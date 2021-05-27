 Skip to content
 
(WPXI.com)   Neighbors take issue of speeding traffic into their own hands, build their own speed bump. Fark GED lawyers assemble   (wpxi.com) divider line
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For 20 years, residents of Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood said they've been fighting to get something done on their street before a life is lost.

So ... no one's died? In twenty years? It sounds like maybe this isn't actually a problem.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: For 20 years, residents of Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood said they've been fighting to get something done on their street before a life is lost.

So ... no one's died? In twenty years? It sounds like maybe this isn't actually a problem.


So getting hit by a car isn't a problem if you don't die?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK. But in return,
Moat sidewalks.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Malcolm in the Middle did it
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Private speed camera, hiring a off duty cop to review the footage
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might have stayed if they didn't broadcast it to the world via the press. The city is going to remove that thing quick.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: austerity101: For 20 years, residents of Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood said they've been fighting to get something done on their street before a life is lost.

So ... no one's died? In twenty years? It sounds like maybe this isn't actually a problem.

So getting hit by a car isn't a problem if you don't die?


OK, I read the "article."

It seems like the problem is people running stop signs? That's egregious, and maybe the speed bump will help, but I'm not seeing the connection between speeding and the incidents that have occurred.

I was mostly responding to the subheading, which suggested them solving a problem that didn't exist. I wonder why the city has so far declined to do anything. People have gotten hit and killed here, too, but honestly it seems less a problem of people speeding and more a problem of people not paying attention. I don't know how you get people to do that.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody saw anything.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Private speed camera, hiring a off duty cop to review the footage


Nah, it's Pittsburgh.  They'll only take it out if it blocks a bike lane to nowhere.

Good luck getting your street plowed in the winter ever again though.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just ignore it and they'll probably remove it themselves when they realize how much extra noise a speed bump creates.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think bigger. Build a ramp with dazzle camouflage then charge for admission on your stoop.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Vlad_the_Inaner: Private speed camera, hiring a off duty cop to review the footage

Nah, it's Pittsburgh.  They'll only take it out if it blocks a bike lane to nowhere.

Good luck getting your street plowed in the winter ever again though.


They'll just shovel it out themselves and put their dinette sets out there
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GED stands fer Git 'Er Dun!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Private speed camera, hiring a off duty cop to review the footage


I wish it worked like that.  I've caught absolutely the whole gambit from speeding and passing in the bike lane, to a freaking murder on my dash cam. I was able to get the evening news to come to me to collect it, but I've never once found a police department that was willing to review the footage.

/Guy walked right up to a car that was just about to leave a gas station and my camera caught all nine shots.  The bullet casings were still there when the news showed up 9 hours later.  The cops pulled up while the news crew was filming.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: mcmnky: austerity101: For 20 years, residents of Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood said they've been fighting to get something done on their street before a life is lost.

So ... no one's died? In twenty years? It sounds like maybe this isn't actually a problem.

So getting hit by a car isn't a problem if you don't die?

OK, I read the "article."

It seems like the problem is people running stop signs? That's egregious, and maybe the speed bump will help, but I'm not seeing the connection between speeding and the incidents that have occurred.

I was mostly responding to the subheading, which suggested them solving a problem that didn't exist. I wonder why the city has so far declined to do anything. People have gotten hit and killed here, too, but honestly it seems less a problem of people speeding and more a problem of people not paying attention. I don't know how you get people to do that.


Its really simple.
Drivers travelling fast react slower to unexpected events and tend to hit things/people more than slower cars do.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: For 20 years, residents of Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood said they've been fighting to get something done on their street before a life is lost.

So ... no one's died? In twenty years? It sounds like maybe this isn't actually a problem.


So, it's ok to speed and hit people as long as they don't die?

WTF.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: mcmnky: austerity101: For 20 years, residents of Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood said they've been fighting to get something done on their street before a life is lost.

So ... no one's died? In twenty years? It sounds like maybe this isn't actually a problem.

So getting hit by a car isn't a problem if you don't die?

OK, I read the "article."

It seems like the problem is people running stop signs? That's egregious, and maybe the speed bump will help, but I'm not seeing the connection between speeding and the incidents that have occurred.

I was mostly responding to the subheading, which suggested them solving a problem that didn't exist. I wonder why the city has so far declined to do anything. People have gotten hit and killed here, too, but honestly it seems less a problem of people speeding and more a problem of people not paying attention. I don't know how you get people to do that.


