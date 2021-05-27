 Skip to content
(People Magazine) Rescue pilot flies 51 at-risk cats to New England shelters for a fresh start and forever homes. Welcome to Caturday
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
Snuffybud
1 day ago  
valnt9
1 day ago  
valnt9
1 day ago  
valnt9
1 day ago  
lajimi
1 day ago  
Mudd's woman
1 day ago  
Finnegan is doing the yoga pose known as Revolved Fluffy Triangle.

Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  
lilyspad
1 day ago  
bucket_pup
1 day ago  
I think D.J. lied on his application. He does not know the first thing about car repair.......
Something about opposable thumbs. .....
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
lilyspad
1 day ago  
lilyspad
1 day ago  
valnt9
1 day ago  
valnt9
1 day ago  
valnt9
1 day ago  
kkinnison
1 day ago  
Having trouble typing this caturday
groppet
1 day ago  
Hiya all! I don't know if I can take coming back to work every week now, it isn't the work as it is the people. One of the Karens in payroll/garnishment heard I would be back and just started rapid firing questions at me about the schedule, hours ,runs and everything and all my answers were pretty much "I don't know." "Email my boss" or "Maybe I will find out in the meeting next week." I kinda miss last year with wearing shorts to work and no people and especially no damn traffic! WelI did put in applications for some kittys at the shelter this week, man they sure do go fast, but I still  got faith I will find me a new buddy sooner or later.

Oh and I forgot to give a big thank you to my mystery person
I do have some good news my friend got her mom into a rehab place close to home so she wont have to drive 2 hours from Illinois to Wisconsin to see her. So I am glad she has a lot less stress there especially with all her medical stuff and I told her if she didn't start taking better care of herself I was coming over to help but that would probably put her in the grave faster :)
 
Mudd's woman
1 day ago  

kkinnison: Having trouble typing this caturday[Fark user image 425x239]


lol
 
Snuffybud
1 day ago  
/He crossed the bridge 4 years ago today
//according to my FB memories
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  

groppet: Hiya all! I don't know if I can take coming back to work every week now, it isn't the work as it is the people. One of the Karens in payroll/garnishment heard I would be back and just started rapid firing questions at me about the schedule, hours ,runs and everything and all my answers were pretty much "I don't know." "Email my boss" or "Maybe I will find out in the meeting next week." I kinda miss last year with wearing shorts to work and no people and especially no damn traffic! WelI did put in applications for some kittys at the shelter this week, man they sure do go fast, but I still  got faith I will find me a new buddy sooner or later.

Oh and I forgot to give a big thank you to my mystery person
I do have some good news my friend got her mom into a rehab place close to home so she wont have to drive 2 hours from Illinois to Wisconsin to see her. So I am glad she has a lot less stress there especially with all her medical stuff and I told her if she didn't start taking better care of herself I was coming over to help but that would probably put her in the grave faster :)


Good luck with your application!
 
Snuffybud
1 day ago  
lilyspad
1 day ago  

Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x450]

/He crossed the bridge 4 years ago today
//according to my FB memories


Aww...Snuffers.  :(
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  

Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x450]

/He crossed the bridge 4 years ago today
//according to my FB memories


((((((HUG))))))
 
Mudd's woman
1 day ago  

Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x450]

/He crossed the bridge 4 years ago today
//according to my FB memories


: - (
 
bobug
1 day ago  
Yes, that IS a Halloween pic!  Why, you ask?  Well, in the interests of spreading some much needed good cheer, and because of some of RWDA's setbacks... we're hoping to have a VIRTUAL costume party, on Saturday, July 17, from 4-6 PM Pacific Daylight Time (7-9 PM Eastern Daylight Time).  I'll get a Zoom or Teams meeting set up, and everyone can pop in and join as is convenient.  I know Saturday's a bit of a googly, but it's the day when she feels best, after a chemo treatment. We thought having a costume party in July was perfectly cromulent, and would be a great opportunity to have a "RWDA in REAL(ish)" event.

THERE WILL BE PRIZES.  Still trying to figure out what they are, but we'll have some.

