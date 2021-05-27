 Skip to content
(Outside Online)   Bodyless leg found by fearless diver   (outsideonline.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magic leg.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should get a major award
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: He should get a major award


it'd make a pretty cool lamp.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey, we don't know that there's a body.  They could be living their best life with three limbs.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Will he celebrate by going to a topless bar? The world wonders.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What a feat of diving!
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
wow, that's cool.

Had a coworker whose husband did a deep sea fishing trip off Mexico, and while cleaning up the day's catch of tuna and whatever else, on the high seas, his hands all goopy with fish guts, he shook his hands.....

...and his wedding ring flew off.  in the late afternoon sun he saw it dive-bomb in the water and leapt after it, only to see it drop like a rock as he frantically swam after it.

gets home days later.  "Uhh....honey....I gotta tell you something..........."  she was farking furious.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: wow, that's cool.

Had a coworker whose husband did a deep sea fishing trip off Mexico, and while cleaning up the day's catch of tuna and whatever else, on the high seas, his hands all goopy with fish guts, he shook his hands.....

...and his wedding ring flew off.  in the late afternoon sun he saw it dive-bomb in the water and leapt after it, only to see it drop like a rock as he frantically swam after it.

gets home days later.  "Uhh....honey....I gotta tell you something..........."  she was farking furious.



But then what happened? You can't just drop that on us and not tell us the ending! Geez.
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
TLDR: Army/surfer guy loses a leg on a land mine, eventually gets custom-made artificial limb suitable for surfing, loses it to a wave one day, is found by treasure hunter diver a couple months later, posts found item on the facebook, re-unites leg with appreciative owner.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nytmare: TLDR: Army/surfer guy loses a leg on a land mine, eventually gets custom-made artificial limb suitable for surfing, loses it to a wave one day, is found by treasure hunter diver a couple months later, posts found item on the facebook, re-unites leg with appreciative owner.


Thanks for the summary. The author of the article was definitely getting paid by the word.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: But then what happened? You can't just drop that on us and not tell us the ending! Geez.


I'll indulge you.  she ended up turning in a drama queen.  she gave me a training request in, say, March, for September.  Atlanta, DC, NYC, Boston, whatever.  "This will complete my yearly training hours."  I approve.

around June, she submits her resignation.  I rescind her training event because, dude, you will not be our employee.  She flips the fark out.  "THIS IS RETALIATION!  I WILL FILE A FORMAL COMPLAINT! I HAVE NEVER BEEN TO [CITY] AND I WAS SO LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS TRIP!  THIS IS RETALIATION!"

"............on what planet do you live, where this makes financial sense for this organization?  You will not be working for us in 12 days, and the event is 4 months from now.  Make all the complaints you want, sister."


/i run into her about every other year at professional events and we just kinda nod and say hi while looking away.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: wow, that's cool.
\
she was farking furious.



i would explain to her that it's still mine and i know where it is, and it's probably safer there than anywhere else. then i would go on to insist that she should do the same with her ring if she really loves me. then i would storm out of the room crying.
 
