(Twitter)   They should really put up a sign or something to warn drivers about this low bridge   (twitter.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

1641 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2021 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
azpenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
http://11foot8.com/
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here it is, the dumbest thing you'll read all day.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These bridge accidents are like some kind of unending Greek tragedy in human fallacy
The Whispers - And the Beat Goes On (Official Music Video)
Youtube slldMEPvUqA
 
0per
‘’ 1 hour ago  
very low bridge.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four leaf.  whatever.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People really are terrible at reading signs and following the instructions there-on.
 
Priapetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  It's usually out of state parents or students bringing their crap to school in a U-Haul that get Storrowed.  Anyone with a CDL has no excuse.
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, if you hit a low bridge that well marked, revoke your license immediately.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: People really are terrible at reading signs and following the instructions there-on.


To be fair, if you're getting on Storrow EB from the Boylston St. overpass, there's no "Low Clearance - Cars Only" sign on that ramp - it's only on the ramp from Charlesgate E, and by the time you see it, it's too late.
 
Ranx05
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the frickin time. Storrowed!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0per: very low bridge.


[Fark user image 850x566]


Not too low for Hermes Conrad.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sign must give trucks haircuts with semi regularity.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: That sign must give trucks haircuts with semi regularity.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
/interestingly enough, it's the overpass at Division and Sprague that gets hit by trucks on a fairly regular basis.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Truck driver thinks "I are driving god. I know the signs are lying" Derp.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Truck driver thinks "I are driving god. I know the signs are lying" Derp.


Truck driver not thinks...
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: iheartscotch: People really are terrible at reading signs and following the instructions there-on.

To be fair, if you're getting on Storrow EB from the Boylston St. overpass, there's no "Low Clearance - Cars Only" sign on that ramp - it's only on the ramp from Charlesgate E, and by the time you see it, it's too late.


Sure there is, you just have to follow it back further.
 
skyotter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: And here it is, the dumbest thing you'll read all day.


No matter how much they do, someone will claim they should have done MORE.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: flamesfan: Truck driver thinks "I are driving god. I know the signs are lying" Derp.

Truck driver not thinks...


That's right... they need to know, and react accordingly.
Sometimes, you dont have time to think.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

skyotter: Baloo Uriza: And here it is, the dumbest thing you'll read all day.

No matter how much they do, someone will claim they should have done MORE.


About the only thing I can think of would be to put a section about limits (height, width, weight, speed) on the driver's test, and make the driver's test mandatory for renewal, and even then, who knows.

That said, I still would like to see regular mandatory retesting for all motorists regardless of age.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