Sorry, sounded attacking. Didn't mean that.
It seems people are too selfish not to speed, so other means to get them to slow down needed (since they won't pay attention anyhow).
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phaseolus: functionisalwaystaken: Vlad_the_Inaner: Private speed camera, hiring a off duty cop to review the footage

Nah, it's Pittsburgh.  They'll only take it out if it blocks a bike lane to nowhere.

Good luck getting your street plowed in the winter ever again though.

They'll just shovel it out themselves and put their dinette sets out there


This was in Pittsburgh? They'll always respect the chair lest someone put it through their windshield.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tried to do this in my neighborhood many years ago.  The ones they used looked like the ones in the picture.  The city made them take them out after about a week because of snow removal.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They hammered the seven stakes into the asphalt themselves

Vampire roadways, they are a biatch.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd just throw a cardboard box into the middle of the road to slow traffic down.

With a cinder block under it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatshisname: I'd just throw a cardboard box into the middle of the road to slow traffic down.

With a cinder block under it.


A cinder block?  That's a new one.  I usually use a bag of kittens.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a million dollars I'd be tempted to gift these to any community group or block association in my town that wants one. We've got a huge problem with shiatty drivers, here, and they *have* killed, both by striking people and in road rage incidents.

Milwaukee will put these on residential streets if enough property owners on the block request them and agree to pay a smallish one-time charge, but there's an increasing number of out-of-state slumlords snapping up any duplex in the central city that comes on the market, and those greedhead mfers won't give up $30 of profit unless you pry it from their cold dead fingers.

austerity101: People have gotten hit and killed here, too, but honestly it seems less a problem of people speeding and more a problem of people not paying attention


So you're saying that people living on residential streets should just cede them to the drive-it-like-you-stole-it crowd who race down them at 70 mph?? fark that noise. Major streets are the ones for driving fast to get from point A to point B on. Residential streets and parking lots and alleys are for driving slow.

Whose streets?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like Pittsburgh, but they need to fix their roads. It must be true in regards to Pennsylvania roads that the farther you get from Harrisburg the worst the roads get.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two kids per decade?

nfed.orgView Full Size
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: mcmnky: austerity101: For 20 years, residents of Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood said they've been fighting to get something done on their street before a life is lost.

So ... no one's died? In twenty years? It sounds like maybe this isn't actually a problem.

So getting hit by a car isn't a problem if you don't die?

OK, I read the "article."

It seems like the problem is people running stop signs? That's egregious, and maybe the speed bump will help, but I'm not seeing the connection between speeding and the incidents that have occurred.

I was mostly responding to the subheading, which suggested them solving a problem that didn't exist. I wonder why the city has so far declined to do anything. People have gotten hit and killed here, too, but honestly it seems less a problem of people speeding and more a problem of people not paying attention. I don't know how you get people to do that.


I saw this movie

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Vlad_the_Inaner: Private speed camera, hiring a off duty cop to review the footage

I wish it worked like that.  I've caught absolutely the whole gambit from speeding and passing in the bike lane, to a freaking murder on my dash cam. I was able to get the evening news to come to me to collect it, but I've never once found a police department that was willing to review the footage.

/Guy walked right up to a car that was just about to leave a gas station and my camera caught all nine shots.  The bullet casings were still there when the news showed up 9 hours later.  The cops pulled up while the news crew was filming.


Oops previous comment was meant for this one.

I am very bad at fark.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I like Pittsburgh, but they need to fix their roads. It must be true in regards to Pennsylvania roads that the farther you get from Harrisburg the worst the roads get.


You're seriously big dicking about Harrisburg? Where they paid for an overpriced incinerator to the detriment of the other city's needs?
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Two kids per decade?

[nfed.org image 326x432]


Yes, and that's unacceptable. An that's just one block in a city with thousands of residential blocks, so when you zoom out you'll get a bigger number.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just raise the speed limit. Now it's up to the pedestrians not get hit. It's not too much to ask people to stay out of the way of moving vehicles. Why the fark are they walking in the first place? Are they poor's? To sum it up, move biatch, get out the way!
 
ansius
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mcmnky: austerity101: For 20 years, residents of Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood said they've been fighting to get something done on their street before a life is lost.

So ... no one's died? In twenty years? It sounds like maybe this isn't actually a problem.

