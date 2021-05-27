 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Good Morning America)   Newly minted lawyer accomplishes her dream career at the age of 41. Subby's still sitting in PJs wondering where the year went   (goodmorningamerica.com) divider line
18
    More: Hero, 41-year-old, powerful message, Law school, Madrasah, Common law, High school, GMA  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2021 at 9:07 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wife was 45 when she graduated law school
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, you put on pajamas?
 
docilej
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meanwhile: Kim Kardashia failed the 'baby bar' exam
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hm, about when I retired.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Azlefty: Wife was 45 when she graduated law school


Yeah, she acts as if she's the only person over 25 to graduate from a program.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thank God. If there's one thing this world needs, it's more lawyers.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good for her! I'm glad she pursued what she wanted and succeeded.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I answered emails and manipulated data files from the tub. If she's happy, I'm glad. My rubber duck is glad too.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Thank God. If there's one thing this world needs, it's more lawyers.


Sure, there are a lot of lawyers out there. There are some good ones. I know a few, fighting the good fight. This lady appears to be one of them, so congrats to her.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: WhippingBoi: Thank God. If there's one thing this world needs, it's more lawyers.

Sure, there are a lot of lawyers out there. There are some good ones. I know a few, fighting the good fight. This lady appears to be one of them, so congrats to her.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I'm 41, never been married, have no kids, and most days society refuses to celebrate people like me."

What, you want an pat on the back for living the dream life that everyone else can only fantasize about?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dream of being a Mayor? (McCheese maybe)

What does she want to do when awake and conscious?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do people think having multiple careers in a lifetime is some kind of amazing seldom-done thing?
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My 25th HS reunion is coming up, and I'm dreaming of wearing pajamas and am constantly trying to figure out where the past quarter century went...
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Wendigogo: WhippingBoi: Thank God. If there's one thing this world needs, it's more lawyers.

Sure, there are a lot of lawyers out there. There are some good ones. I know a few, fighting the good fight. This lady appears to be one of them, so congrats to her.

[external-preview.redd.it image 708x540]



Lulz

One in particular comes to mind. They are in Elder Law and helped us deal with a very delicate situation with a client. This poor lawyer has seen some things, God bless 'em.
 
ENS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The story seems to be more about defying socially imposed expectations about what a woman "should" have done with her life (marriage/kids) instead of sacrificing those things to pursue a true passion. Kudos to her there.

My obligatory Fark snark is that it's seems really weird she had such a hard time getting accepted to a half decent law school. Most run of the mill, accredited law schools will take any warm body for the tuition even if your LSAT is pedestrian. Curious why she got so many rejections.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: My 25th HS reunion is coming up, and I'm dreaming of wearing pajamas and am constantly trying to figure out where the past quarter century went...


Reading this made picture a really old person, but then I realized I am only 2 years younger.  Gross
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
From the human being standpoint she sounds rather sad and lonely.  To each their own.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.