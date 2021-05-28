 Skip to content
 
Damn you states with vaccination lotteries, gambling addicts now have fears of relapse
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We have to do stupid shiat to get people to take it and places like India (last I heard) either don't have it or it's in very short supply.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They work though, for a short while:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really buy the premise.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I rather like what my state is doing - instead of a lottery, those who choose to participate can pick from a list of rewards. No gambling, no chance, just get the shot(s) and pick your prize.
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a gambling addict but I did get ten vaccines to increase my odds.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me back when one of them actually relapses, but the prizes is still a better idea.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up next:
For recovering heroin addicts, vaccine shots trigger fear of relapse. Why not? It makes just as much sense as TFA.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: I rather like what my state is doing - instead of a lottery, those who choose to participate can pick from a list of rewards. No gambling, no chance, just get the shot(s) and pick your prize.


Which just tells people "Don't be responsible, wait until the bribes come out."

THIS is how you get vaccination rates high.

1) If you come in for any medical care, you are tested for COVID-19.

2) If you have COVID-19, you are checked to see if you are vaccinated.

3) If you are not vaccinated, you are thrown out on the street and left to farking die.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is it gambling if you don't need to pay any money to win? There are literally no stakes to entering the lottery. In fact, there are more stakes to not entering.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Howling Fantods: How is it gambling if you don't need to pay any money to win? There are literally no stakes to entering the lottery. In fact, there are more stakes to not entering.


Because it's a bullshiat article written by a bullshiat anti-vaxxer coming up with another complete lie to avoid vaccination.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Howling Fantods: How is it gambling if you don't need to pay any money to win? There are literally no stakes to entering the lottery. In fact, there are more stakes to not entering.

Because it's a bullshiat article written by a bullshiat anti-vaxxer coming up with another complete lie to avoid vaccination.


Not true. I saw a guy trying to sell his own TV to get money for another Moderna shot. It was very sad to see.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Howling Fantods: How is it gambling if you don't need to pay any money to win? There are literally no stakes to entering the lottery. In fact, there are more stakes to not entering.


Every store a gambling addict goes into might have a secret "one millionth customer" game going on, which is a bit like a lottery. Shouldn't the act of shopping be sending these people into relapse? This is lame.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: wage0048: I rather like what my state is doing - instead of a lottery, those who choose to participate can pick from a list of rewards. No gambling, no chance, just get the shot(s) and pick your prize.

Which just tells people "Don't be responsible, wait until the bribes come out."

THIS is how you get vaccination rates high.

1) If you come in for any medical care, you are tested for COVID-19.

2) If you have COVID-19, you are checked to see if you are vaccinated.

3) If you are not vaccinated, you are thrown out on the street and left to farking die.


Healthcare companies could prob put out policies of they won't pay for anything assosciated with covid19 if you haven't been vaccinated (exceptions for those unable to not unwilling). Might snag a few more people and will result in some good "LOOK HOW HIGH MY BILL IS AND INSURANCE WON'T COVER IT!" schadenfreude.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's sad is people assuming they are going to win like this guy....talk about poor decision making.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Howling Fantods: How is it gambling if you don't need to pay any money to win? There are literally no stakes to entering the lottery. In fact, there are more stakes to not entering.

Every store a gambling addict goes into might have a secret "one millionth customer" game going on, which is a bit like a lottery. Shouldn't the act of shopping be sending these people into relapse? This is lame.



Every store a gambling addict goes into sells lottery tickets.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't NOT getting the vaccine the ultimate gambling thrill?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's dumb.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think WV was actually giving out the vaccines at their casinos.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How about we swap all the immigrants and children in the concentration camps with the anti-vaxxers?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Relapse is such a funny word because a "lapse" is when something STOPS happening. It should be called a Rehappen. "Did you hear that Demi Lovato rehappened?"
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
$2000 payment.  Worth every penny.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Because the regular lottery isn't around anymore?

/ Moronic article is moronic
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

shinji3i: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: wage0048: I rather like what my state is doing - instead of a lottery, those who choose to participate can pick from a list of rewards. No gambling, no chance, just get the shot(s) and pick your prize.

