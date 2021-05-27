 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Vigilante capitalism app "Citizen" doxxed an innocent man and offered $30,000 reward to 850,000 people in Los Angeles to capture him   (vice.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
See, if they did this with suspects, that's one thing.

Doing this with innocent people? That's a lawsuit and a rather big one that will include defamation of character as a charge.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is our next rw flashpoint.

False incidents created by foreign workers delivered to Qanon subscribers = The Purge
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If a retail establishment accuses someone of theft publicly (out in the open where other patrons can overhear) and that person was innocent, there is mounds of case law where those establishments have been held accountable for defamation. Good luck Citizen.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tannax: If a retail establishment accuses someone of theft publicly (out in the open where other patrons can overhear) and that person was innocent, there is mounds of case law where those establishments have been held accountable for defamation. Good luck Citizen.


The app doesn't plan to allow anyone to sue.  The dead can't bring suit.  And Citizen will just say they were obviously a dangerous criminal because they once snapped a girl's training bra in middle school.  The app is Uber for SWAT.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And this, friends, is why doxxing is a terrible idea. A bunch of amateurs, suffering from groupthink, aren't going to be swayed by a target's protestations of innocence. Leave the investigations up to the professionals, people.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phalamir: Tannax: If a retail establishment accuses someone of theft publicly (out in the open where other patrons can overhear) and that person was innocent, there is mounds of case law where those establishments have been held accountable for defamation. Good luck Citizen.

The app doesn't plan to allow anyone to sue.


Really? Did the falsely accused sign up for Citizen?
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phalamir: Tannax: If a retail establishment accuses someone of theft publicly (out in the open where other patrons can overhear) and that person was innocent, there is mounds of case law where those establishments have been held accountable for defamation. Good luck Citizen.

The app doesn't plan to allow anyone to sue.  The dead can't bring suit.  And Citizen will just say they were obviously a dangerous criminal because they once snapped a girl's training bra in middle school.  The app is Uber for SWAT.


The obvious flaw remaining; estates can sue.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: See, if they did this with suspects, that's one thing.

Doing this with innocent people? That's a lawsuit and a rather big one that will include defamation of character as a charge.


Uh suspects are innocent people
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tannax: If a retail establishment accuses someone of theft publicly (out in the open where other patrons can overhear) and that person was innocent, there is mounds of case law where those establishments have been held accountable for defamation. Good luck Citizen.


Now I want a Mounds bar.
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: And this, friends, is why doxxing is a terrible idea. A bunch of amateurs, suffering from groupthink, aren't going to be swayed by a target's protestations of innocence. Leave the investigations up to the professionals, people.


Do you realize what website you are on.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

strathmeyer: Rwa2play: See, if they did this with suspects, that's one thing.

Doing this with innocent people? That's a lawsuit and a rather big one that will include defamation of character as a charge.

Uh suspects are innocent people


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wellreadsith
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is truly the worse episode of Black Mirror. Just when we think, "maybe things will be peachy", stuff likes this happens.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a feeling 'Citizens' is soon going to start being known as 'Defendants'.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Farking cancel culture strikes again. Why don't ya'll MYOB and shut the hells up?
 
Peki
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Natural result of capitalism's interaction with policing, I suppose.

Now wait until the LAPD, LASD, and/or feds figure out how to deputize them.
 
