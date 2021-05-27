 Skip to content
(AZCentral)   63% of Lake Meade is gone already. To celebrate its memory let's take a tour inside the Hoover Dam before the bats and homeless people move in   (azcentral.com) divider line
50
    More: Interesting, Colorado River, Hoover Dam, waters of the Colorado River, Hoover Dam towers, Lake Mead, Mike Bernardo of the federal Bureau of Reclamation, WATER STORAGE, top of the dam  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Damn dam tour
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does this mean Mad Max is happening?
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.


Maybe they should stop living in a desert or building golf courses or something?

300 golf courses in Arizona. That seems smart.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let 'em drink bootstraps?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And with the Southwest's farmlands in peak irrigation season through June

Ah yes, that good ol farmland in the middle of the goddamn desert.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The next civil war will be over water.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: The next civil war will be over water.


Been sayin' that Water War will commence right after California falls into the sea when the San Andreas fault hiccups. Right before the trickle down actually starts.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd me more worried about Powder Gangers or The Vipers around there, but that's just me.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2026 huh. So if Trump wins again, he will block California from access to the water and declare victory. I hope California is using it's budget surplus to build desalination plants.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.


From where?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I'd me more worried about Powder Gangers or The Vipers around there, but that's just me.


I was just thinking that we now won't need the rebreather to salvage the old bomber.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can I take all the dam photos I want?
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose if you have a large population that enjoys leaving large amounts of garbage for others to clean up this is as good a place as any,
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: Tr0mBoNe: The next civil war will be over water.

Been sayin' that Water War will commence right after California falls into the sea when the San Andreas fault hiccups. Right before the trickle down actually starts.


Oh!  Send my Trickle Down check to Otisville
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean I defeated Caesar's Legion for nothing?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.

Maybe they should stop living in a desert or building golf courses or something?

300 golf courses in Arizona. That seems smart.


It's been time to give that place back to the Dene for a while now.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.

From where?


The closest Great Lake. Depending on the distance on the map, possibly Lake Superior.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Keyser_Soze_Death: italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.

From where?

The closest Great Lake. Depending on the distance on the map, possibly Lake Superior.


Canada will have a minor problem with that.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: mrmopar5287: Keyser_Soze_Death: italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.

From where?

The closest Great Lake. Depending on the distance on the map, possibly Lake Superior.

Canada will have a minor problem with that.


We'll just go to war with them. That's always worked out well in the past.

/ for Canada
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're pretty much farked.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.

From where?


Cleveland:

Hastily Made Cleveland Tourism Videos by Mike Polk Jr
Youtube gg86Enr2WZ8
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.


Why?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: The next civil war will be over water.


Mmm, no. Given how insane people are, the next civil war won't be over anything so practical.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Keyser_Soze_Death: italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.

From where?

Cleveland:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/gg86Enr2​WZ8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Ok
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: mrmopar5287: Keyser_Soze_Death: italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.

From where?

The closest Great Lake. Depending on the distance on the map, possibly Lake Superior.

Canada will have a minor problem with that.


They can get farked, eh?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: wxboy: mrmopar5287: Keyser_Soze_Death: italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.

From where?

The closest Great Lake. Depending on the distance on the map, possibly Lake Superior.

Canada will have a minor problem with that.

They can get farked, eh?


Come take it. You guys suck at occupying and pacifying the local population and we all look just like you.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Does this mean Mad Max is happening?


No, it's Meade Min.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: They're pretty much farked.


Yes we are.

Our groundwater situation isn't a lot better either.

Expect a mass migration out of Arizona within 5 years.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Call George Hayduke
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Tr0mBoNe: The next civil war will be over water.

Mmm, no. Given how insane people are, the next civil war won't be over anything so practical.


The civil war is Fox/Newsmax/OAN/AM radio audience vs rational people.
 
Tenga
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We can just take some Great Lake water, thus solving the problem once and for all.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.

From where?


Put climate change to good use by bringing in the melting arctic ice.
 
azpenguin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Water policy here is stupid. There are parts of the state where big operations are growing alfalfa to ship overseas, especially to Saudi Arabia. There's no regulations on how much water they can pump, so in those areas of the state, the aquifer is dropping like a rock. People's wells are running dry, and your typical rural homeowner can't afford $50,000 to drill a deeper well. But the agriculture companies can and do. Meanwhile, the state wants to help farmers who are going to be losing some of their water from the CAP. How would they be helping them? By helping them drill wells for groundwater to irrigate.

We're farked.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.


fark no.

You are taking my water from my cold dead hands.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Still pissed that last time I was at Hoover Dam, 2016, I had tickets to take the powerplant tour and it was cancelled because one of the two elevators down there was broken. Story was that anytime one elevator was down the tours cancelled because with only one working elevator they couldn't take the chance that if the remaining elevator also broke there would be dozens of tourists stuck down there.

Dam I was pissed.
 
jaggspb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.

From where?


Exactly.  It's the GOPnik wet dream to drain the Great Lakes and create a desert out of the upper-Midwest & Canada.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Tr0mBoNe: The next civil war will be over water.

Been sayin' that Water War will commence right after California falls into the sea when the San Andreas fault hiccups. Right before the trickle down actually starts.


California will never go into the pacific ocean. The plates aren't moving like that.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Get rid of them thar almond orchards.
They use more water than any other crop.
I love almonds, but can easily go through life without them.
 
darch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

2wolves: psilocyberguy: Tr0mBoNe: The next civil war will be over water.

Been sayin' that Water War will commence right after California falls into the sea when the San Andreas fault hiccups. Right before the trickle down actually starts.

California will never go into the pacific ocean. The plates aren't moving like that.


Tool lied to me?!
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water U-Hauls to the west.


As Sam Kinison would suggest, move to where the water is, UHHHHHHHH UH UHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

jmr61: Still pissed that last time I was at Hoover Dam, 2016, I had tickets to take the powerplant tour and it was cancelled because one of the two elevators down there was broken. Story was that anytime one elevator was down the tours cancelled because with only one working elevator they couldn't take the chance that if the remaining elevator also broke there would be dozens of tourists stuck down there.

Dam I was pissed.


You could have walked up the dam stairs.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Keyser_Soze_Death: italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.

From where?

The closest Great Lake. Depending on the distance on the map, possibly Lake Superior.


Never going to happen. Maybe Minnesota will sell water from their lakes.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: The next civil war will be over water.


Most wars are fought over resources. I could see a Corporation like Nestle figuring out a way to lock in the water rights for the region. It might be the last straw.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lake Mead.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Tr0mBoNe: The next civil war will be over water.

Most wars are fought over resources. I could see a Corporation like Nestle figuring out a way to lock in the water rights for the region. It might be the last straw.


The next war will be over Dogecoins.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Keyser_Soze_Death: italie: This is the pipeline we should build. One that brings water to the west.

From where?

Exactly.  It's the GOPnik wet dream to drain the Great Lakes and create a desert out of the upper-Midwest & Canada.


Maybe CA could convince Governor Ken doll to spend that high speed rail boondoggle money on some desalination plants. They could even bottle the by-products and sell that to red states as artisan free-range liberal tears.
 
loki021376
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 365x500]


Man, I used to love that movie growing up. Haven't seen it in maybe 25-30 years it seems. Thanks for the trip down memory lane!
 
