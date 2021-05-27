 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   It's My Scooter and I'll Drive Where I Want To, Drive Where I Want to, Drive Where I Want To   (twitter.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

750 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2021 at 10:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That guy has played some Grand theft auto before.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looked an awful lot like that white van at ~10 seconds was actually trying to hit him...
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I didn't realize those people going after him were police officers at first.

I though ordinary people just had enough of his shiat.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Whatcha got there, the four volt? I did you a favor."
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rebel Without A Clue
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Man, he was causing a Ruckus.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Go figure, the one time someone actually deserves a good ass whoopin the cops decide to show some restraint.

/s
//  that dude does deserve a solid beating though
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This place in is pronounced "Mehdfahd", no shiat, no word of a lie farkers


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Looked an awful lot like that white van at ~10 seconds was actually trying to hit him...


Wouldn't surprise me, I had a van aggressively try to run me down once. I threw marbles and wrecked his radiator
 
NYCNative
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Obligatory...

Montrose - Bad Motor Scooter
Youtube tk52nGxF-jc


/ Bet he can't drive 55 either...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meth is awesome.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Medford, Malden, Everett, Chelsea. One area, same craziness.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: That guy has played some Grand theft auto before.


igrandtheftauto.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Today DC Police arrested the guy who shot a mom and her five year old in front of the husband and another child last week. The suspect shot them because they said he couldn't park his rental scooter in front of their house.

https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/cr​i​me/mom-child-shot-over-scooter-arrest-​made-dc-police/65-d996cda1-8fb1-4119-9​94a-b9e0b864c6a0
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Looked an awful lot like that white van at ~10 seconds was actually trying to hit him...


I think it's that thing where you meet someone on the sidewalk walking toward you, so you lean one way, they lean the same way, then you both lean the other way, and then laugh awkwardly and go around. Except this would have a lot more splatter.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And the police didn't kick the shiat out of him after apprehending him. 

Curious?
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A Scooter driver falls into a big hole after crashing 5 times
Youtube JIMov8jzjEE
 
LesterB
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: And the police didn't kick the shiat out of him after apprehending him.

Curious?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.