buy a car from a clown or a salesperson dressed as a clown.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

awruk!: I had once five people in Fiat 126, but nine in Octavia that's impressive.


You evil person. I could have done that joke.

I just did a search for compact European cars and learned that Skoda models include the popular Octavia and the less popular Scalia.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pffffft. You should see how many Thai people can fit on a moped.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.