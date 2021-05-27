 Skip to content
(AP News)   Scientists are trying to shed light on Hawaii's ghost net problem. In related news, Hawaii is haunted by ghost nets   (apnews.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bad international fishermen

/serious issue that deserves more attention
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just feel scooby doo wouldn't be as exciting if they were with the department of Fish and Wildlife....

//okay, some great bear footage. But as a whole...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Considering the depth and width of the Pacific, and how long fisheries have been trawling out there, I'm going to hazard a guess that some of those nets will predate the islands' statehood by decades.

It's a problem that should be addressed; but good luck finding anyone actually "responsible" in any meaningful way.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
On the case:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
