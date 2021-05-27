 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   OK, Broomer   (myballard.com) divider line
14
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would have voted for Sweeping Beauty or Legion of Broom.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hurry! Hurry hard!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Genius.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ones at Dollywood are called Bust Dusters.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we really need to be naming shiat?


I named my lawn mower Dobby

/nevermind
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More cycleways like this please.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wrenchboy: I named my lawn mower Dobby


Is mower Dobby your front lawn or your back lawn?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/Ok Broomers
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like big brooms, and I can not lie.
 
deffuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: I like big brooms, and I can not lie.


All those other trucks can't deny
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I would have voted for Sweeping Beauty or Legion of Broom.


I'm guessing there's a vehicle pool in SoDo where they keep a bunch of these? I vote for naming that place Legion of Broom.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have voted for Brush with Destiny.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in VRChat...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey, that''s the one I picked back before the original thread went green.

Glad it won.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.