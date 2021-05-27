 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Anti-vaxer/Covid-denying cop that bragged "I have an immune system" on social media now dead from Covid. Covid takes administrative leave. Internal investigation by Covid determines that Covid acted within the bounds of its functions   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
+1, subby.

He was a quiet neighborhood and never expected something like this in himself.
He seemed like a nice guy and would always wave to himself.
Some of his best friends had COVID.
Now is too early to talk about vaccination.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have mixed feelings here. Yes, there's some Schadenfreude from seeing someone die from their own dumbassery, but he left behind a family that will miss him, and the dumbassery wasn't necessarily just his. There is a whole industry dedicated to spreading lies about COVID and vaccines, and he might be just another victim that got drawn into the Fox News vortex of lies. Tucker Carlson might be just as responsible for this man's death.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Latino who thought he was a a white fascist.

fark em.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

revrendjim: I have mixed feelings here. Yes, there's some Schadenfreude from seeing someone die from their own dumbassery, but he left behind a family that will miss him, and the dumbassery wasn't necessarily just his. There is a whole industry dedicated to spreading lies about COVID and vaccines, and he might be just another victim that got drawn into the Fox News vortex of lies. Tucker Carlson might be just as responsible for this man's death.


Possible the family sees the dumbassery and change their views to reality and science and or need to use a government funded social support system and will vote with that knowledge. Less evil or stupid people in the world is an overall positive.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He was openly discourteous and dismissive of a disease which has killed over half a million people in the US alone.

But now that HE'S dead, we're supposed to be respectful and understanding.

Fark that noise.  He f*cked around and found out.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
<shrug>  F*cked around, found out.  At this point, I can feel no sympathy for anyone who dies from COVID after refusing to follow precautions.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You just hate to see it.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We ALL have immune systems, dumbass.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bingethinker: We ALL have immune systems, dumbass.


He doesn't.  At least, not anymore.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gadian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bingethinker: We ALL have immune systems, dumbass.


Well, not everyone. There's always a bubble boy.
And then a shiatty TV movie about said "bubble boy."
 
gadian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Huh, too bad he was one of those inferior genetic losers that conservatives were more than willing to let die for haircuts.  Shoulda had better parents, boy.
 
Stochastic Cow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Covid-19 investigated itself and found no wrongdoing.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least he owned those libs.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My immune system keeps me from getting STDs, so I raw dog every $10 crack hooker I find.
 

‘’ less than a minute ago  
He died doing what he loved, owning the libs.
 