So getting hit by a car isn't a problem if you don't die?


news just in: people either die or they aren't inconvenienced in any other way.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In this region, I know of a neighborhood where a couple of neighbors bought their own "Slow, Children Playing" signs. They moved them around, sometimes actually putting them into the street, to create a barrier in an effort to slow people down.

Another nearby neighborhood had a lot of drive-through traffic in the evenings with drivers using it as alternate route to normally clogged interstate. The driver's often wanted to treat that residential area as though it were part of the interstate driving up to 55 miles an hour and honking at anyone ahead that wouldn't speed up. After a series of accidents at one intersection, one of the neighbors began to park his work truck dead in the middle of the intersection each evening. He'd pop up the hood as though there were something wrong with the truck and walk home. The truck created a kind of round-a-bout and forced everyone to slow down. So, it prevented accidents.

It may be that the city of Pittsburgh could be sued due to the speedbump purchased by neighbors, but the city could also be sued when a resident is injured or killed because the city could not be bothered to respond to resident requests and install traffic control devices including speedbumps. IMO, if the city does not like the neighbor installed speedbump, then the city should install some speedbumps of their own.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm fine with speed bumps, but only if you can drive over them at the posted speed limit without screwing up your car.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There was an episode of the horrific Aussie sitcom Bullpitt! (a sequel to the much better but badly un-PC Kingswood Country) where the characters demolish a speed hump for causing too much trouble.

The judge declared he hated speed humps and dismissed the case.

I cite Crown (NSW) v Bullpitt as precedent and plead with the Farker jury to find the buttheads who installed the speedhump as "assholes".
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The city will remove that shiat. Someone will hit it at posted speeds and damage their car, and will sue the city.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

labman: I'm fine with speed bumps, but only if you can drive over them at the posted speed limit without screwing up your car.


Got some like this in my town. They make me giggle because they are narrower than car axels. People concentrating on making sure their wheels miss both edges rather than paying attention to pedestrians crossing the road.
/not me in the pic
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

austerity101: For 20 years, residents of Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood said they've been fighting to get something done on their street before a life is lost.

So ... no one's died? In twenty years? It sounds like maybe this isn't actually a problem.


Nearby a woman and her dog were killed in a hit and run. They put up a blinking pedestrian sign.

I've had multiple people pass me because I was driving too slow because I was about to take a left turn. I've seen a dog killed in a hit and run.

When you the read the story about a guy sitting in lawn chair next to a pile a bricks where a bunch of drivers are getting their windshields smashed, that's probably me.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How fast can it go in their hands?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

austerity101: mcmnky: austerity101: For 20 years, residents of Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood said they've been fighting to get something done on their street before a life is lost.

So ... no one's died? In twenty years? It sounds like maybe this isn't actually a problem.

So getting hit by a car isn't a problem if you don't die?

OK, I read the "article."

It seems like the problem is people running stop signs? That's egregious, and maybe the speed bump will help, but I'm not seeing the connection between speeding and the incidents that have occurred.


Are you sure you read the article?

"People blow right through stop signs and two children have been struck by cars on Jacksonia Street over the last decade, according to neighbors."

""People fly through it; 50-60 even higher speeds than that," said resident Rebecca Tardy-Brown."

Not sure how you can claim to have read the article and not see the connection.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: austerity101: mcmnky: austerity101: For 20 years, residents of Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood said they've been fighting to get something done on their street before a life is lost.

So ... no one's died? In twenty years? It sounds like maybe this isn't actually a problem.

So getting hit by a car isn't a problem if you don't die?

OK, I read the "article."

It seems like the problem is people running stop signs? That's egregious, and maybe the speed bump will help, but I'm not seeing the connection between speeding and the incidents that have occurred.

I was mostly responding to the subheading, which suggested them solving a problem that didn't exist. I wonder why the city has so far declined to do anything. People have gotten hit and killed here, too, but honestly it seems less a problem of people speeding and more a problem of people not paying attention. I don't know how you get people to do that.

Its really simple.
Drivers travelling fast react slower to unexpected events and tend to hit things/people more than slower cars do.


In general, yes. Is that the situation here? The "article" was really light on details. The only thing it said is that people were running a stop sign, and I don't think speed bumps will fix that problem. Also, who the f*ck runs a stop sign?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phaseolus: austerity101: People have gotten hit and killed here, too, but honestly it seems less a problem of people speeding and more a problem of people not paying attention

So you're saying that people living on residential streets should just cede them to the drive-it-like-you-stole-it crowd who race down them at 70 mph??


