(Law and Crime)   Judge rules that Lori Vallow, the woman accused of murdering her own children and a few other relatives so she could run away with a doomsday novelist and cultist, can't stand trial on the grounds that she's cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Psychology, Mental health professional, Psychiatry, Lori Vallow Daybell, Mental disorder, court proceedings, Defendant's fitness, Clinical psychology  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's amazing what white people get.

This lady was totally fine to keep custody of these kids. She says crazy things, nobody cares...

Then she kills the kods and "oh she has them CRAZY EYES can't do nothing!"

I can't wait until her lawyer argues that she was brain washed by the dude she married.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If we are setting the precedent that following a crazy cultist makes you incompetent to stand trial, can we short-circuit thinks and just send Trump supporters straight to the county hospital?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have never understood the insanity defense.  As if perfectly reasonable people kill other people.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I have never understood the insanity defense.  As if perfectly reasonable people kill other people.


Don't make explain the McNaughton Rule.

Fine.

The point is that insanity, to be a defense, must be to such a degree that you do not realize the nature of your crime and that it is wrongful.

A guy who kills someone to make his imaginary girlfriend happy but carefully sets up an alibi, hides the body and destroys the weapon....he may be irrational, but he damn well knew he was killing a person and that it was wrong to do so.

A guy who kills someone because they think that person is a lizard person and then brings a TV crew in to see the body as proof of the lizard people among us, yeah, he has a potential defense.

In THIS case, it isn't even at the defense stage. She's been found to be too wacky to even assist her lawyer in preparing her defense.

She COULD have been competent enough to not qualify for an insanity defense when she killed but could be a fruitbar now. It happens.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I have never understood the insanity defense.  As if perfectly reasonable people kill other people.


Start with the understanding that insanity Is a legal term of art and not a psychological one.

Then understand the basically will principal That involuntary acts Should not be criminally punished. So that for instance if you were sleepwalking and You killed someone , In most cases The Law would not punish you. because You were not  in control of the action.   The legal definition of insanity Is being unable to tell right for wrong At the time you took the action. The test given to The test given to juries is often if a cop had been standing right next to the person do you believe they still would have taken the action?

If someone is truly unable to know that their act is wrong Is it proper to punish them for it?


This however Isn't the insanity defense but a related issue.   If you were either insane or mentally incapacitated enough to not understand Why you are on trial, Or what the consequences of that might be, you're not able to Participate in or  assist in your on defense and therefore can't get a fair  trial
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wejash: In THIS case, it isn't even at the defense stage. She's been found to be too wacky to even assist her lawyer in preparing her defense.

She COULD have been competent enough to not qualify for an insanity defense when she killed but could be a fruitbar now. It happens


People like this coach. Or are coached.

It happens too.

I mean, you're right that people DO slide downhill. But "too wacky for her lawyer" doesn't exist for people in certain demographics/classes unless they're literally eating their own poop in court. And given how long AND HOW COORDINATED these people were re: covering up a likely murder EVEN BEFORE the children were killed and then burned and then buried.... yeah, my money is on this being just another part of the plan.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Magorn: If you were either insane or mentally incapacitated enough to not understand Why you are on trial, Or what the consequences of that might be, you're not able to Participate in or  assist in your on defense and therefore can't get a fair  trial


Which is funny because if my uncle could understand what you were saying he'd disagree given his several convictions in the last 20 years in spite of being legitimately mentally ill.

I once had to inform a prosecutor and judge (in another county maybe not familiar with the guy on a county basis) of his mental illnesses, because he started making threats in court. He had literally been in the state mental hospital in that very county for several years, released only a few months before being arrested on the charges he was facing that day.
They were going to throw him in jail for contempt.

I just honestly have a haaaaaard time imagining someone like this woman, who murdered and was part of plotting escape after excuse, just is now magically too crazy for school.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I have never understood the insanity defense.  As if perfectly reasonable people kill other people.


The insanity defense is absolutely valid.

A legal system which lets $$ and words and lawyers try to make a bonsai out of a redwood create this mess.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want to go back to the statement about my uncle:

His "threat" as I called it was about finding where everyone in the court lived or something of that nature. He didn't threaten harm, but he is not non-violent.

His thing is mailing letters. He left a box of letters he DIDN'T mail at his brother's house once... stuff that would have landed him in federal custody.

He sends stuff to politicians.


True story: he sent an empty envelope to Gabby Giffords (which was returned without a stamp) which showed a stick figure drawing of her being shot. And that was NOT the worst of it
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds about white of her.
 