What's the ask right now? Just trying to gauge interest and availability. Please drop me a line on gmail (boyerhm), and RSVP or ask questions.

lilyspad
1 day ago  

bobug: [media-api.xogrp.com image 800x800]

Yes, that IS a Halloween pic!  Why, you ask?  Well, in the interests of spreading some much needed good cheer, and because of some of RWDA's setbacks... we're hoping to have a VIRTUAL costume party, on Saturday, July 17, from 4-6 PM Pacific Daylight Time (7-9 PM Eastern Daylight Time).  I'll get a Zoom or Teams meeting set up, and everyone can pop in and join as is convenient.  I know Saturday's a bit of a googly, but it's the day when she feels best, after a chemo treatment. We thought having a costume party in July was perfectly cromulent, and would be a great opportunity to have a "RWDA in REAL(ish)" event.

THERE WILL BE PRIZES.  Still trying to figure out what they are, but we'll have some.

What's the ask right now? Just trying to gauge interest and availability. Please drop me a line on gmail (boyerhm), and RSVP or ask questions.

Sounds like fun for her!  I can't Zoom, or anything, but I'll be there in spirit!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  
Finished one disaster project at work, walked straight into another disaster of a project!  This time I won't stress or try to fix it.  Just going to turn in parts as I finish them, and pass the buck from the dummies to the stupervisors.

Oh, and Happy Caturday everbuddy!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  
In Cat-u-weather news, bright sunny and breezy today with no humidity and temps in the 60s.  So beautiful!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  
almostsane
1 day ago  

bobug: [media-api.xogrp.com image 800x800]

Yes, that IS a Halloween pic!  Why, you ask?  Well, in the interests of spreading some much needed good cheer, and because of some of RWDA's setbacks... we're hoping to have a VIRTUAL costume party, on Saturday, July 17, from 4-6 PM Pacific Daylight Time (7-9 PM Eastern Daylight Time).  I'll get a Zoom or Teams meeting set up, and everyone can pop in and join as is convenient.  I know Saturday's a bit of a googly, but it's the day when she feels best, after a chemo treatment. We thought having a costume party in July was perfectly cromulent, and would be a great opportunity to have a "RWDA in REAL(ish)" event.

THERE WILL BE PRIZES.  Still trying to figure out what they are, but we'll have some.

What's the ask right now? Just trying to gauge interest and availability. Please drop me a line on gmail (boyerhm), and RSVP or ask questions.

I'm in!  👻 Anytime is the perfect time to celebrate Halloween 🎃
 
tigerose
1 day ago  

Snuffybud: [Fark user image 800x450]

/He crossed the bridge 4 years ago today
//according to my FB memories


Soul mates are hard to lose. Snuffy knew such love in his life time.

He is still with you. He resides in your heart and he will be there until you draw your last breath..and then..oh. The joyous reunion beyond the veil..i suspect you will be quite swamped.
 
Snuffybud
1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Finished one disaster project at work, walked straight into another disaster of a project!  This time I won't stress or try to fix it.  Just going to turn in parts as I finish them, and pass the buck from the dummies to the stupervisors.

Oh, and Happy Caturday everbuddy!


Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  
Boy, now I can see what Drew and the kids see in that Marky Mark...
...stuff's deLICIOUS!
 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  

almostsane: bobug: [media-api.xogrp.com image 800x800]

Yes, that IS a Halloween pic!  Why, you ask?  Well, in the interests of spreading some much needed good cheer, and because of some of RWDA's setbacks... we're hoping to have a VIRTUAL costume party, on Saturday, July 17, from 4-6 PM Pacific Daylight Time (7-9 PM Eastern Daylight Time).  I'll get a Zoom or Teams meeting set up, and everyone can pop in and join as is convenient.  I know Saturday's a bit of a googly, but it's the day when she feels best, after a chemo treatment. We thought having a costume party in July was perfectly cromulent, and would be a great opportunity to have a "RWDA in REAL(ish)" event.

THERE WILL BE PRIZES.  Still trying to figure out what they are, but we'll have some.

What's the ask right now? Just trying to gauge interest and availability. Please drop me a line on gmail (boyerhm), and RSVP or ask questions.

[Fark user image image 225x225]

I'm in!  👻 Anytime is the perfect time to celebrate Halloween 🎃


I would certainly want to try, We should be able to make it
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  
Me celebrating the end of the last work project...
The only cat I post is catatonic.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit
1 day ago  

groppet: Hiya all! I don't know if I can take coming back to work every week now, it isn't the work as it is the people. One of the Karens in payroll/garnishment heard I would be back and just started rapid firing questions at me about the schedule, hours ,runs and everything and all my answers were pretty much "I don't know." "Email my boss" or "Maybe I will find out in the meeting next week." I kinda miss last year with wearing shorts to work and no people and especially no damn traffic! WelI did put in applications for some kittys at the shelter this week, man they sure do go fast, but I still  got faith I will find me a new buddy sooner or later.

