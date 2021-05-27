 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Forgetting what century it is, man with a bow and arrow gets into a shoot-out with police. Ends exactly as you would expect   (globalnews.ca) divider line
    More: Strange, English-language films, Volkswagen Jetta, Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, Compound bow, Volkswagen, 46-year-old man, Bow, Video evidence  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Poor Green Arrow can't get his own movie.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I used to be an adventurer like you, then I was shot and killed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
R0AHN
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Serious Steel
Youtube _QDcIupMqks
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's very Canadian too.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I remember running into nerds totally convinced that a samurai/ninja wielding a master-forged katana could cut through a tank. First time I realized there were people out there you just needed to slowly back away from and do not engage.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks like those Duke boys got themselves in a whole heap of trouble again!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You gotta put points into Sharpshooter, for one.  Weapon Proficiency, of course.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He won because they couldn't hear which direction the arrows were fired from?
 
