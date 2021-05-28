 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Yes, we all knew Twitter blew already   (bbc.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd pay $5/month if it got rid of the ditto bots, right-wing extremists, and anti-vaxers.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A one time purchase isn't going to create much of a revenue stream. Just an initial puddle.
 
Arleth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder if Mr Trump might have made use of the 'undo' option had this been available earlier?

On second thought, considering his ego, probably not.
 
drxym
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Worst thing about Twitter is their PR department says one thing (e.g. we'll crack down on anti-vaxxers, bots, spam, racists, harassment etc.) and the reality is completely different.

They certainly aren't cracking down on any one. They don't even act on reported abuse much of the time.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Doesn't it have a delete button already? What's the point of UNDO?
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahah​ahahhahaahahahahahahahhaahhahahaahahha​hahaahhaahahahahahhahahahahahahaahahah​ahhaahhahahahahhahahaahahahahahhaahhaa​hhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhA!

No.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
 I wish Fark had timed edit button. Like 2 or 3 minutes. Not enough time to delete your post bc you got owned, but enough to maybe add a point you meant to include, etc. The preview button is there, sure, but sometimes you suddenly realize you meant to say something and have to quote yourself and add to it. And quoting yourself is a bit obnoxious.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am always terribly interested in propaganda bots and now want to pay money to be told what to think.  Thank you, Twitter.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I wish Fark had timed edit button. Like 2 or 3 minutes. Not enough time to delete your post bc you got owned, but enough to maybe add a point you meant to include, etc. The preview button is there, sure, but sometimes you suddenly realize you meant to say something and have to quote yourself and add to it. And quoting yourself is a bit obnoxious.


The post you make quoting yourself needs to get stored anyway - having an edit button that updates the Boobies (to preserve order and linking) but copies the original to a new post that an  "edited [timestamp] " links to (maybe in a light box) , and only allowing the one edit, would go far to preserve records of stupidity while still letting people add that last clause they somehow lost before hitting the
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drxym: Worst thing about Twitter is their PR department says one thing (e.g. we'll crack down on anti-vaxxers, bots, spam, racists, harassment etc.) and the reality is completely different.

They certainly aren't cracking down on any one. They don't even act on reported abuse much of the time.


Why would Twitter, Facebook, et al. cut off what is (probably) their biggest source of revenue?
 