Which just tells people "Don't be responsible, wait until the bribes come out."

THIS is how you get vaccination rates high.

1) If you come in for any medical care, you are tested for COVID-19.

2) If you have COVID-19, you are checked to see if you are vaccinated.

3) If you are not vaccinated, you are thrown out on the street and left to farking die.

Healthcare companies could prob put out policies of they won't pay for anything assosciated with covid19 if you haven't been vaccinated (exceptions for those unable to not unwilling). Might snag a few more people and will result in some good "LOOK HOW HIGH MY BILL IS AND INSURANCE WON'T COVER IT!" schadenfreude.


This is a fantastic idea.
 
guinsu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why the state lotteries don't need to have the gambling hotline info listed on their ads like the casinos and sports better is beyond me.  It is easily the most common type of gambling that exists and has tons of people addicted to it.  Pretty much every poor person it seems.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: wage0048: I rather like what my state is doing - instead of a lottery, those who choose to participate can pick from a list of rewards. No gambling, no chance, just get the shot(s) and pick your prize.

Which just tells people "Don't be responsible, wait until the bribes come out."

THIS is how you get vaccination rates high.

1) If you come in for any medical care, you are tested for COVID-19.

2) If you have COVID-19, you are checked to see if you are vaccinated.

3) If you are not vaccinated, you are thrown out on the street and left to farking die.


Needs;
4) livestream the people on the street
 
Fark Against the Machine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FirResident Muslim: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: wage0048: I rather like what my state is doing - instead of a lottery, those who choose to participate can pick from a list of rewards. No gambling, no chance, just get the shot(s) and pick your prize.

Which just tells people "Don't be responsible, wait until the bribes come out."

THIS is how you get vaccination rates high.

1) If you come in for any medical care, you are tested for COVID-19.

2) If you have COVID-19, you are checked to see if you are vaccinated.

3) If you are not vaccinated, you are thrown out on the street and left to farking die.

Needs;
4) livestream the people on the street


Yes, this sounds like a totally fair idea
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/​w​hy-fewer-black-americans-are-getting-t​he-covid-19-vaccine-no-its-not-hesitan​cy/
 
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: Not a gambling addict but I did get ten vaccines to increase my odds.


Now you're going to have a massive internal battle as each of those microchips seeks dominance.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

guinsu: Why the state lotteries don't need to have the gambling hotline info listed on their ads like the casinos and sports better is beyond me.  It is easily the most common type of gambling that exists and has tons of people addicted to it.  Pretty much every poor person it seems.


NC's do.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

guinsu: Why the state lotteries don't need to have the gambling hotline info listed on their ads like the casinos and sports better is beyond me.  It is easily the most common type of gambling that exists and has tons of people addicted to it.  Pretty much every poor person it seems.


It's bit necessarily an addiction if it's not adversely affecting your life

If $2 a week is what gives you hope that you might get out of your situation and helps you keep going on, and that money isn't needed for something else, then it's cheaper than going to see a movie in the theatres once a month

There are times when playing the lottery is actually a smart thing to do, even when the jackpot hasn't been pushed up so high that you the potential gain balances out against the odds of a loss

Say for instance that you have some horrible medical condition that could be solved by surgery, but you can't afford to have, and would take you a decade or more to save up for. Winning the lottery would give you such a major improvement on your quality of life that it's worth spending a little bit of money over a regular period because the payoff for you is more than just the cash amount.   Especially if it's the difference between being able to work or requiring your family to have to work low paying jobs so they had flexibility to care for you

Hell, it might even be something as stupid as being able to afford a car so you can get a job further away that pays better.  Or fixing your teeth so you don't get passed over in job interviews

I still think the lottery is a tax on people who are bad at math, and that the 'the money goes to education' claim is a con as it just frees up money in the general fund to be spent elsewhere, but there are still times when it makes sense to play

The guy I saw on a news report years ago who said 'I'm feeling really lucky, I bought 20 tickets!' And the reporter said 'if you're really lucky, wouldn't you only need one ticket?' would be one of those 'tax' situations
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Forget about the gamblers. The guy on the far left is probably regretting some life choices that led him to agreeing to wear that costume.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