Point to where I made that argument.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: austerity101: mcmnky: austerity101: For 20 years, residents of Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood said they've been fighting to get something done on their street before a life is lost.

So ... no one's died? In twenty years? It sounds like maybe this isn't actually a problem.

So getting hit by a car isn't a problem if you don't die?

OK, I read the "article."

It seems like the problem is people running stop signs? That's egregious, and maybe the speed bump will help, but I'm not seeing the connection between speeding and the incidents that have occurred.

I was mostly responding to the subheading, which suggested them solving a problem that didn't exist. I wonder why the city has so far declined to do anything. People have gotten hit and killed here, too, but honestly it seems less a problem of people speeding and more a problem of people not paying attention. I don't know how you get people to do that.

I saw this movie

[Fark user image image 425x566]


I need to see that again. The dinner scene made my skin crawl.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

phaseolus: FarkingSmurf: Two kids per decade?

[nfed.org image 326x432]

Yes, and that's unacceptable. An that's just one block in a city with thousands of residential blocks, so when you zoom out you'll get a bigger number.


It is unacceptable, yes. But does this speed bump fix whatever's causing it? How do we even know speeding is the culprit? Because they said so?

We all know locals in our area. Are those really the people you trust to collect and interpret data and risk assessment?  Our locals here won't even fluoridate the damn water.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bruscar: In this region, I know of a neighborhood where a couple of neighbors bought their own "Slow, Children Playing" signs. They moved them around, sometimes actually putting them into the street, to create a barrier in an effort to slow people down.


Were they speeding? How do they know? Do they have speed cameras?

I often get angry locals here signaling for me to slow down. 90% of the time, I'm already under the speed limit and they just "feel" like I'm going too fast. Sorry, but you don't get to just unilaterally decide I'm going too fast for your taste. Take it up with the city. You don't own the streets.

Dont even get me started on how f*cking weird and entitled people are about parking.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: austerity101: For 20 years, residents of Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood said they've been fighting to get something done on their street before a life is lost.

So ... no one's died? In twenty years? It sounds like maybe this isn't actually a problem.

Nearby a woman and her dog were killed in a hit and run. They put up a blinking pedestrian sign.

I've had multiple people pass me because I was driving too slow because I was about to take a left turn. I've seen a dog killed in a hit and run.

When you the read the story about a guy sitting in lawn chair next to a pile a bricks where a bunch of drivers are getting their windshields smashed, that's probably me.


Maybe our driving laws and policies shouldn't be based on shoddily collected "data" from anecdotes.

Was your turn signal on? If not, they probably had no idea why you were suddenly going so slow.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mock26: austerity101: mcmnky: austerity101: For 20 years, residents of Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood said they've been fighting to get something done on their street before a life is lost.

So ... no one's died? In twenty years? It sounds like maybe this isn't actually a problem.

So getting hit by a car isn't a problem if you don't die?

OK, I read the "article."

It seems like the problem is people running stop signs? That's egregious, and maybe the speed bump will help, but I'm not seeing the connection between speeding and the incidents that have occurred.

Are you sure you read the article?

"People blow right through stop signs and two children have been struck by cars on Jacksonia Street over the last decade, according to neighbors."

""People fly through it; 50-60 even higher speeds than that," said resident Rebecca Tardy-Brown."

Not sure how you can claim to have read the article and not see the connection.


How does a speed bump stop people from running a stop sign?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: strathmeyer: austerity101: For 20 years, residents of Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood said they've been fighting to get something done on their street before a life is lost.

So ... no one's died? In twenty years? It sounds like maybe this isn't actually a problem.

Nearby a woman and her dog were killed in a hit and run. They put up a blinking pedestrian sign.

I've had multiple people pass me because I was driving too slow because I was about to take a left turn. I've seen a dog killed in a hit and run.

When you the read the story about a guy sitting in lawn chair next to a pile a bricks where a bunch of drivers are getting their windshields smashed, that's probably me.

Maybe our driving laws and policies shouldn't be based on shoddily collected "data" from anecdotes.

Was your turn signal on? If not, they probably had no idea why you were suddenly going so slow.


Switched to going on the offensive, huh?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Randyland?  Not sure if serious.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Speed kills.
PCP is even worse.
 
