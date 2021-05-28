 Skip to content
 
(Wisconsin State Journal)   Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Waukesha with all that stuff   (madison.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Criminal law, Crime, Theft, Robbery, shopping cart, armed robbery, aggravated battery of a merchant, long history of criminal convictions  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wisconsin tag, anyone?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dustin Thor Cullins, 33...

I wonder if there were supposed to be quotes around that middle name.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Heh, not that Im at my domicile... but whatever.

La Estacion, or across the street for a huge ass bloody mary or a fantastic burger at sobelman's, gyro's west, Sakura, 5pm buy fresh tamales from the nice ladies right off main street, people's place, house of Guinness (used to have wootstout on tap) or neighbor's, sure. Otherwise farking glad i no longer live in the Pshaw.

/RIP Fracaro's. Glad i got to leave before the burned down bowling alley that sold cases of beer past 9pm was destroyed ugly apartments.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All at one time?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ah jeez, wouldn't you know it, he forgot to get a case of Natty Light.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: Ah jeez, wouldn't you know it, he forgot to get a case of Natty Light Leinenkugels.


FTFY
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The local bratwurst supply will be lite this year.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: All at one time?


Prison pockets can hold a lot
 
