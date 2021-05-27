 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Cicada News Network   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

489 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 May 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And the camera person and other people didn't say a word as it crawled up his jacket.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But he didn't eat it.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What kind of a loser human can't handle a harmless insect we all know is coming each year?

This is riduculous.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get

A

F*cking

Grip.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cicadas. Cicadas everywhere.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News F*** Up - Reporter swallows a bug, freaks out
Youtube 4qB6DWWUPXY
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lizard Jumps on Reporter
Youtube _ot3nHYSRdA
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

educated: What kind of a loser human can't handle a harmless insect we all know is coming each year?

This is riduculous.


Yes, how strange this person who wants to look professional doesn't want bugs on him. I only take my news from people covered in roaches and ladybugs. That shows real integrity.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

educated: What kind of a loser human can't handle a harmless insect we all know is coming each year?

This is riduculous.


A reasonable portion of the country gets them every 1-2 decades, so they aren't as familiar.

I somewhat agree with you, but then i think I'd have the same reaction to a cockroach on the back of my neck and they are even more ubiquitous.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It really looked like was talking to it for a moment.

/that final angry glance made me chuckle
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why would he say the cicada is unwelcome? Cicadas are awesome.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: educated: What kind of a loser human can't handle a harmless insect we all know is coming each year?

This is riduculous.

Yes, how strange this person who wants to look professional doesn't want bugs on him. I only take my news from people covered in roaches and ladybugs. That shows real integrity.


Walter Cronkite had a silverfish infestation in his mustache through most of his career, but he didn't go on about it
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: educated: What kind of a loser human can't handle a harmless insect we all know is coming each year?

This is riduculous.

Yes, how strange this person who wants to look professional doesn't want bugs on him. I only take my news from people covered in roaches and ladybugs. That shows real integrity.


This guy is like Walter Cronkite, Edward R. Murrow, and Dan Rather combined.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
did it pee on him? i heard they do that....somewhere
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Coulda been worse...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: did it pee on him? i heard they do that....somewhere


cdn.acidcow.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In air traffic control school I learned FCC safe language, and how to not respond to things pestering me. We always had wasps in the tower, attracted by the sugar and caffeine we used as our magic elixir. I had a kid ask "should I do something about the wasp?" And I replied "ignore the wasp, you aren't controlling your airspace" which drew chuckles from our instructor.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wow, everyone is trying to be as cool as #ToadCruz eating a fly on live tv
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Beerguy: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4qB6DWWU​PXY]


Katya did it better.

News Reporter Freakout!
Youtube 841OAVjn8C0


/ok, maybe just hotter
//definitely hotter
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: In air traffic control school I learned FCC safe language, and how to not respond to things pestering me. We always had wasps in the tower, attracted by the sugar and caffeine we used as our magic elixir. I had a kid ask "should I do something about the wasp?" And I replied "ignore the wasp, you aren't controlling your airspace" which drew chuckles from our instructor.


Just assign the damn wasp a flight designation and tell it to get in line with everybody else.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.