Oh and I forgot to give a big thank you to my mystery person
[Fark user image 480x267] [View Full Size image _x_]

I do have some good news my friend got her mom into a rehab place close to home so she wont have to drive 2 hours from Illinois to Wisconsin to see her. So I am glad she has a lot less stress there especially with all her medical stuff and I told her if she didn't start taking better care of herself I was coming over to help but that would probably put her in the grave faster :)


I'm glad your friend is going to be close to her mom. It's hard when your loved ones are far away and you need to be there for them. When my sister Yvonda  was diagnosed with cancer she really needed a mom, but told mom not to come because it was a long drive and due to the pandemic she wouldn't be allowed to hang around anyway. Yvonda died a couple of months later and my mom is still absolutely destroyed that she wasn't there for her. If she'd been closer would things have been different? We don't know. But that distance was a huge barrier.

/make a new organizational chart for the Karen in payroll
//make it clear who to call for what on the chart
///put your new cat on it as soon as you get your new cat buddy

tigerose
1 day ago  
Eli's Boy and I are going to a "local" Civil War event this weekend..one day..and it is going to rain..ugh..fortunately I will be set up in the Church, as I am going to sing..not all day, I want to visit the suttlers if I can, and maybe sing for the troops. We shall see. Making and hauling lunch and water. Gonna be a bit chilly,cloaking device engaged. I think I will take some sewing too. I have a lovely piece of black lace and trim, that needs to be a shawl, and I am thinking any extra material I will use for sleeves for my Widows weeds..
 
lajimi
1 day ago  
blastoh
1 day ago  
lilyspad
1 day ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x463]
[Fark user image 425x596]
[Fark user image 425x309]


Okay....that made me laugh!  :)
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  
CrankyAndi
1 day ago  
I was FINALLY able to nab the princess out from under my bed this afternoon. Her nose needs a few more days of the washcloth. She got the liquid med for ringworm ( it is one week on, one week off) and her med for the staph infection   She is eating...and she used the pee pads under the bed....I'd prefer the litter box.   Little steps
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  

bobug: [media-api.xogrp.com image 800x800]

Yes, that IS a Halloween pic!  Why, you ask?  Well, in the interests of spreading some much needed good cheer, and because of some of RWDA's setbacks... we're hoping to have a VIRTUAL costume party, on Saturday, July 17, from 4-6 PM Pacific Daylight Time (7-9 PM Eastern Daylight Time).  I'll get a Zoom or Teams meeting set up, and everyone can pop in and join as is convenient.  I know Saturday's a bit of a googly, but it's the day when she feels best, after a chemo treatment. We thought having a costume party in July was perfectly cromulent, and would be a great opportunity to have a "RWDA in REAL(ish)" event.

THERE WILL BE PRIZES.  Still trying to figure out what they are, but we'll have some.

What's the ask right now? Just trying to gauge interest and availability. Please drop me a line on gmail (boyerhm), and RSVP or ask questions.

[Fark user image 225x225]


I'll be there in spirit, but I'll send virtual hugs to all that attend ♥♥
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

I was FINALLY able to nab the princess out from under my bed this afternoon. Her nose needs a few more days of the washcloth. She got the liquid med for ringworm ( it is one week on, one week off) and her med for the staph infection   She is eating...and she used the pee pads under the bed....I'd prefer the litter box.   Little steps


Poor Ellie...she looks so done with all of this. ♥
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit
1 day ago  
/Earl is pretty fast for an old lady cat
 
valnt9
1 day ago  
CrankyAndi
1 day ago  

lilyspad: CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

I was FINALLY able to nab the princess out from under my bed this afternoon. Her nose needs a few more days of the washcloth. She got the liquid med for ringworm ( it is one week on, one week off) and her med for the staph infection   She is eating...and she used the pee pads under the bed....I'd prefer the litter box.   Little steps

Poor Ellie...she looks so done with all of this. ♥


she is actually ok. I just want my sweet girl to want to be with me again.
 
