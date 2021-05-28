 Skip to content
 
(Just Security) Updated status of all 14 civil and criminal investigations and cases against failed former reality show host and his entities (up from 12 when last posted 3 months ago). This could go in Business, Entertainment, Fandom, or Politics so here we are (justsecurity.org)
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pol tab leakage.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bookmarked
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Incomplete. Doesn't list the actions in Scotland they are taking to investigate the golf courses that he uses for money laundering there.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is this where I post the aintnuthingonnahappen gif?
 
1funguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The smart money is the weasel will escape...
Again.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He's not a failed reality show host. He made vast tracts of money. Dave Barry had it right: "an analysis of Trump's tax records shows that pretty much his only major success, as a businessman, has been playing the part of a successful businessman on a TV show."
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Demonrats are just doing this because he stopped them from trafficking children out of pizza parlors. Study it out, sheeple - I saw it on Rogan.
 
August11
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Call me when he is standing in front of a judge. And not the Rhadamanthus type.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GRCooper: The Demonrats are just doing this because he stopped them from trafficking children out of pizza parlors. Study it out, sheeple - I saw it on Rogan.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trump has never won anything in a court of law. His only "successes" are in settling to avoid trial, later abusing his office to avoid trial, or forcing the case into arbitration (I would also include impeachment trials here).

He's in trouble.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also missing: D2S personally removed all those tags from all his hotel mattresses that say "do not remove under penalty of law"
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

exqqqme: Bookmarked


^
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: AD2S personally removed all those tags from all his hotel mattresses


I have a difficulty believing that Trump would do manual labor, like that.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
-A
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flab: Harry Freakstorm: AD2S personally removed all those tags from all his hotel mattresses

I have a difficulty believing that Trump would do manual labor, like that.


Yeah, especially with those tiny hands.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Total
Ruin
Uttering
Many
Pleas
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

August11: Call me when he is standing in front of a judge. And not the Rhadamanthus type.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Flab: Harry Freakstorm: AD2S personally removed all those tags from all his hotel mattresses

I have a difficulty believing that Trump would do manual labor, like that.


Those tags never existed before Hillary Clinton and billions of Radical Islamic Terrorists poured over the border to fund a charity for gender neutral environmental studies that gave Fire People the weapon of using bullshiat tags to harass business men's maids into removing tags off of mattresses instead of their bosses' pants.

When will this tireless persecution of noble Christian businessman Donald Trump, ever rest?

/I'm just being weird. This was not a serious post
 
