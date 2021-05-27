 Skip to content
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dead Lady in an Austrian Tanning Bed. Sung to the tune of Message in a Bottle.
 
Willie_One_Eye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Told friends she was going to inject tanning solution? How's that work?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Smoked Vienna Sausage.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Willie_One_Eye: Told friends she was going to inject tanning solution? How's that work?


Just fine I'd imagine.  The trouble's gonna start very shortly after the injection.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also FTFA:
"Elsewhere, in the UK, a bride-to-be from Manchester collapsed and died in a tanning salon cubicle.
She had earlier told friends on social media that she was injecting herself with a tanning product."
Tanning beds are Darwin machines!
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Anyone mention the woman who said she was going to inject tanning products?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Willie_One_Eye: Told friends she was going to inject tanning solution? How's that work?


Fark user imageView Full Size

/not well
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
patch.comView Full Size
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Dead Lady in an Austrian Tanning Bed. Sung to the tune of Message in a Bottle.


In Final Destination...3, I think it was, the tanning bed deaths were to "Roller Coaster of Love" by Red Hot Chili Peppers.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She's not even supposed to be here today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The customer found the body?

Also, it's fun people are finding "ethnic" features more attractive. My mom used to criticize me when I was too tan and pinched my nose because it was too wide.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well done!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This exact thing happened in one of the Final Destination movies....the third one I think.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The customer found the body?

Also, it's fun people are finding "ethnic" features more attractive. My mom used to criticize me when I was too tan and pinched my nose because it was too wide.


Automated salon. Possible there are no staff on site.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Weekend at Matilda's
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least she died warm.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The customer found the body?

Also, it's fun people are finding "ethnic" features more attractive. My mom used to criticize me when I was too tan and pinched my nose because it was too wide.


Talk about body shaming.
Hope you've found someone who'd kiss that nose.

It's not so much an "ethnic" thing as a "rich" thing.
People toiled in the fields, they were darker, the rich folks had lighter skin and people emulated that.
Today when people toil inside UV protected offices and end up looking like vampires and the rich frolic outdoors, the tan look would get emulated.

/and I don't feel bad about my post above as this post is probably faker than a $10 Rolex in Bangkok
//I got sold "diamonds" in Thailand. For that price, I actually liked the crystals and made them into something IIRC. I was also dragged into an alley and shown all of these copied DVDs, including porn...that had fairly young looking actors. Really young. And...I just realized this moment it could have been a honeypot. Thank God.
///I did buy PlayStation games for the kids from the Thai department store because they were so cheap
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Curses! Broiled again.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Someone threw another shrimp on the barbie.
 
Taima
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Sun was there.

/really, I'm the first?
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: [patch.com image 705x529]


OMG!! I remember her!!!

Did she switch to boot polish?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She looks fine to me. Must be feeling better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why didn't she just go to the beach?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
